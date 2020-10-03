Some White House aides were reportedly told they couldn't get tested for coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases connected to the Trump administration continue to rise and questions over President Trump's health remain, some White House staffers have expressed frustration with the situation, The New York Times reports.

Per the Times, the aides were concerned that the White House's decision to release so little information about Trump's health would "stoke fears beyond the known facts." But, on a personal level, the staff members who work in a building that is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak also had trouble getting tested, the Times reports.

Some staffers reportedly told the Times there was a rush for tests for themselves, but some were told they couldn't get them, suggesting they may have been in short supply. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell