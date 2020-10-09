Broadway's shutdown extended through May 2021

Broadway's shutdown is set to continue through May 2021.
The Broadway League on Friday announced that the shutdown that began in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic will extend for nearly eight more months at least, as ticket sales will remain suspended through May 30, 2021.
"With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so,"Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement."We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again."
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman (D) in response to the news called on Congress to "step up and help us through."
The Broadway League had previously announced the shutdown would be extended at least through January 2021. Asked by The New York Timeswhen Broadway might be able to reopen, St. Martin said "we truly don't know." She added that some shows "think we will open in the summer, and I hope they are right," but "I think people's bets are the fall of next year."
"There would be nothing better for everyone than if we had a date certain, but there isn't one — this is a global pandemic," St. Martin also told the Times. "Do you think I like putting out these statements four times? No! And God, I hope we only have to do it one more time. But we don't know."
Following the extension of Broadway's shutdown, one show that quickly got a new reopening date was The Music Man with Hugh Jackman, which according to Deadline has now scheduled its opening night for February 2022 after recently hoping to open in May 2021. The news of Broadway's shutdown extension comes after the Metropolitan Opera previously announced it wouldn't reopen until September 2021. Brendan Morrow
The White House really doesn't want to reveal last time President Trump tested negative for COVID-19.
While the White House insists Trump first tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago, late on Oct. 1, that test only came after he had reportedly been showing symptoms of the virus. Reporters have since been trying and failing to get an answer on just when Trump last tested negative, including MSNBC's Hallie Jackson, who pressed White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern six times for an answer on Friday.
When Jackson first asked for the date of Trump's last test, Morgenstern first insisted he didn't know, to which Jackson questioned if he'd even asked for an answer. Jackson then reminded him there is public health value to this question, as knowing when Trump was last testing negative could help pinpoint when he was infected and who he could've spread it to. And when Jackson asked if Trump had at least tested negative for the virus before debating Democratic nominee Joe Biden last week, Morgenstern echoed Trump's doctor Sean Conley in telling Jackson she was "very focused in looking backwards." After her final attempt, when Morgenstern implored Jackson to talk about something else, she shut the interview down. Kathryn Krawczyk
Watch White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern refuse to answer on MSNBC when asked six times when the president's last negative test was. pic.twitter.com/dZJfTwd91i
Yelp is rolling out a new alert to inform users when a business has been accused of "egregious, racially-charged actions."
In a blog post, Yelp announced the new consumer alert that will be placed on businesses that generate media coverage for alleged racism.
"Now, when a business gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more about the incident," Yelp said.
The alert reads in part that "someone associated with this business was accused of racist behavior" recently, and it informs users that Yelp reviews "must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience" and that "we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here." The company said there must be "resounding evidence" for the alert to be applied and that it "will always link to a news article from a credible media outlet."
Previously, Yelp had rolled out a "Public Attention Alert" to inform users that a business "may be receiving an influx of reviews as a result of increased attention." But with the new alert, The New York Times writes that there are still questions as to how Yelp will "ensure that businesses were not falsely associated with racism or the target of defamatory reviews," and CNN similarly noted that it remains "unclear whether Yelp can prevent the alert from being manipulated." Brendan Morrow
Asymptomatic coronavirus cases may be far more common than we thought.
A survey conducted by the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics revealed 86.1 percent of people who contracted COVID-19 between April and June showed no major symptoms of the disease, including cough, fever, or a loss of taste or smell, on the day they were tested. Around three quarters of those tested showed no symptoms at all, including fatigue or a shortness of breath, raising fears of a "silent transmission" by asymptomatic people, The Guardian reports.
Due to a undersupply of tests, health officials have only suggested getting tested for coronavirus if one shows symptoms or has been around someone with the virus. But with most people asymptomatic, the virus could spread widely without detection before people show severe symptoms.
"If you are not catching all those who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic it may be really difficult to get outbreaks down in time, before they get out of control," Irene Petersen, an author on a study of the ONS data from University College London, explained. She suggested to The Guardian that high-risk workplaces and universities start ramping up testing now ahead of the holiday season, especially to avoid outbreaks when college students head home.
The ONS tested 36,000 people for the coronavirus, with 115 cases coming back positive. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump is one of 10 or fewer people in the world granted "compassionate use" authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' experimental COVID-19 treatment, REGN-COV2, and he's a fan. In video testimonials this week, he called the Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail a miraculous "cure" — it isn't a cure — and promoted it with the fervor of a TV pitchman.
Regeneron's shares jumped another 3.5 percent after Trump posted the video. Hours later, Regeneron announced it is seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 treatment. Behind the scenes, but also on Fox News, Trump is "pushing the Food and Drug Administration to quickly grant emergency clearance" for REGN-COV2, The Washington Post reports. "Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have called FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to urge him to accelerate the agency's review of the drug."
Trump owned shares in Regeneron, "though government records show he sold them between June 2016 and June 2017," the Financial Times reports. And its founder and CEO, Dr. Leonard Schleifer, is Trump's "occasional golf buddy," FT adds. Schleifer "joined the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester" after his company took off, and he and Trump "would play an occasional round of golf. For years, Regeneron paid for Mr. Schleifer's $18,500 golf club membership, though it ended that perk in 2015." He is still a member of Trump's golf club, The Guardian reports.
"Len and President Trump are acquaintances from both living in the Westchester area for many years but didn't have any regular contact until this year, when they've discussed matters around COVID on occasion," Regeneron told CNN Business. CNN also notes that, according to Federal Election Commission records, Schleifer primarily donated to Democratic candidates and PACs in 2016 and 2018.
Medical experts say REGN-COV2 and a similar monoclonal antibody treatment being produced by Eli Lilly have real promise for people newly infected with COVID-19, though probably not for people hospitalized with severe symptoms, but Regeneron says it has only 50,000 doses — about the number of Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 every day — and will produce another 250,000 within months. "The Trump administration has already bought Regeneron's initial 300,000 doses at a cost of $450 million, and plans to give them to patients for free," FT reports. "After that, the company says it does not know how much it will charge." Peter Weber
Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Lanez has been charged for allegedly shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet several times and wounding her after they got into an argument in an SUV in July. He's facing charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
"You shot me," she said in a video in August addressing Lanez, per CNN. "And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh-t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand."
The "Savage" rapper also said that at the time she didn't "tell the police nothing because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble," per The New York Times, asking, "You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so that they can shoot all of us up?"
Lanez if convicted on the charges against him faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. Brendan Morrow
"President Trump berated his own Cabinet officers on Thursday for not prosecuting or implicating his political enemies," seeking "to reassert himself on the public stage with a pair of telephone interviews with Fox News and Fox Business as well as a video and a series of Twitter messages," The New York Times reports. "Even for him, they were scattershot performances, ones that advisers said reflected increasing frustration over his political fortunes only 26 days before an election" he is losing by about 10 points to Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump's Fox Business interview "reeked of desperation," especially when he berated Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, two of his closet allies, Aaron Blake writes at The Washington Post. Trump said he's "not happy" Pompeo hasn't released some sort of new information about Hillary Clinton's already released emails, and said Barr will go down in history "as a very sad, sad situation" unless he "indicts" a group of people "that includes Obama and it includes Biden" for committing "the greatest political crime in the history of our country."
Both comments amounted to "a fusillade of pleas for his allies to use their legal powers to further his political goals," Blake summarized. Barr noticed that, too, and he isn't happy about it, The Associated Press reports.
As Trump gets "increasingly critical about a lack of arrests" from the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by U.S. Attorney John Durham, "Barr has privately expressed frustration over the president's public pronouncements on the Durham investigation," AP reports, citing people familiar with Barr's thinking. "Though Barr is broadly in agreement with Trump on the need to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, he's often bemoaned Trump's lack of understanding about the intricacies of the legal system and the steps that need to be taken to complete an investigation," not to mention the impropriety of interfering in specific investigations.
Meanwhile, 'White House aides privately expressed concern about whether the president's animated mood in recent days stemmed from the dexamethasone" steroid he told Fox News he's still taking, the Times reports. Plus, when a candidate is heading toward defeat, "the knives come out, the donors flee, and the candidate throws embarrassing Hail Marys," GOP strategist Alex Conant told the Times, and "people who want a future in politics start looking out for their own interests." Peter Weber
The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize early Friday to the World Food Program (WFP), the largest specialized United Nations agency, "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."
"In 2019, 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years," and "most of the increase was caused by war and armed conflict," the Nobel Committee said. "The link between hunger and armed conflict is a vicious circle: war and conflict can cause food insecurity and hunger, just as hunger and food insecurity can cause latent conflicts to flare up and trigger the use of violence. We will never achieve the goal of zero hunger unless we also put an end to war and armed conflict."
The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world. In the face of the pandemic, 2020 #NobelPrize laureate the World Food Programme @WFP has demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts.#NobelPeacePrizepic.twitter.com/DnMLqFO9P4
"With this year’s award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to turn the eyes of the world toward the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger," the committee said. "The work of the World Food Program to the benefit of humankind is an endeavor that all the nations of the world should be able to endorse and support." The Nobel Prize includes $1.1 million in prize money for the underfunded agency. Peter Weber