Chris Christie latest to announce positive coronavirus test

Chris Christie latest to announce positive coronavirus test11:55 a.m.
India becomes 3rd country to record 100,000 coronavirus deaths11:14 a.m.
Trump received remdesivir after coronavirus symptoms reportedly worsened throughout the day10:57 a.m.
Bob Gibson, Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 849:00 a.m.
3 more people in Trump's orbit test positive for coronavirus8:07 a.m.
Trump headed for Walter Reed Medical Center after coronavirus diagnosisOctober 2, 2020
Steve Barnes of Cellino & Barnes law firm reportedly dies in plane crashOctober 2, 2020
Chris Wallace says Trump family actually didn't get tested before debateOctober 2, 2020
