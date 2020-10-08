-
Trump's Rose Garden video is a very believable '80s infomercial in new Lincoln Project ad11:24 p.m.
-
Trump slams Gretchen Whitmer for not thanking him after FBI foiled alleged kidnapping plot11:31 p.m.
-
Pence's office says he's healthy, but won't explain why he canceled trip to vote in Indiana10:26 p.m.
-
GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with illegal foreign lobbying9:26 p.m.
-
Trump's physician expects his 'safe return to public engagements' on Saturday8:06 p.m.
-
Disney to bypass theaters again and send new Pixar film Soul to streaming7:30 p.m.
-
Hurricane Delta, now a Category 3, heads toward Louisiana7:02 p.m.
-
Biden will share his opinion on court packing 'when the election is over'5:23 p.m.
11:24 p.m.
11:31 p.m.
10:26 p.m.
9:26 p.m.
8:06 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
7:02 p.m.
5:23 p.m.