Virginia's online voter registration shuts down on deadline after fiber optic cable is severed

-
Virginia's online voter registration shuts down on deadline after fiber optic cable is severed1:03 p.m.
-
Alleged Whitmer conspirators also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI says1:02 p.m.
-
Amy Coney Barrett calls George Floyd video 'very personal' for her family12:46 p.m.
-
Barrett says she is 'not hostile' to the Affordable Care Act12:09 p.m.
-
AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, could be out of cash by the end of 202011:56 a.m.
-
Most Americans don't think mail-in voter fraud is a big problem. Fox News viewers vehemently disagree.11:19 a.m.
-
Mitt Romney directly calls out Trump for fueling 'hate-filled morass' in U.S. politics11:10 a.m.
-
Barrett declines to say whether Trump has authority to delay the election10:47 a.m.
1:03 p.m.
Alleged Whitmer conspirators also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI says
1:02 p.m.
12:46 p.m.
12:09 p.m.
11:56 a.m.
Most Americans don't think mail-in voter fraud is a big problem. Fox News viewers vehemently disagree.
11:19 a.m.
11:10 a.m.
10:47 a.m.