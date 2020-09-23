See More Speed Reads
one more year
The Metropolitan Opera won't reopen until September 2021

1:25 p.m.
View of the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on October 5, 2018 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Metropolitan Opera has scrapped its full 2020-21 season and will remain shuttered for at least an additional year.

The Met, which previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, announced its "extremely difficult decision" on Wednesday, saying that it was made based on health experts' recommendations.

"Because of the many hundreds of performers who are required to rehearse and perform in close quarters and because of the company's large audience, it was determined that it would not be safe for the Met to resume until a vaccine is widely in use, herd immunity is established, and the wearing of masks and social distancing is no longer a medical requirement," a statement from the Met said. "Health officials have said this will likely take at least five to six months after a vaccine is initially made available."

The Met also said that its 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 27, 2021, with Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut up in my Bones. The announcement, The New York Times writes, is "likely to send ripples of concern through New York and the rest of the country," and as other theaters and similar venues look to when they can reopen, it "may well prove to be a bellwether." Brendan Morrow

see you in a minute
Disney finally gives up on releasing Marvel's Black Widow in 2020

2:25 p.m.
Black Widow
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios

After Tenet's disappointing debut, it seems movie studios are increasingly throwing in the towel on releasing major blockbusters in 2020.

Disney on Wednesday announced another set of movie delays, and Marvel's Black Widow, which was scheduled to be released on Nov. 6 and was one of the last big movies still set to hit theaters in 2020, has been delayed to May 2021. It was previously delayed from May 2020. Subsequent Marvel movies were also delayed, with Eternals moving from February to November and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being postponed from May to July.

The studio also delayed Steven Spielberg's West Side Story a year to Dec. 2021, placing it out of contention for the upcoming Academy Awards. Disney hasn't fully cleared out of 2020 just yet, with Pixar's Soul set to still hit theaters in November and Death on the Nile now set for December. Black Widow, though, was expected to be one of the year's highest-grossing films, and it leaving 2020 is another blow for reopened movie theaters, which experts have said may have to close again due to a lack of major new films to show.

All of this comes in the wake of Tenet opening in the United States in September, which the industry hoped would signal a return to moviegoing amid the pandemic. But with major markets like New York City and Los Angeles closed, the film's earnings in the U.S. have been seen as disappointing. Warner Bros., the studio behind Tenet, delayed its Wonder Woman sequel by nearly three months shortly after Tenet debuted in America.

With Black Widow delayed, one of the only giant 2020 blockbusters still standing is the James Bond movie No Time to Die. But experts aren't sure if it will ultimately be released in November, with The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit tweeting, "For those who think that they'll still be seeing movies this year, I'm sorry to give you bad news." Brendan Morrow

Breonna Taylor
No police officers charged directly for role in Breonna Taylor's death

2:14 p.m.

A Kentucky grand jury announced Wednesday that Brett Hankison, a former Louisville Police Department detective, has been indicted on three charges of wanton endangerment during a police raid in March that resulted in the killing of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman and emergency medical worker. None of the three officers involved in the raid were were directly charged for their role in Taylor's death — Hankison's charge is related to firing his gun into a neighboring apartment — and Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the investigation found the other two officers were justified in their use of force.

The officers entered the 26-year-old Taylor's apartment on the night of March 13 with a no-knock warrant, which have since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council, during a narcotics investigation. The warrant was connected to a suspect who did not live at the apartment and no drugs were found inside, but police exchanged fire with Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after bursting in. The officers shot Taylor multiple times (Cameron said ballistics analysis created reasonable doubt as to which officer fired the fatal shot.) Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but the case was dropped, and he maintains he fired in self-defense, thinking an intruder had broken in.

Taylor's death, along with the killing of George Floyd, sparked nationwide demonstrations against police brutality, and protesters have for months called for the officers to be charged. Early reactions to the grand jury's decision were not positive, and protesters have begun marching in Louisville. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg claims he's 'probably been the most outspoken CEO in the country' against Trump

1:25 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg.
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

In leaked audio recordings from internal Facebook meetings obtained by The Verge, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg can be heard attempting to juggle the calls from his generally liberal-leaning employees to take a harder line against the Trump administration and complaints about censorship of posts from the site's more conservative user base.

Zuckerberg's comments weren't too far off from those he's made publicly, and he maintained his belief that Facebook has to "take into account that there are different views on different things, and that if someone disagrees with a view, that doesn't necessarily mean that they're hateful or have bad intent."

In one recording, Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg can be heard echoing this sentiment to the company's incoming interns, telling them "what we do is really try not to take a point of view" and explaining that she doesn't let her own "very strong point of view on this president ... enter into my judgments when I'm doing policy changes."

At the same time, Zuckerberg, at one company Q&A session in July, addressed employees' concerns that he might be too soft on Trump. "I think I've probably been the most outspoken CEO in the country against — on the many things that I disagree with this president on," he said, citing his disapproval of Trump's stances on immigration and climate change, as well as his "divisive and inflammatory rhetoric, that I've called disgusting." Read more at The Verge. Tim O'Donnell

'you've done that repetitively'
Fauci blasts Rand Paul for 'not listening' in COVID-19 hearing

12:53 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci just blasted Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for repeatedly "not listening" to health experts during a COVID-19 hearing.

When Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified before the Senate on Wednesday, Paul grilled him about whether he has "any second thoughts" about his COVID-19 "mitigation recommendations," with Paul questioning the purpose of coronavirus lockdowns, comparing the United States' approach to Sweden's, and claiming that "mitigation efforts have failed to flatten the curve" and that it's not possible to alter "the course of an infectious disease through crowd control."

Fauci strongly pushed back against Paul's assertions, telling him it's not "appropriate" to compare Sweden to the United States and that he doesn't regret recommending physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. When Paul accused Fauci of "jumping up and down" over New York's handling of the pandemic despite its high number of deaths, Fauci again shot back, saying, "You misconstrued that, senator, and you've done that repetitively in the past."

Paul also claimed that New York has been able to lower its number of COVID-19 cases due to "community immunity," another assertion that Fauci pushed back against.

"I challenge that, senator," Fauci said. "...This happens with Senator Rand all the time. You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said, that in New York, it's about 22 percent. If you believe 22 percent is herd immunity, I believe you're alone in that."

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned in the hearing that "a majority of our nation, more than 90 percent of the population, remain susceptible" to COVID-19. Brendan Morrow

supreme court flashback
Watch Amy Coney Barrett argue in 2016 against replacing Supreme Court justices with those of opposite ideologies

12:43 p.m.

Federal judge Amy Coney Barrett seemed to make a case against her own nomination back in 2016.

Barrett, a conservative, is reportedly Trump's top choice to replace the liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week. The move would give the court a resounding conservative majority just weeks before the presidential election — something Barrett had a problem with four years ago.

When Justice Antonin Scalia died in early 2016, the Republican Senate steamrolled former President Barack Obama's nominee to replace him. The move left a vacancy on the court for more than a year until conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch was confirmed. And to Barrett, a former clerk of Scalia's whose judicial philosophy looks a lot like his, it was the right thing to do.

In a 2016 interview with CBS News, Barrett argued against replacing a justice during an election year if the Senate and president were of different political parties. That was especially true in Scalia's case, as replacing him, "the stanchest conservative justice on the court," with an Obama nominee could "dramatically flip the balance of power," Barrett continued.

Barrett's argument could also apply in 2020, as her confirmation to the court would leave just three nominees by Democratic presidents on the bench and secure a solid conservative majority. Kathryn Krawczyk

no collusion
Republican senators find no evidence of wrongdoing regarding Biden and Ukraine policy

12:09 p.m.
Sen. Ron Johnson.
Toni Sandys-Pool/Getty Images

Republican senators' investigation into Joe Biden and Ukraine has come up empty.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee had been conducting an investigation into the former vice president's dealings with Ukraine, and committee chair Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) admittedly hoped to prove Biden's "unfitness for office." But an interim report of their ongoing investigation released Wednesday doesn't do that.

Republicans have long sought to find some kind of collusion between Biden's vice presidency and his son Hunter Biden's work at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, seeing as Biden led Ukraine policy during the Obama administration. Attempts to dig up dirt about Biden and Ukraine sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and after that concluded with no conviction, Republicans have been trying to turn the tables on Biden.

But as Johnson told The New York Times in the days before the report's release, the investigation found no "massive smoking guns" regarding Biden. The report relies largely on a quote from career diplomat George Kent, who said Hunter Biden's work with Burisma made things "awkward" for State Department officials focused on Ukraine. But it doesn't relay any improper influence or wrongdoing by Biden, nor does it confirm Republicans' accusations that Biden tried to oust Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to protect his son from an investigation. Kathryn Krawczyk

anti-Semitism
Trump has reportedly complained that Jewish people are 'only in it for themselves'

12:06 p.m.

Current and former U.S. officials have recounted that, after phone calls with Jewish lawmakers, President Trump has complained Jews "are only in it for themselves" and stick together, prioritizing an ethnic allegiance over other loyalties, The Washington Post reports.

It's the latest accusation of the president's personal prejudices, and the Post also highlights private moments in which Trump reportedly blamed Black Americans for their struggle for equality and griped about first lady Melania Trump making a trip to Africa.

More than two dozen current and former officials were interviewed, and there were mixed reactions to allegations of racism against Trump. One former White House official said Trump "might be" racist, but probably isn't as bad as "white supremacist" former President Woodrow Wilson, but no one interviewed believes he subscribes to white supremacist or white nationalist ideologies. No sources recalled ever hearing the president utter a racial or ethnic slur while in office, either. Some pointed out that he has made far more offensive comments about women, and others made the case that Trump simply berates everyone, regardless of their race, religion, or position in his cabinet.

Still, one former administration official said, "I think he has a general awareness that one component of his base includes factions that trend" toward white supremacy and white nationalism. Grasping that, he will exploit social divisions that could help him politically, such as condemning national anthem protests in sports. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

