Trump reportedly wasn't pleased Mark Meadows publicly expressed concern about his health

Trump reportedly wasn't pleased Mark Meadows publicly expressed concern about his health8:21 a.m.
Trump critics can't believe he went to buffet fundraiser hours before his COVID-19 announcementOctober 3, 2020
Trump was reportedly administered supplemental oxygen before hospitalizationOctober 3, 2020
Some White House aides were reportedly told they couldn't get tested for coronavirusOctober 3, 2020
Mark Meadows reportedly says Trump's vitals 'were very concerning'October 3, 2020
Chris Christie latest to announce positive coronavirus testOctober 3, 2020
India becomes 3rd country to record 100,000 coronavirus deathsOctober 3, 2020
Trump received remdesivir after coronavirus symptoms reportedly worsened throughout the dayOctober 3, 2020
