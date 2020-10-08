See More Speed Reads
Sigh
Edit

Trump slams Gretchen Whitmer for not thanking him after FBI foiled alleged kidnapping plot

11:31 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Thursday night had harsh words for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), tweeting that she has done "a terrible job" and should have told him "thank you" after the FBI thwarted an alleged kidnapping plot against her.

In April, Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" after Whitmer extended a stay-at-home mandate due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not long after, armed protesters entered the Michigan statehouse, with some shouting "Lock her up!" about Whitmer. The FBI revealed on Thursday that several men allegedly discussed kidnapping Whitmer and taking her to Wisconsin, where the governor would "stand 'trial' for treason."

During a press conference, Whitmer said Trump's words only encourage extremists, a statement that apparently offended the president. "The federal government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan," Trump tweeted. "My Justice Department and federal law enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a white supremacist — while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn antifa, anarchists, looters, and mobs that burn down Democrat run cities." (Whitmer did not directly call him a "white supremacist," and Joe Biden has repeatedly condemned looters.)

Trump tweeted that he does not tolerate "ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your president! Governor Whitmer — open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!"

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also tweeted about the plot, except he praised Whitmer for working to "protect her state from a deadly pandemic." Biden said that when Trump tweeted about liberating Michigan, "that call was heard. He's giving oxygen to the bigotry and hate we see on the march in our country — and we have to stop it." Catherine Garcia

hmmmm
Edit

Pence's office says he's healthy, but won't explain why he canceled trip to vote in Indiana

10:26 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will no longer be flying to Indianapolis on Friday to engage in early voting, and while his office won't say what's behind the cancelation, his spokesman is adamant that Pence is healthy.

"Nobody's sick," Press Secretary Devin O'Malley told the Indianapolis Star. "The VP is planning on traveling on Saturday and Monday. We'll have more information on the vice president's schedule next week soon." O'Malley also said Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Pence had planned on flying into Indianapolis on Friday, then voting in person at the Indianapolis City-County Building before returning to Washington, D.C., in the evening. While his office won't say why the trip was canceled, it did promise that the visit would be rescheduled. Pence spent Thursday on the road, attending rallies in Nevada and Arizona. Catherine Garcia

charges filed
Edit

GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with illegal foreign lobbying

9:26 p.m.
Elliott Broidy.
AP Photo/David Karp, File

Elliott Broidy, the former national deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee and one of President Trump's top fundraisers in 2016, has been charged with conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The charges were filed last week, with the federal court filing made public on Thursday. Broidy has been accused of accepting $6 million from an unnamed foreign client and trying to get Trump administration officials to drop an investigation into Malaysian government corruption. Broidy also allegedly attempted to get a Chinese citizen extradited from the United States. In both cases, Broidy was unsuccessful.

Broidy is expected to plead guilty, ABC News reports. A major GOP donor and fundraiser, he stepped down from his Republican National Committee position in April 2018 after it was reported he had an affair with a Playboy model and paid her $1.6 million to stay quiet. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump's physician expects his 'safe return to public engagements' on Saturday

8:06 p.m.
Dr. Sean Conley.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, wrote in a memo on Thursday that President Trump has "completed his course of therapy for COVID-19" and will be able to resume "public engagements" on Saturday.

Trump announced early last Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19, and later that day, he was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. He left the facility on Monday evening, and Conley said that since then, Trump's "physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progress of illness. Overall, he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects."

Conley said Saturday will be "day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time." The White House has refused to share when Trump's last negative test was taken.

Earlier in the day, Trump declared during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he doesn't think he is contagious anymore and he wants to go back to holding rallies with supporters. Catherine Garcia

a home theater near you
Edit

Disney to bypass theaters again and send new Pixar film Soul to streaming

7:30 p.m.
Soul
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After Mulan, Disney is sending another major film that was intended for theaters straight to streaming instead.

Disney on Thursday announced that Soul, the latest animated movie from Pixar that was scheduled to be released theatrically this November, will skip U.S. theaters and debut on Disney+ on Dec. 25. The film will still get a theatrical release internationally in markets where Disney+ is not available, Variety reports.

This came after Disney previously debuted its live-action remake of Mulan, which had its planned theatrical release postponed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Disney+ for an additional $30 fee. This was considered a major experiment in releasing big films at home during the pandemic while theaters aren't reopened everywhere. But Disney won't be repeating the same Mulan release plan with Soul, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will stream on Disney+ for no extra fee. Disney has not revealed how many Disney+ subscribers watched Mulan.

Soul was originally intended to open in theaters in June before being delayed to November. After Christopher Nolan's Tenet, the first major tentpole movie to be released in theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic began, disappointed at the U.S. box office, movie studios have been increasingly delaying films to 2021. The highly-anticipated new James Bond entry No Time to Die was recently postponed to April 2021 from November 2020, and Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in America, subsequently announced it would once again close all of its U.S. locations. Disney previously delayed major 2020 films like Marvel's Black Widow to 2021.

With Soul abandoning its theatrical release, the biggest film still scheduled to be released in theaters in 2020 is Wonder Woman 1984, which is slated for Dec. 25. Its director, Patty Jenkins, recently told Reuters that a straight-to-streaming release for the film is not being considered. Jenkins also warned that as a result of the pandemic, "We could lose movie theater-going forever." Brendan Morrow

wild weather
Edit

Hurricane Delta, now a Category 3, heads toward Louisiana

7:02 p.m.
A downed power line in Cozumel.
Natalia Pescador/Getty Images

Hurricane Delta has strengthened into a Category 3 storm, and forecasters say it may hit southwestern Louisiana as early as Friday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Delta is 345 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, with 115 mph winds, the National Hurricane Center said. It could bring "life-threatening" storm surge of up to 11 feet and extreme winds to the Gulf Coast, and there are hurricane warnings in effect in Texas and Louisiana. On Wednesday, Delta brought heavy rain and wind to Cozumel and Cancun in Mexico, knocking down power lines and destroying some buildings.

Louisiana residents are preparing for the storm by boarding their windows and placing sandbags around their properties. On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said it is "very clear that southwest Louisiana is going to get more of a punch from this than we would like to see, for sure, because we're still trying to recover from Hurricane Laura." Laura was a Category 4 hurricane that hit Louisiana in August, and was the strongest on record to make landfall in the state. Catherine Garcia

supreme decisions
Edit

Biden will share his opinion on court packing 'when the election is over'

5:23 p.m.
Joe Biden.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

As Republicans prepare to add another conservative justice to the Supreme Court, some Democrats have suggested Joe Biden, if elected, should increase the size of court and pack it with liberal justices. But Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris haven't revealed their positions on court packing yet, and Biden said Thursday he wouldn't until after the election.

"You'll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over," Biden told reporters during a Thursday campaign stop in Arizona. "It's a great question, and I don't blame you for asking. But you know, the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be on the answer" and not "focusing on what's happening now." The number of judges on the Supreme Court isn't specified in the Constitution, and could be increased with an act of Congress.

The "what's happening now" is presumably President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court less than two months before Election Day. Democrats have opposed even considering a nominee until after the election, but Republicans have plowed ahead and have hearings scheduled for next week. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.