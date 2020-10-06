Susan Collins trails Democratic challenger by just 1 point, new Maine poll shows

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) just had one of her best external polls in a while, as she finds herself mired in a tight re-election race against her Democratic challenger, Maine's House Speaker Sarah Gideon.

The poll, conducted by the Portland, Maine-based Digital Research Insights for The Bangor Daily News, found Collins trailing Gideon by just one point, a boost following a series of polls in which Gideon led by several points. The previous BDN poll in August, for example, showed Collins trailing by five points.

BDN: Gideon 44, Collins 43https://t.co/KQfXQbaucr Internals aside, this is the best poll for Collins in awhilehttps://t.co/eWDey88UHn — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 6, 2020

Collins' race is crucial for Republicans, who are looking to hold on to the majority in the upper chamber.

The poll surveyed 500 registered voters between Sep. 25 and Oct. 4. The margin of error was 4.4 percentage points. Read more at The Bangor Daily News. Tim O'Donnell