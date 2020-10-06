See More Speed Reads
2020 poll watch
Biden opens up dominant 16-point national lead in new CNN poll

7:01 a.m.
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a lead of 16 percentage points over President Trump nationwide in a CNN/SSRS poll of likely voters released Tuesday morning. Biden's lead, 57 percent to 41 percent, is an increase from previous polls, but since this is CNN's first national poll of likely voters this election, companions aren't exact. The poll was conducted Oct. 1-4, after the first presidential debate and mostly after Trump's OVID-19 diagnosis was made public.

Other national and state polls have also registered an uptick in support for Biden since the debate. His lead in the RealClearPolitics average has grown to 8.5 points, 50.7 percent to 42.2 percent for Trump, and 8.2 points in the FIveThirtyEight national average, 51 percent to 42.7 percent; FiveThirtyEight also current gives Biden 81 in 100 odds of winning the Electoral College.

Biden beats Trump on every issue in the CNN/SSRS poll, including handling of the economy, though only by a narrow 2 points. Biden's favorability rating has risen to 52 percent, versus 39 parent for Trump, but "the president's core supporters remain as supportive of him as they have been, if not more," CNN reports. "Trump does not appear to have made any gains among the groups his campaign needs to attract in order to dent Biden's longstanding lead."

While 86 percent of Americans said the loser of the race has an obligation to concede once the results are certified, only 78 percent of Trump supporters agreed, down 5 points from August, and 58 percent of all voters said they don't expect Trump to accept the results and concede, versus 71 percent who predicted Biden would do so.

The poll surveyed a random sample of 1,001 likely voters via landline and its margin of sampling error is ± 3.6 percentage points. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts have mixed feelings about Trump's early, COVID-laden White House homecoming

7:51 a.m.

"The big news today is that President Trump has been released from Walter Reed hospital," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The good news, it's safe for the president to return home, mostly because everyone at the White House already has the virus. When she heard he was coming home, Melania immediately checked herself into Walter Reed." On Sunday, Trump also left the hospital for a short joy ride to wave at fans, he added. "Yeah, the Secret Service had to take Trump around after 50 Uber XL drivers were like, 'Hell no!'"

The Late Show took the Uber idea to some dark places.

"Even worse, at the end of the ride, Trump only gave his driver three stars," James Corden joked at The Late Late Show. "It means that guy can't drive a Luxe anymore." On Monday night, "Trump was officially released from the hospital, and as soon as he got to the White House, he took off his mask and struck a pose," he added. "When you watch that, it does look like the drama of the moment really took Trump's breath away. Oh, that's probably the coronavirus. ... He held that salute for a full 23 seconds — or one second for every person that he's infected with COVID."

"There he is, immediately taking off his mask, saluting the Marines and, I'm gonna say, camera crew filming this campaign ad," Stephen Colbert added at The Late Show. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone he's about to infect." Seriously, he said, "the Trump administration is now the hot zone. Coming this fall from Aaron Sorkin, The Infest Wing."

"I mean, can we just assume everybody in the White House has coronavirus at this point?" Seth Meyers asked at Late Night. "It's like Game of Thrones, except we'd be happy if it ended with Bran in change."

Yes, "it turns out while you've spent the last seven months hugging your grandma through a giant condom, Trump and his friends are having no-mask cocktail receptions indoors, where the guest of honor is COVID-19 — and now at least 30 people in Trump's circle have tested positive for COVID-19," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And look, I know some people are saying that this was karma catching up to Trump, but guys, a massive outbreak at the White House is not karma, it's consequences." Watch below. Peter Weber

Opinion
Who will win this year's Nobel Peace Prize? Maybe WHO.

5:50 a.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

On Monday, a trio of scientists won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their joint discovery of the virus that causes Hepatitis C. While their prize is deserved — the Nobel Committee cited the breakthrough as resulting in "blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives" — it feels in some ways like the calm before the storm. If all goes well, it will be the 2021 Nobel Awards that recognize the scientists who discover the first proven COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

Some believe the Nobel Committee's awards for pandemic responses could start much sooner, though — possibly as soon as Friday, when the organization announces its most prestigious honor, the Peace Prize. But while bookmakers regard the World Health Organization as the current favorite to win it, there is another elephant in the room: climate change.

With coronavirus news having been in the headlines for months, it can be easy to forget that 2020 began with the devastating Australian bushfires, and was followed by news of the invasive "murder hornets" reaching the United States, a historic hurricane season, California wildfires that blanketed the American west beneath hazardous air, and on Monday, a new report that Greenland's ice sheet is melting at a rate faster than any time in the last 12,000 years. Some experts have even gone as far as to suggest that "2020 is our last, best chance to save the planet."

Bookmakers say a climate-related Peace Prize indeed has a chance: the 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who led school strikes for the climate last fall, is considered a favorite behind the WHO and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Ardern has been praised for her handling of the virus, briefly eradicating it from the country, but was also in contention prior to the outbreak for her leadership following the 2019 white supremacist terror attack in Christchurch). Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), told CNN he has his doubts about Thunberg though, noting: "What I'm questioning is the link between climate change and armed conflict, which is very often overstated."

Other scientists strongly disagree. Plus there's precedent: Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won the Peace Prize in 2007 for "their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change." And we know age isn't a factor: Malala Yousafzai was also 17 when she became the youngest Peace Prize laureate in 2014.

Both the World Health Organization and Thunberg would be sure to draw furious criticism of the famously scandal-averse Nobel Committee, which will in all likelihood honor an obscure mediator of a lower-profile crisis instead (and no, it won't be Donald Trump). But while there are future opportunities and unknown discoveries yet to be made in the race to beat COVID-19, the science behind climate change is known and it is urgent. An environmental Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 would be the crowning acknowledgment that the crisis needs. Jeva Lange

2020 town halls
Biden reframes his 'clown' dig at Trump in Miami town hall, backs turning Roe v. Wade into law

5:21 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fielded questions from voters at an NBC News town hall event in Miami on Monday night, and in his answers he urged people to wear masks, said President Trump was partly to blame for contracting COVID-19, and suggested he shouldn't have called him a "clown" during last week's debate.

After a voter asked Biden about Trump's "bullying" interruptions at the debate, moderator Lester Holt noted "it was an ugly debate, and it hit some lows — you called him a 'clown,' a 'fool,' you told him to 'shut up.' It seemed to go against some of the language you've said about, you know, not being divisive. Do you regret any part on your part?"

Biden said as Trump kept lobbing "invectives" and personal gibes at him, he tried hard "to figure out how I could possibly have him respect the debate, respect the evening." And when it became clear Trump had no intent to talk about substantive issues or answer questions, "I did get very frustrated," he said. "And I should have said 'this is a clownish undertaking' instead of calling him a clown. But the fact is, it was — I'll be very honest with you, I think it was embarrassing for the nation."

Another voter asked what Biden would do if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court and casts the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, which recognized a national right to abortion. "The only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land," Biden said. "That's what I would do."

That may be a controversial pledge, but polls suggest it would be a popular one. Peter Weber

The Daily Showdown
The Daily Show is angry Trump's COVID diagnosis buried the news 'Melania Trump hates Christmas'

4:33 a.m.

Trevor Noah asked correspondent Jaboukie Young-White on Monday's Daily Show what he thought about the news President Trump caught COVID-19. Young-White said it made him angry.

"You know, I hear you Jaboukie," Noah said. "Many Americans are angry with the president because they feel like he was irresponsible with his health and with the health of those around him, and now he's not only endangering his own life but threatening the operation of the entire federal government." Oh, sure, Young-White said, but he's really angry "because he is overshadowing the most important news story right now: Melania Trump hates Christmas." When Noah looked confused, he played the clip of the first lady's NSFW tirade against decorating the White House for Christmas.

"Oh, man, I totally forgot that story," Noah laughed. "It was the greatest news story of all time, Trevor," Young-White said. "I love it so much, I made it my ringtone." He tried out some questionable jokes he had worked up in the two hours between the recording's release and the COVID diagnoses, ran through why the news is deliciously ironic, and suggested Fox News would not have greeted the recordings with total silence if the first lady trashing Christmas had been Michelle Obama. Watch below. Peter Weber

COVID in the White House
The White House apparently isn't doing much contact tracing amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

3:43 a.m.

President Trump returned to the White House from a military hospital on Monday evening, mask-less and still contagious with COVID-19, but the White House had changed in his three-day absence. "Instead of a bustling hive of pre-election activity, the West Wing has become a breeding ground for viral contagion," CNN reports. "A new aura of mistrust was settling in as several aides raised questions about whether they had been recklessly put in harm's way over the past week."

The White House won't say how many staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sunday, citing unexplained "privacy concerns." McEnany said Monday that she had become the latest Trump aide to test positive. Yet "despite almost daily disclosures of new coronavirus infections among President Trump's close associates, the White House is making little effort to investigate the scope and source of its outbreak," The New York Times reports.

Given the timing of Trump's illness, medical experts say it's highly likely that he and at least seven others became infected at a Sept. 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, either at the Rose Garden announcement or subsequent indoor gatherings. The White House has decided not to trace the contacts of the gathered guests and staff, even though it was likely a "superpreader" event, the Times reports. The Washington Post, at least, took a close look at possible spread at the ceremony.

The White House has "cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has the government's most extensive knowledge and resources for contact tracing, out of the process," the Times reports, instead charging the small White House Medical Unit with emailing people potentially exposed in the 48 hours before Trump was diagnosed on Thursday.

"I guess an email is notification of exposure," Erin Sanders, a nurse practitioner and certified contact tracer in Boston, told the Times. "But that is not contact tracing," and it's "not how a responsible public health agency handles a super-spreading cluster of a deadly virus." MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was gobsmacked the White House isn't tracing people who were in contact with Trump.

"This is a cluster. What you want to do when there's a cluster is identify everyone who may have been exposed, so that they can be quarantined if appropriate, and tested," former CDC Director Tom Frieden agreed. "And by doing that you stop webs of transmission." Peter Weber

COVID in the White House
Despite Trump's high-stakes 'Trump defeats COVID' gamble, 'the virus is now in charge of the campaign'

1:47 a.m.

When President Trump was helicoptered to the hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, "some of his campaign advisers saw a potential opportunity," Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni report at The New York Times. If Trump recovered quickly "and then appeared sympathetic to the public in how he talked about his own experience and that of millions of other Americans, he could have something of a political reset" for his flagging campaign.

Instead, the Times notes, he told people not to fear the deadly virus, returned to the White House while still contagious, started selling "Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID" commemorative coins, and "framed the virus as something akin to a weekend at a spa."

Trump's theatrical hospital check-out and White House balcony scene "won him the TV news clip he's been dreaming of from his hospital bed," Sudeep Reddy and Myah Ward write at Politico, and what happens next is flushed with "Trumpian-level suspense." But Trump and his aides "know the virus is now in charge of the campaign," they add:

Already down in the polls, they're playing their hand the only way Trump can — betting it all on a quick presidential recovery, making Trump's physical strength a metaphor for the nation. If it works, Trump could have a shot at turning a crushing October embarrassment into a come-from-behind November surprise. ...

If Trump takes a turn for the worse — some patients take weeks or months to recover from the virus at home — then his fate will be sealed before Election Day: He'll be the president who downplayed the virus while hundreds of thousands of Americans died, who mocked his opponent for following common-sense health guidelines, who shrugged off his own coronavirus threat to own the libs. [Politico]

Whatever happens with Trump's health and campaign, Politico says, "it's largely out of his hands now." Peter Weber

2020 town halls
Joe Biden says wearing a mask should be 'viewed as a patriotic duty'

1:47 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said it's never been clearer that "masks matter."

While participating in an NBC News town hall in Miami, Biden continued his push to get all Americans to embrace the use of masks to curb the spread of coronavirus. The town hall started after President Trump returned to the White House following a three-day stay in the hospital to receive treatment for the coronavirus. COVID-19 has spread across the White House, where Trump and others regularly gathered without masks, and moments after his arrival on Monday evening, a still-contagious Trump took his mask off and placed it in his pocket.

Biden told the town hall audience he "would hope that the president, having gone through what he went through — and I'm glad he seems to be coming along pretty well — would communicate the right lesson to the American people. Masks matter. These masks, they matter. It matters. It saves lives. It prevents the spread of the disease." Biden said he saw Trump's Monday afternoon tweet telling people not to be "afraid of Covid," and he disagreed with the message, saying, "There's a lot to be concerned about."

Moderator Lester Holt brought up a new poll that found two in three people believe Trump is at least partially responsible for becoming infected with the virus, and Biden said that "anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them." In a message to the "tough guys" who won't wear a mask, Biden said they need to remember it's not just about them, and donning a face covering "should be viewed as a patriotic duty to protect those around you." Catherine Garcia

