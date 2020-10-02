Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID-19, vows to return in time to advance Barrett's nomination

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a statement on Friday said he was experiencing "symptoms consistent with longtime allergies" on Thursday morning, and a test for COVID-19 came back positive. The news came after President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19; Trump's adviser Hope Hicks, as well as Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, also tested positive

"On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days," Lee said.

The Utah senator, however, said he'll be "back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues" in advancing President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee met in person with Barrett on Tuesday; on Friday, Barrett tested negative for COVID-19. Lee was also in attendance for Trump's Saturday White House event announcing Barrett's nomination and was seen not wearing a mask. Lee said he previously tested negative for COVID-19 when visiting the White House.

Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process is expected to proceed as scheduled, Axios reported. According to Bloomberg's Laura Litvan, "all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee held a Thursday meeting alongside Mike Lee." Brendan Morrow