See More Speed Reads
COVID in the White House
Edit

Face masks will still be 'recommended but not required' at the White House

4:17 p.m.
President Trump.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the fact that President Trump — along with Melania Trump and senior adviser Hope Hicks — tested positive for COVID-19, the White House will not be making any changes to its virus protocol, The Associated Press reports. "Our standard protocol is CDC best practices and recommendations," a White House official told Axios. "Facial coverings are recommended but not required … good hygiene is strongly recommended and social distancing is encouraged."

The White House will also not be changing its current testing system, despite the fact that it did not detect Hicks' infection on the day that she began to experience symptoms of the virus. This is perhaps unsurprising, given top officials' open disdain for risk-reduction measures — Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff who recently traveled with both Trump and Hicks, addressed reporters without wearing a mask on Friday morning. COVID-19 is "contagious ... regardless of whatever protocol we have," he reasoned. Jacob Lambert

no time to release
Edit

James Bond movie No Time to Die becomes the latest blockbuster to abandon 2020

4:38 p.m.
No Time To Die
United Artists Releasing

Yet another major blockbuster movie has abandoned 2020.

No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond movie that had previously been one of the last major films still scheduled to come to theaters in 2020, has been delayed to April 2021 from Nov. 20. A statement said this was in order to ensure the film would "be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience."

While there had initially been hope in Hollywood that the Christopher Nolan film Tenet would signal a return to moviegoing amid the coronavirus pandemic, its box office performance in the United States has been seen as disappointing, and numerous major films have been postponed as a result. Disney recently pushed the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, which was expected to be one of the biggest movies of 2020, to May 2021.

No Time to Die in early March had been the first major movie to delay its release due to the pandemic, moving from April to November before movie theaters were forced to close their doors.

Struggling movie theaters are now in the difficult position of having reopened expecting a regular schedule of films to show after Tenet, only for the most-anticipated remaining movies of the year to abandon their previously-set dates. Among the films still set for theatrical release in 2020 include the next Pixar film Soul, which is scheduled to open on Nov. 20, and Dune is set for Dec. 18. But as more and more films are delayed, the prospect of seeing any major releases in theaters before 2021 is looking increasingly unlikely. Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
Edit

GOP reportedly fears losing the SCOTUS vote if more senators get coronavirus

3:38 p.m.

The Senate has just a few weeks before Election Day to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and have scheduled her confirmation hearings for the week of Oct. 12. But with Trump facing a COVID-19 diagnosis, and with the Senate's Republican caucus temporarily down a member, they're reportedly getting nervous.

Democrats and at least one Republican have already pledged not to vote to confirm Barrett, so the Republican caucus has very few seats it can give up in the next few weeks. That's why, a GOP aide tells The Washington Post, some Republicans are asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to end the session and let senators stay home next week. "If some in the Republican caucus get sick, we are screwed," the aide said.

A source later confirmed this sentiment with Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove, who tweeted "there's fear among Senate Republicans about proceeding with a relatively needless session next week and risking someone falling ill." Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), a critical member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, but promised to return in time for Barrett's hearings.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has said she won't vote to confirm Barrett along with every Senate Democrat. That leaves Republicans with just three seats to lose before Barrett's confirmation would be at risk. Kathryn Krawczyk

and still the fraud claims keep flowing
Edit

Trump claimed mail-in ballots were found in a river. There were no ballots and also no river.

2:52 p.m.
Filling out a mail-in ballot.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is going to have to find another allegation of voter fraud to exaggerate.

Trump has falsely tried to claim mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, particularly focusing on an example from Wisconsin where some mail-in ballots were allegedly found in a river. But as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, there was no river involved in the incident Trump keeps talking about, and also no ballots.

Over the past few weeks, Trump has repeatedly mentioned eight mail-in ballots "found in a river." That included at Tuesday night's presidential debate, where the singular river became "creeks" and also "river," and some of the found ballots "just happened to have the name 'Trump'" on them, Trump claimed. A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the claims on Thursday, but she wouldn't answer who was allegedly doing it or what river was being mentioned, instead bring up an incident where mail was found in a ditch in Wisconsin.

Even if Trump and McEnany were just mistaken about the body of water, their claim of voter fraud was also off base. The director of the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Thursday that the mail found in a ditch outside Appleton, Wisconsin, "did not include any Wisconsin ballots." She added that she didn't know if ballots from other states were found. Kathryn Krawczyk

'you don't touch Rick Moranis'
Edit

Rick Moranis is 'fine' after being randomly assaulted in New York City, representative says

2:38 p.m.

Rick Moranis is doing "fine" after he was the victim of a random assault in New York City this week, his representative says.

The actor on Thursday morning was punched and knocked down by an unidentified man while walking near Central Park, The Associated Press reports. Video of the incident was shared online via the NYPD Crime Stoppers' Twitter account, and police asked for information from anyone who might have seen the assailant.

Moranis reportedly "suffered back, hip, neck and head pain" after the attack and took himself to the hospital afterward, the AP says. His representative, Troy Bailey, in a statement on Friday confirmed that the actor "was assaulted on the Upper West Side" on Thursday.

"He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," the representative said.

Moranis, who has largely retired from acting since his roles in movies including Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk the Kids, quickly received an outpouring of support online after news of the incident broke, with Captain America star Chris Evans tweeting, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis." Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump postpones all future campaign events

2:15 p.m.

President Trump will not be participating in live campaign events until further notice.

After the president tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, "all previously announced campaign events" where Trump was set to appear "are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," the campaign announced. Events involving any members of the first family — first lady Melania Trump and Trump's children — are being "temporarily postponed" as well. But Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for COVID-19, "plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events."

Trump announced early Friday he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19. Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative, as did Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Trump's youngest son Barron Trump. Still, it can take a few days after exposure and contracting the virus for the body to have a high enough viral load to produce a positive test. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Notre Dame president who attended Barrett event with Trump, Mike Lee, tests positive for COVID-19

1:53 p.m.

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who was recently in attendance for President Trump's announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was shared in an email to students and staff on Friday, which said that Jenkins and a "colleague with whom he has been in regular contact" had tested positive, according to the South Bend Tribune. The news was also confirmed by NBC News.

"My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home," Jenkins reportedly said. "The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be."

Jenkins was recently at the White House when Trump announced he had selected Barrett as his nominee to fill the seat left vacant by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Earlier this week, Jenkins apologized for not wearing a mask at the event, writing in a letter, "I regret my error of judgment in not wearing a mask during the ceremony and by shaking hands with a number of people in the Rose Garden. I failed to lead by example, at a time when I've asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so." He said he had tested negative for COVID-19 at the event.

Jenkins' diagnosis came after Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who was in attendance for the Barrett announcement, also tested positive for COVID-19. Barrett herself tested negative on Friday; she reportedly already recovered from COVID-19.

Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
Edit

Guests at Trump's Minnesota fundraiser posed next to Trump without masks, sang karaoke

1:26 p.m.
President Trump greets supporters in Minnesota.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Singing is one of the worst things you can do during a pandemic featuring a virus that's spread through the air. Supporters of President Trump did it anyway on Wednesday.

Trump revealed early Friday morning that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and was displaying mild symptoms of the virus. Aides reportedly said Trump started displaying those symptoms Thursday earlier at a fundraiser in New Jersey, where he didn't wear a mask and mingled with a crowd. And he did the same in Minnesota on Wednesday, where backers partook in some significantly risky activities, Minnesota radio station WCCO reports.

Blois Olson, a political consultant, said private Instagram photos of the event showed staff and guests "lingered after the president was there." "They sang karaoke, they had their arms around each other," he told WCCO Morning News. Maskless guests included South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Minnesota's House GOP leader Kurt Daudt, who posted a picture posing with a similarly maskless Trump.

After Trump announced his test results, Daudt said Friday he would be tested as well and stay in quarantine until he had a negative result. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R) also told WCCO he would self-isolate and be tested, as did several other Republicans who were at the event.

One study has suggested that singing is no more likely to spread the virus than talking, though doing either becomes more risky the louder you are. We don't need a study to know there's no such thing as quiet karaoke. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.