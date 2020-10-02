-
What happens if Trump and Pence both get seriously ill from COVID-19? Chaos.6:51 a.m.
Could Trump have infected Biden with COVID-19 at the debate? Yes, but it's unlikely.5:48 a.m.
Trump flew to New Jersey for a fundraiser, reportedly after learning Hope Hicks had COVID-19 symptoms3:03 a.m.
Trump's COVID-19 announcement triggered an immediate sell-off in stock futures2:16 a.m.
Melania Trump says she is 'feeling good' after testing positive for COVID-191:53 a.m.
Trump says he's tested positive for COVID-191:22 a.m.
H.R. McMaster says Trump is 'aiding and abetting' Putin's election interference efforts1:00 a.m.
Trump calls into Fox News, says he condemns the KKK, Proud Boys, and 'all white supremacists'12:07 a.m.
