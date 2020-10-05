White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the latest staffer to fall to the West Wing's coronavirus outbreak.

McEnany announced that, after testing negative for COVID-19 every day since Thursday, she tested positive Monday "while experiencing no symptoms." The White House medical unit determined she hadn't been in close contact with any "reporters, producers, or members of the press," though she did brief them outdoors without a mask on Sunday. McEnany went on to insist that she had no knowledge of White House adviser Hope Hicks' coronavirus diagnosis before it was reported Thursday.

Hicks' diagnosis was quickly followed by President Trump's early Friday. But when a handful of Republican senators who were hugging maskless at Amy Coney Barrett's nomination ceremony a week earlier tested positive, it raised suspicions that Trump had been sick for days before his positive test was made public. It can take days to produce a positive days after someone is infected with the virus and becomes contagious. Kathryn Krawczyk