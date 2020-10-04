See More Speed Reads
Trump reportedly wasn't pleased Mark Meadows publicly expressed concern about his health

8:21 a.m.

President Trump continued to sound optimistic about his COVID-19 treatment Saturday evening in a video message from his suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He acknowledged he wasn't "feeling so well" when he first arrived at the hospital Friday, but added that he felt better at the time of the video. While he is expecting "a very good result" from his treatment, he said "over the next few days we're probably going to know for sure."

Trump's comments were more or less in line with a Saturday evening report from his physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, who said he's "extremely happy" with the president's progress, noting that Trump received his second dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir. Trump is "not yet out of the woods," but the medical team "remains cautiously optimistic," Conley said in a statement.

Messaging from the White House wasn't always clear throughout Saturday, however, and questions about Trump's health remain. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, for instance, told reporters Trump's vitals were "very concerning" on Friday, prompting doctors to give him supplemental oxygen before he left the White House for Walter Reed. Per Reuters, an anonymous Trump adviser said the president wasn't pleased when he learned about Meadows' remarks.

Meadows later phoned in to Fox News on Saturday evening, and reiterated to host Jeanine Pirro that Trump's blood oxygen level dropped "rapidly" on Friday, but he also expressed a lot of optimism about the president's condition this time around. Tim O'Donnell

Trump critics can't believe he went to buffet fundraiser hours before his COVID-19 announcement

October 3, 2020

President Trump's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, stirred some confusion Saturday morning when he said the president was doing "extremely well" 72 hours after his coronavirus diagnosis. That implied the president learned he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and, therefore, would have attended a fundraising event with a buffet lunch at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey, while he was aware that he was infected. That sparked angry reactions, although Conley clarified his comments later on Saturday, saying that he meant Trump was on "day three" of his diagnosis and that the original timeline — with Trump learning his result Thursday evening — was correct.

There are still skeptics, but some Trump critics think the argument over when exactly Trump tested positive misses the point. That's because the president was aware that his adviser Hope Hicks received a positive result on Wednesday. Trump, his critics argue, was armed with the knowledge that a close contact was infected, but still went to the event, which put people at risk.

It's also worth noting that buffets have generally been viewed as a public health risk throughout the public and, in March, the Food and Drug Administration recommended discontinuing them while the virus remained a threat. Tim O'Donnell

Trump was reportedly administered supplemental oxygen before hospitalization

October 3, 2020

Multiple sources have said President Trump did indeed require supplemental oxygen Friday after his oxygen level dropped, The New York Times and The Associated Press report.

Per the Times, the oxygen was reportedly administered while Trump was still at the White House and seemingly led to the decision to transfer him to Walter Reed where he could be monitored with superior equipment and receive medical care more quickly if necessary.

Trump's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, said Saturday that Trump is not currently on oxygen, and he added that the president also did not require it Thursday or Friday "with the team, while we were all" at Walter Reed, but he didn't say anything about Friday prior to Trump's hospitalization. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Some White House aides were reportedly told they couldn't get tested for coronavirus

October 3, 2020
White House.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

As the number of coronavirus cases connected to the Trump administration continue to rise and questions over President Trump's health remain, some White House staffers have expressed frustration with the situation, The New York Times reports.

Per the Times, the aides were concerned that the White House's decision to release so little information about Trump's health would "stoke fears beyond the known facts." But, on a personal level, the staff members who work in a building that is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak also had trouble getting tested, the Times reports.

Some staffers reportedly told the Times there was a rush for tests for themselves, but some were told they couldn't get them, suggesting they may have been in short supply. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Mark Meadows reportedly says Trump's vitals 'were very concerning'

October 3, 2020

There has been some mixed messaging about President Trump's health after he was hospitalized with a coronavirus infection.

Trump's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, provided an update Saturday, noting that Trump is fever-free, has normal cardiac, liver, and kidney levels, and is not requiring supplemental oxygen as his symptoms improve. Conley added that Trump is in "exceptionally good spirits" and told his medical team that he felt healthy enough to walk out of Walter Reed.

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — who was originally only described as an anonymous source — painted a different picture. The source said the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours were "very concerning" and the next two days will be critical for his care.

UPDATE: This story was changed after publication to reflect that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was named by The Associated Press as the source of the details about the president's diagnosis. Tim O'Donnell

Chris Christie latest to announce positive coronavirus test

October 3, 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Christie didn't reveal much about how he's feeling, though he said he would be receiving medical attention soon and will keep "necessary folks" in the know.

Christie's case appears to be part of the same outbreak that has resulted in positive tests for President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several others linked to the White House. Christie helped Trump prepare for his presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this week, and he also attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House last Saturday. Several of the event's attendees have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) on Saturday became the third GOP senator to announce this week that he had contracted the virus after his colleagues, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah). Johnson did not attend Barrett's ceremony. His office said he is not experiencing symptoms. Tim O'Donnell

India becomes 3rd country to record 100,000 coronavirus deaths

October 3, 2020
Healthcare worker in India during coronavirus pandemic.
NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images

India on Saturday became the third country after the United States and Brazil to record more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, data from the country's health ministry and Johns Hopkins University show.

The world's second most populous nation has confirmed more than 6.4 million COVID-19 cases and is on pace to surpass the United States as the country with the most infections in the next few weeks, Al Jazeera reports. India does, however, have the highest number of recovered patients in the world.

Experts say India's actual case and fatality numbers are likely higher. Though it is difficult to know exactly how many cases and deaths have been missed, antibody studies throughout India appear to back the theory that the official figures are an underestimate of the virus' true toll.

Numbers have fallen since a mid-September peak, but they remain high. Still, officials are easing restrictions in an attempt to lessen the economic blow that has hit the country during the pandemic. Read more at Al Jazeera and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Trump received remdesivir after coronavirus symptoms reportedly worsened throughout the day

October 3, 2020

A few hours after boarding Marine One for a flight to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday night, President Trump tweeted that he thinks things are "going well" as he received a new treatment for COVID-19.

While the White House remained fairly tight-lipped about the details of Trump's case, saying only that he had "mild symptoms," The New York Times reports those symptoms — including coughing, congestion, and a low-grade fever — worsened throughout the day. It's unclear if the worsening symptoms directly led to a change in the president's treatment, but he did begin receiving the antiviral drug remdesivir Friday evening, his physician Sean Conley said. The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Remdesivir, which is developed by Gilead, earlier this year after it improved outcomes for hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Earlier Friday, Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron. Conley said Trump is "doing very well" and has not needed any supplemental oxygen. Read more at The New York Times and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

