Trump reportedly wasn't pleased Mark Meadows publicly expressed concern about his health

President Trump continued to sound optimistic about his COVID-19 treatment Saturday evening in a video message from his suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He acknowledged he wasn't "feeling so well" when he first arrived at the hospital Friday, but added that he felt better at the time of the video. While he is expecting "a very good result" from his treatment, he said "over the next few days we're probably going to know for sure."

Trump's comments were more or less in line with a Saturday evening report from his physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, who said he's "extremely happy" with the president's progress, noting that Trump received his second dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir. Trump is "not yet out of the woods," but the medical team "remains cautiously optimistic," Conley said in a statement.

Messaging from the White House wasn't always clear throughout Saturday, however, and questions about Trump's health remain. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, for instance, told reporters Trump's vitals were "very concerning" on Friday, prompting doctors to give him supplemental oxygen before he left the White House for Walter Reed. Per Reuters, an anonymous Trump adviser said the president wasn't pleased when he learned about Meadows' remarks.

Meadows later phoned in to Fox News on Saturday evening, and reiterated to host Jeanine Pirro that Trump's blood oxygen level dropped "rapidly" on Friday, but he also expressed a lot of optimism about the president's condition this time around. Tim O'Donnell