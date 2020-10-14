See More Speed Reads
Netflix debuts trailer for Hillbilly Elegy, which could score Amy Adams and Glenn Close Oscar nods

12:27 p.m.

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Hillbilly Elegy, the movie that has not one, but two big chances to finally score beloved actresses an Oscar.

The streamer on Wednesday premiered the first look at Ron Howard's film, which is based on J. D. Vance's memoir of the same name. Adams and Close star in the movie, in which a former Marine returns home and "must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family," per Netflix's description.

Hillbilly Elegy could once again place Adams in contention for an Oscar, an award she has famously never won despite being nominated six times. Her most recent chance to win was in 2019 for Vice, although when Adams failed to even secure a nomination for 2016's Arrival, that was widely seen as one of the year's biggest snubs.

Meanwhile, Close also could be a Best Supporting Actress contender for Hillbilly Elegy. Like Adams, Close has famously never won an Academy Award. She's been nominated seven times and is actually the most-nominated living actor who has never won an Oscar. At the 2019 Academy Awards, Close was seen as the heavy favorite to win Best Actress for The Wife, only for Olivia Colman to take the prize for The Favourite in one of the biggest upsets in recent years. Ironically, Variety predicts that at the 2021 Oscars, among the actresses Close will be competing against will be none other than Colman herself, who may be in contention for The Father.

For Best Actress, some of the other potential 2021 competitors include Frances McDormand for Nomadland and Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, but Variety actually isn't so certain Adams will end up being nominated, meaning we could find her on the inevitable lists of biggest Oscar snubs once again.

The momentum, of course, could shift in a big way once we get a look at the film, which hits Netflix on Nov. 24. Brendan Morrow

Support for Barrett's confirmation has grown steadily across political spectrum, poll shows

11:52 a.m.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court has been a major point of contention between Republicans and Democrats since President Trump made the call last month, primarily because of its proximity to the November election, which was the reason the Republican-led Senate blocked then-President Obama's nominee in 2016. But the latest Morning Consult poll on the matter suggests Americans across the political spectrum have grown increasingly supportive of Barrett's confirmation.

Back on Sept. 26, for example, only 14 percent of Democrats said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett. That figure nearly doubled in Wednesday's poll. Overall, a plurality of Americans back Barrett's confirmation, while only 31 percent said the upper chamber should block her nomination, indicating that most of those in the initially undecided crowd have shifted toward the confirm camp.

Although public opinion does not directly affect the process, the numbers certainly appear to boost the likelihood that the GOP will have the numbers needed for Barrett to fill the seat. Still, it's worth noting the poll was conducted before Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing began this week.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted online from October 09-11, 2020, among a national sample of 1986 registered voters. The margin of error was 2 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

Barrett won't answer whether a president can pardon themself

11:34 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faced another day of Senate questioning on Wednesday, during which Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) asked some questions about how the court balances out the president. In particular, Leahy wondered how Barrett would feel about a president pardoning themself, given that President Trump has claimed he has that power.

"Does a president have an absolute right to pardon himself for a crime?" Leahy asked Wednesday. Much like she has for other questions, and as she did when Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) asked about self-pardoning on Tuesday, Barrett declined to give an answer. "So far as I know, that question has never been litigated," Barrett said, preventing her from answering because she could have to decide on it later.

Barrett's lack of an answer came just after she affirmed that "no one is above the law," but said that even the Supreme Court cannot "control whether or not a president obeys" a court's ruling. That could come into play if the Supreme Court has to litigate in next month's presidential election. Kathryn Krawczyk

Demi Lovato releases new song slamming Trump

10:36 a.m.

Don't expect to hear Demi Lovato's new song playing at a Trump rally anytime soon.

Lovato has released a new song, "Commander In Chief," going after President Trump ahead of Election Day. The song includes lyrics like "commander in chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep."

She also sings, "We're in a state of crisis, people are dying while you line your pockets deep," and "commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?" On Instagram, Lovato asked her followers to "please join me in voting" in the election.

The singer in an interview with CNN explained that she wrote "Commander in Chief" because "there's been so many times that I've wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought, I don't really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me."

Lovato also expressed that celebrities are "damned if you do" and "damned if you don't" when it comes to speaking out about politics.

"You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying," Lovato told CNN. "...For years she got trashed because she wasn't taking a stance and wasn't standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat and now she's become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too. It's just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you."

Lovato is reportedly set to perform "Commander in Chief" on Wednesday at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Brendan Morrow

Virginia's voter registration deadline extended for 48 hours after wire cut knocked out website

10:35 a.m.

Virginians will have an extra 48 hours to register to vote in the upcoming general election. A judge granted the state's request to extend the deadline, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, until Thursday evening, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an accidentally severed fiber optic cable — which was reportedly cut during a roadside utilities project — shut down several state government websites, including those that were part of the online voter registration system, causing problems for thousands of potential voters and many registrar's offices across the state for several hours.

A voting rights group sued for the extension, but the Virginia officials who were the defendants in the case agreed adding more time was necessary to make up for the mishap. Tim O'Donnell

The Lincoln Project brings in a massive $39 million in last fundraising quarter before election

10:24 a.m.

The Lincoln Project is doing more than just lambasting President Trump for every decision he makes. It's also bringing in massive amounts of fundraising dollars — $39 million in the third quarter of 2020, to be exact.

Federal Election Commission reports released Wednesday reveal the Republican-led effort to oust Trump and other top Republicans had its most profitable quarter from July 1 to September 30 of this year. In the six months prior, it brought in about $19 million, but brought in more than double that total in the last fundraising quarter before the election.

The Lincoln Project is run by former Republican consultants and strategists largely aimed at attacking Trump through crafty parodies and scathing rebukes from members of the military and other Republicans. It has also made Trump's supporters in the Senate, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), into targets. Kathryn Krawczyk

U.K. vaccine chief says COVID-19 vaccine may be 50 percent effective. Her U.S. counterpart is more bullish.

9:37 a.m.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

The first wave of COVID-19 vaccines probably won't end the coronavirus pandemic, but "a partially effective vaccine is better than no vaccine at all," Kate Gingham, the head of Britain's vaccine task force, told Sky News on Tuesday. "Flu vaccines are 50 percent effective, but they are widely used and have a big impact on reducing the clinical impacts of flu in the population." She told The Telegraph on Wednesday that with the COVID-19 effort, "we shouldn't assume it's going to be better than a flu vaccine."

Bingham said British regulators are expecting data from two Phase 3 vaccine trials, from Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech, in a couple of weeks. "We haven't seen any serious safety signals that have stopped these vaccines completely," she said. "There will of course be safety issues, but these are carefully monitored."

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration won't approve any COVID-19 vaccine that is less that 50 percent effective at preventing infection or reducing severity, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in August that "we don't know" if it will be any more effective than that. But Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser to the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, "has said repeatedly that he expects some of the candidates that he picked to have 75 to 90 percent efficacy and at least two to win approval by early January," Donald G. McNeil Jr. writes at The New York Times.

"Since January, when I began covering the pandemic, I have been a consistently gloomy Cassandra," McNeil writes. But "events have moved faster than I thought possible. I have become cautiously optimistic. Experts are saying, with genuine confidence, that the pandemic in the United States will be over far sooner than they expected, possibly by the middle of next year," and in the meantime, "the rest of us know what we need to do." Peter Weber

NBC confirms Trump town hall at same time as ABC's Biden event after debate fell apart

9:18 a.m.
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives to hold a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2020.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

After the cancellation of the second presidential debate, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have officially lined up competing town hall events instead.

NBC on Wednesday announced it has scheduled a town hall with Trump that will take place on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. That's the night Trump was previously scheduled to face off against Biden again in the second presidential debate, but the debate was scrapped after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would take place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns and Trump subsequently refused to participate.

Biden had previously scheduled a town hall with ABC on Thursday night after Trump announced he did not intend to participate in the debate, meaning both candidates will be on separate networks holding town hall events at the same time. NBC News said the town hall with Trump will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie, and it will be held outdoors at the Perez Art Museum Miami with a socially-distanced audience; attendees will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked.

The network also said it received a statement from National Institute of Health Clinical Director Dr. Clifford Lane "indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed the president's recent medical data" and concluded "with a high degree of confidence" that he is "not shedding infectious virus," although The New York Times notes that "the network did not explicitly say that Mr. Trump had received a negative result." Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, earlier this week said that the president had tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days" after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus earlier this month.

The next presidential debate, which is set to be the last one prior to the election, is scheduled for Oct. 22. Brendan Morrow

