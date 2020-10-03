Chris Christie latest to announce positive coronavirus test

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Christie didn't reveal much about how he's feeling, though he said he would be receiving medical attention soon and will keep "necessary folks" in the know.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Christie's case appears to be part of the same outbreak that has resulted in positive tests for President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several others linked to the White House. Christie helped Trump prepare for his presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this week, and he also attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House last Saturday. Several of the event's attendees have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) on Saturday became the third GOP senator to announce this week that he had contracted the virus after his colleagues, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah). Johnson did not attend Barrett's ceremony. His office said he is not experiencing symptoms. Tim O'Donnell