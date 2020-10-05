See More Speed Reads
COVID in the White House
Edit

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

12:00 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the latest staffer to fall to the West Wing's coronavirus outbreak.

McEnany announced that, after testing negative for COVID-19 every day since Thursday, she tested positive Monday "while experiencing no symptoms." The White House medical unit determined she hadn't been in close contact with any "reporters, producers, or members of the press," though she did brief them outdoors without a mask on Sunday. McEnany went on to insist that she had no knowledge of White House adviser Hope Hicks' coronavirus diagnosis before it was reported Thursday.

Hicks' diagnosis was quickly followed by President Trump's early Friday. But when a handful of Republican senators who were hugging maskless at Amy Coney Barrett's nomination ceremony a week earlier tested positive, it raised suspicions that Trump had been sick for days before his positive test was made public. It can take days to produce a positive days after someone is infected with the virus and becomes contagious. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump campaign argues Trump's 'firsthand experience' with coronavirus gives him edge over Biden

12:01 p.m.

President Trump's re-election campaign is arguing that his COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization should be seen as advantages over his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not contracted the coronavirus, in the lead up to the presidential election.

Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign's director of press communications, said Monday during a Fox News interview that Trump's bout with the virus is just another addition to his list of "firsthand experiences" — which also includes his career as a businessman and the last several years in the Oval Office — that Biden does not have. Tim O'Donnell

court consequences
Edit

Supreme Court conservatives' latest attack on marriage equality reveals how Barrett could tip the court

11:25 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took an unprompted shot at marriage equality on Monday.

At the start of its term Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples despite a federal court order. Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, agreed that Davis' case shouldn't be heard, but also issued a scathing attack on the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that made same-sex marriage the law nationwide.

Obergefell "read a right to same-sex marriage into the 14th amendment, even though that right is found nowhere in the text," Thomas argued in his Monday statement. In the process, it suggested those who opposed same-sex marriage for religious reasons "espoused a bigoted worldview," Thomas wrote, deeming Davis "one of the first victims of the court's cavalier treatment of religion." And until Obergefell is overturned, it will "continue to have ruinous consequences for religious liberty," Thomas finished.

Only four justices need to agree to hear a case, meaning Thomas and Alito's dissent alone wouldn't be enough to get it on the docket. But the possible induction of nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative, could put another voice in favor of hearing a challenge to Obergefell. It's something Jim Obergefell himself is afraid of, telling The Daily Beast that "what I, and the many other marriage equality plaintiffs fought for, is at more risk than ever before" after Barrett's nomination. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

White House has 'violated all 5 core principles' of U.S. coronavirus strategy, former homeland security adviser says

10:30 a.m.
Thomas Bossert.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's former Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert has made it clear he has his old boss's best interests at heart while he remains hospitalized for COVID-19, but he still told The Washington Post it "needs to be pointed out" that the president and his top administration officials have been flouting coronavirus guidelines, which seemingly led to an outbreak in the White House this past week.

"At this point, the president and senior people around him have violated all five core principles of the country's coronavirus strategy," Bossert said. "I do not wish to be perceived as criticizing him while he is in this condition, but that needs to be pointed out. I am praying for his full recovery."

Writes the Post, Bossert said Trump and his team failed to avoid large gatherings, socially distance, wear masks, and isolate or quarantine themselves after coming into contact with people who had contracted the virus. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
Edit

Mark Meadows defends Trump's motorcade ride after White House aides call it 'selfish'

10:00 a.m.

White House aides are blaming Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for "a weekend of horrible decisions," Axios reports.

President Trump spent the weekend in Walter Reed Medical Center, closing out Sunday with a ride in his motorcade to wave to supporters gathered outside. White House aides had a big problem with how Trump's masked ride put the Secret Service agents driving him at risk, reportedly calling the move "selfish."

But Meadows seemed surprised at the criticism when talking to Fox & Friends on Monday. "How do we think he got here?" Meadows said, suggesting because Secret Service agents were already onboard Trump's Marine One flight to Walter Reed, they were already exposed to COVID-19.

Meadows, who sat with Trump in the hospital all weekend, meanwhile put more than Secret Service agents at risk when he handed out chocolate to supporters gathered on the street Saturday — something Fox News' Laura Ingraham praised him for.

Meadows also delivered an update on Trump's condition on Monday, saying Trump "is ready to get back to a normal working schedule" and could be discharged on Monday. Trump's team hasn't been very forthcoming about the details of his illness, saying he's been getting treatments physicians counter are too intense for the light symptoms the Trump team has reported. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

A paper coronavirus test could effectively replace more expensive, less accurate antigen tests in India

9:50 a.m.
Coronavirus testing in India.
NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images

India has the world's second highest coronavirus case count and appears to be on pace to overtake the United States in the next few weeks. To counter the rising number of infections, the country has scaled up testing. It hasn't been an easy process, but now 1 million samples are tested daily across more than 1,200 labs, and a newly-developed paper-based test that uses CRISPR gene-editing tools to detect the virus could become the third type of test — after PCR and antigen — to bolster the national diagnostic effort, BBC News reports.

The new test, called Feluda after a famous fictional Indian detective, employs a nasal swab and can return results in less than hour, making it faster than PCR tests. Its 96 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity rate means it will likely be more accurate than the rapid antigen tests. It would also reportedly be more affordable than both. In short, there's hope it could be the best of the both worlds. "The new test has the reliability of the PCR test, is quicker and can be done in smaller laboratories which don't have sophisticated machines," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, the director of the Delhi-based CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, where Feluda was developed.

Dr. Stephen Kissler, a research fellow at Harvard Medical School, told BBC that if Feluda's "efficacy is demonstrated, it can have benefits that ripple around the world." The next step for the development team is to build a prototype of a similar test that can be done from home. Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump's staff is reportedly seething over how he and Mark Meadows fumbled the COVID crisis

9:44 a.m.
Trump and Mark Meadows
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

While President Trump is watching TV, tweeting, and recording videos while fighting COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center, his White House staff is apparently furious, complaining to reporters about how they have to find out about the coronavirus outbreak in the West Wing from TV and Twitter like everyone else. White House aides were also "dismayed and befuddled" at how Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, "botched" the "crises of competence and credibility" stemming from Trump's diagnosis and hospitalization, Axios reports.

"After days of internal and external snafus as the virus spread through all levels of the White House," Trump left the hospital for "an SUV ride outside the Walter Reed gates to wave at the supporters who have lined the road ever since he arrived Friday evening," Axios notes. "Two senior White House staffers said they thought the P.R. stunt was selfish, and compounded a weekend of horrible decisions."

The spectacle of doctors and staff giving press briefings to boost Trump's mood capped "a days-long torrent of falsehoods, obfuscation, evasion, misdirection, and imprecision from those surrounding Trump as he faces the greatest threat to a president's health in decades," The Washington Post says. "This crisis — that's what it is — has highlighted the administration's shortcomings," Politico adds. "Everything revolves around Trump's moods — to coddle and manage them. And the White House that didn't have a plan to stop the coronavirus in America barely has one to handle it now that it's ripping through its own quarters."

White House staffers are aiming much of their anxiety and frustration at Trump's chief of staff, saying "they went days with no internal communication from Meadows about protocols and procedures — including whether they should show up to work — as COVID tore through the West Wing," Axios reports. Their first boilerplate guidance arrived in their inboxes Sunday night, three days after Trump's diagnosis.

A senior administration official pushed back at the "peanut gallery criticism," telling Axios that "Meadows has been at Walter Reed with the president managing a million different logistical concerns since Friday. But apologies if anyone had to wait a couple extra hours to receive their updated email on Sunday." The chiefs of staff for first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence emailed their staff Friday and Saturday, urging them to work from home. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Edit

Biden expands lead over Trump in post-debate poll

7:54 a.m.
Joe Biden boards a plane
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden widened his national lead over President Trump after Tuesday's debate, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday. The poll was conducted two days after the acrimonious debate, and before Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden surged to a 14-point lead over Trump among registered voters, 53 percent to 39 percent. It is Biden's largest lead of the campaign in this poll. Biden led by 8 points before the debate, the first of three scheduled before the Nov. 3 election, and his biggest previous edge was 11 points. Bill McInturff, a Republican pollster who directed the survey with Democrat Jeff Horwitt, said the chaotic debate might have delivered a "shock to the system," but Trump has a history of bouncing back. Harold Maass

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.