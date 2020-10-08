See More Speed Reads
does whatever a doctor does
Edit

Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly return as Doctor Strange in the next Spider-Man movie

3:34 p.m.
Benedict Cumberbatch in front of the Doctor Strange inspired 3D Art at a fan screening, to celebrate the release of Marvel Studio's Doctor Strange at the Odeon Leicester Square, on October 24, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

It looks like Tom Holland's Spider-Man is getting a strange new mentor.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise Doctor Strange in Marvel's next Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Thursday. Strange, according to the Reporter, will be filling the "mentor role" in the film, similar to the role Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark had in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury had in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This would be the latest Marvel franchise that Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange would appear in after the character, following his debut 2016 film, had a small role in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, going on to team up with the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The former Avengers film featured Peter Parker first being introduced to Stephen Strange.

Reports that Strange is joining the next Spider-Man only fueled speculation among fans that the film might involve the multiverse in some way. After all, it will also reportedly feature the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro after Foxx played the character in an entirely separate Spider-Man universe built around Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, and the next Doctor Strange movie is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While Marvel's schedule could change again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next Spider-Man movie is scheduled for release in December 2021, while the second Doctor Strange film is expected to hit theaters just a few months later, in March 2022. Brendan Morrow

health care scare
Edit

Trump's promised drug discount cards for seniors have become a 'last-minute, thrown-together' fiasco

4:17 p.m.
Prescription drugs.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump's Election Day promise to seniors is reportedly not working out.

In late September, Trump surprisingly announced he'd be sending $200 drug discount cards to Medicare recipients with a goal of getting them distributed by Election Day. Health and Human Services Department officials were surprised too, and have since been "scrambling" to get the plan off the ground ever since, Politico reports.

The Trump administration reportedly wants the plan finalized by Friday and to send letters telling 39 million Medicare beneficiaries about the promotion by next week, Politico reports. One health official said they didn't know about the plan "until the public found out too," with another HHS official saying "it's turning into this last-minute, thrown-together thing."

The letters, sent at an estimated cost of $19 million, will apparently tell seniors how the plan will help lower drug costs and may bear Trump's name. But Stacie Dusetzina, a Vanderbilt professor who reviewed the draft proposal, said the cards are a "poorly designed experiment" if cutting drug prices is the goal. Altogether, the program will end up taking $8 billion from the Medicare trust fund, which is set to run dry by 2026. And since the Medicare trust fund is paid for by taxes and Medicare premiums, the cards could end up "returning patients' premium payments to them, in effect," Rachel Sachs, a professor at the Washington University School of Law, said.

Instead of an innovative approach to drug pricing, one HHS official sees "a solution in search of a problem and a bald play for votes in the form of money in pockets," the told Politico. And while the letters about the cards may be out the door next week, the actual discounts may not be in seniors' hands until well after the election. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

covid in th white house
Edit

McConnell hasn't been to the White House in 2 months because of its lax coronavirus rules

2:34 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

There's a simple reason Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wasn't affected by the White House's coronavirus outbreak: He wasn't there.

In fact, McConnell hasn't made it to see President Trump for the past two months over concerns of how the White House is handling COVID-19. "I actually haven't been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell said Thursday.

Instead, McConnell said he speaks with Trump by phone. That was probably a good idea, seeing as McConnell, 78, is a polio survivor, putting him at a high risk of having severe coronavirus symptoms. The rest of McConnell's caucus hasn't been so careful, as multiple Republican senators attended the White House's nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after.

Trump has flouted coronavirus safety measures since the early days of the pandemic, often refusing to wear a mask, even in public. Even Trump's hospitalization from the virus didn't seem to change his mind, as he removed his mask immediately upon returning to the White House on Monday. Kathryn Krawczyk

on the line
Edit

Sacha Baron Cohen says he was 'fortunate to make it out' after pranking a gun-rights rally for Borat 2

2:19 p.m.
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ahead of the release of the Borat sequel, Sacha Baron Cohen is recounting how with one particular prank for the film, he was "fortunate to make it out in one piece."

The comedian penned an essay for Time on Thursday speaking out against President Trump, Facebook, the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories, and his experience infiltrating a right-wing rally for the Borat sequel. Video emerged in June of Baron Cohen at a rally in Washington, which showed him in disguise getting a crowd to sing along to a shocking racist song about wanting to inject Dr. Anthony Fauci and others with COVID-19.

"When organizers finally stormed the stage, I rushed to a nearby get-away vehicle," Baron Cohen wrote. "An angry crowd blocked our way and started pounding on the vehicle with their fists. Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons. When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free."

Baron Cohen wrote that he has "feared for my life" while shooting a project "a few times in my career," such as when he pranked the crowd at a cage match for the end of Bruno and had to escape through a trapdoor. He shared these anecdotes as part of a broader essay about how, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, "I'm truly terrified — for the survival of democracy itself." He concludes by writing that while "I was fortunate to make it out in one piece" after his Borat prank, "the next few weeks will determine whether America will be so lucky." Read Baron Cohen's full essay at Time. Brendan Morrow

This just in
Edit

FBI reportedly thwarts alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

12:59 p.m.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI has reportedly thwarted an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

A federal affidavit on Thursday described how six men allegedly discussed kidnapping the governor and bringing her to Wisconsin to "stand 'trial' for treason" before the 2020 presidential election, and the plot "involved reaching out to members of a Michigan militia," The Detroit News reported. An FBI investigation into the individuals reportedly began in early 2020.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI agent reportedly said in the affidavit. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."

Six men have been charged in connection with the alleged plot, The Associated Press reports. They allegedly conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home twice, reports The Detroit News.

"The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient," the affidavit reportedly said. "They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. As part of that recruitment effort, [Adam] Fox reached out to a Michigan-based militia group."

According to AP, the FBI says four of the men planned to meet on Wednesday to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear," and the complaint alleges that "the men gathered over the summer for firearms training, combat drills and tried to make explosives," The New York Times writes. The men were reportedly each charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Brendan Morrow

the debate debate
Edit

Trump campaign demands new in-person debate dates after wildly accusing committee of protecting Joe Biden

12:53 p.m.

President Trump's campaign has suggested the next debate went virtual to "protect Joe Biden" — but not for the reason that makes sense.

Early Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, would be held virtually. But Trump's team decided to ignore the fact that the debate was moved because their candidate has a contagious and potentially deadly disease, and instead claim it was to give Biden the advantage.

"The American people should not be deprived of the chance to see the two candidates for president debate face to face two more times," the Trump campaign said Thursday, forgetting Trump was the one to opt out of the debate in the first place. It then purported the change was made because Vice President Mike Pence "had just wiped the floor" with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during Wednesday's debate, and that it would let Biden use a "teleprompter from his basement bunker."

Instead, the Trump campaign said it would agree to moving the Oct. 15 debate to Oct. 22 if it could be in person, as Biden's team had suggested. In addition, the debate scheduled for Oct. 22 should be held Oct. 29, the campaign added.

This is far from the first debunked conspiracy Trump's supporters have pushed against Biden during the debates. At the first one, they claimed Biden was receiving answers via an earpiece before the debate had even started. They've also pushed disproven lies about Biden relying on a teleprompter during interviews. Kathryn Krawczyk

pivot
Edit

Biden will answer voters' questions instead of debate after Trump opts out

12:15 p.m.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a new plan.

After the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would make next week's presidential debate virtue due to coronavirus concerns, President Trump said Thursday he simply wouldn't come. Biden opted out as well later in the day, but still called on Trump to debate later on.

The Oct. 15 debate was set to be a town hall with undecided voters, with candidates directly answering their questions. So without Trump there, Biden's campaign said he'll find "an appropriate place to take questions directly from voters" in a Thursday statement. Trump "clearly does not want to face questions from voters about his failures on COVID and the economy," the Biden campaign continued, but hoped the debate commission would reschedule the town hall to Oct. 22 so "the president is not able to evade accountability."

Trump announced Thursday he would hold a rally instead of debating, telling Fox Business "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Another 840,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week: 'The downward trend has stalled'

11:04 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has again come in higher than expected.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 840,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, a decline of 9,000 claims from the revised number from the previous week. This was higher than the 825,000 claims economists had been expecting, CNBC reports. Continuing claims fell to 10.98 million, a decline of around a million claims.

"The decline in continuing claims is welcome, but initial claims offer a better read on the real-time state of the labor market, and the downward trend has stalled, more or less," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson told CNBC.

The number of new claims also still remains significantly higher than the record for most jobless claims filed in a week prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which was 695,000. Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar said, per CNN, "Let's hope we soon break below the 800k mark in initial claims soon because hanging around the 800k+ level is still not a good place to be, especially going into the winter."

Additionally, Navy Federal Credit Union corporate economist Robert Frick told The Washington Post, "The story is, we've hit a plateau in unemployment claims. That is going to hurt the jobless rate and lead to more people eventually leaving the labor force. ... I'm not seeing the kind of job creation that would lead us to believe that these claims are going to fall." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.