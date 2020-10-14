See More Speed Reads
thank u next
Ariana Grande casually reveals she's dropping a new album this month

2:26 p.m.

Ariana Grande just managed to trend on Twitter with a casual, 10 word tweet.

The singer on Wednesday surprised fans by revealing she's getting ready to drop her new album, writing on Twitter, "i can't wait to give u my album this month." Grande, who earlier this year collaborated with Lady Gaga for "Rain on Me" and with Justin Bieber for "Stuck with U," revealed no other details about the studio album, which will be her sixth and first since thank u, next in 2019.

But Insider notes Grande has provided teases throughout the year, such as by sharing snippets of upcoming songs, and she recently said she was "turning in these mixes." Given the album's October release, perhaps Grande will throw everyone a curveball by having the entire thing be Halloween themed, complete with a star-studded, spooky "Monster Mash" cover. If so, the 2022 Grammys' Album of the Year race is sure to be a done deal. Brendan Morrow

the 2020 strategy
Videos show conservative activists cheering on voter suppression: 'We need to stop those ballots from going out'

3:13 p.m.

When conservatives gathered behind closed doors for conferences of the right-wing Council for National Policy, their talks had a common theme: Voter suppression.

Conservatives met for three days in February and another three in August, maskless regardless of Virginia state policies, to discuss election strategies and other goals, The Washington Post reports. One August speaker was Charlie Kirk, the founder of the college conservative group Turning Point USA. At one point, Kirk pinned college campus shutdowns on Democrats, and then called those purported decisions a "very foolish thing" because it's going to lose them opportunities to "harvest" left-leaning college students' votes, video of the event obtained by the Post reveals. "Please, keep the campuses closed, it's a great thing," he said.

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, was more explicit. He alleged Democrats were "war-gaming" a plan to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) president, and used that as a call for conservative action against mail-in ballots. "We need to stop those ballots from going out, and I want the lawyers here to tell us what to do," Fitton said in video obtained by the Post. J. Christian Adams, a former Justice Department official, meanwhile told attendees to oppose mail-in voting and "be not afraid of the accusations that you're a voter suppressor, you're a racist and so forth."

Read more about what CNP attendees had to say about voting at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Blood type may affect severity of COVID-19 infection, new study suggests

1:20 p.m.
Coronavirus ICU.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In a new study published Wednesday, researchers in Canada found that, among 95 critically ill COVID-19 patients, 84 percent of those with the blood types A and AB required mechanical ventilation compared to 61 percent of patients with type O or type B, CNN reports. The former group also remained in the intensive care unit for a median of 13.5 days, while the latter's median stay was nine days.

Dr. Mypinder Sekhon, an intensive care physician at Vancouver General Hospital and the author of the study, said blood type has been "at the back of my mind" when treating patients, but "we need repeated findings across many jurisdictions that show the same thing" before anything definitive is established.

It's still unclear what may be behind the possible distinction; Sekhon said one explanation could be that people with blood type O are less prone to blood clotting, which can often lead to more sever cases.

Either way, Sekhon doesn't believe blood type will supersede other "risk factors of severity" like age or co-morbidities, and he said people should not behave differently based on their group. "If one is blood group A, you don't need to start panicking," he said. "And if you're blood group O, you're not free to go to the pubs and bars." Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

and he kind of did
Trump reportedly wanted to keep hosting The Apprentice from the Oval Office

1:19 p.m.
President Trump in 2015.
Rob Kim/Getty Images

President Trump reportedly wasn't very serious about his 2016 presidential run.

At least that's the message he sent The Apprentice showrunners in June 2015 after announcing he was entering the race, NBC insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter. As NBC executives scrambled to deal with Trump's new ambitions — and address the fact that he called Mexicans "rapists" during his campaign announcement — Trump reportedly told them he would be out of the race by September.

Trump suggested running for president multiple times both before and throughout his tenure on The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice. That included in 2011, when Celebrity Apprentice "wasn't doing especially well," but "neither was NBC," per The Hollywood Reporter. So then-NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke worked out a deal with Trump, sources say: A $500,000 contribution to the Trump Foundation. Flash forward a few years and Trump has had to dissolve the charity as part of a lawsuit alleging Trump used it as his personal piggy bank; some insiders reportedly thought at the time that Trump just took the $500,000 for himself.

Trump's presidential ambitions struck again in 2015. This time, he told showrunners he'd announce a bid in June, leave the race by September, and be back filming Celebrity Apprentice by January, one former network insider told The Hollywood Reporter. But Trump never dropped out, and it was perhaps influenced by the fact that NBC cut ties with him on June 29 over his racist comments about Mexican immigrants in his announcement speech. Trump "thought it was a mistake, and was belligerent," the insider said. "He didn't see why he couldn't do the show from the Oval Office," another source said.

Trump never did quite cut ties with NBC; He's even holding a town hall on the network Thursday. And he brought his penchant for firing — the highest rated part of The Apprentice — to the White House as well. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter. Kathryn Krawczyk

road to the Oscars
Netflix debuts trailer for Hillbilly Elegy, which could score Amy Adams and Glenn Close Oscar nods

12:27 p.m.

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Hillbilly Elegy, the movie that has not one, but two big chances to finally score beloved actresses an Oscar.

The streamer on Wednesday premiered the first look at Ron Howard's film, which is based on J. D. Vance's memoir of the same name. Adams and Close star in the movie, in which a former Marine returns home and "must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family," per Netflix's description.

Hillbilly Elegy could once again place Adams in contention for an Oscar, an award she has famously never won despite being nominated six times. Her most recent chance to win was in 2019 for Vice, although when Adams failed to even secure a nomination for 2016's Arrival, that was widely seen as one of the year's biggest snubs.

Meanwhile, Close also could be a Best Supporting Actress contender for Hillbilly Elegy. Like Adams, Close has famously never won an Academy Award. She's been nominated seven times and is actually the most-nominated living actor who has never won an Oscar. At the 2019 Academy Awards, Close was seen as the heavy favorite to win Best Actress for The Wife, only for Olivia Colman to take the prize for The Favourite in one of the biggest upsets in recent years. Ironically, Variety predicts that at the 2021 Oscars, among the actresses Close will be competing against will be none other than Colman herself, who may be in contention for The Father.

For Best Actress, some of the other potential 2021 competitors include Frances McDormand for Nomadland and Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, but Variety actually isn't so certain Adams will end up being nominated, meaning we could find her on the inevitable lists of biggest Oscar snubs once again.

The momentum, of course, could shift in a big way once we get a look at the film, which hits Netflix on Nov. 24. Brendan Morrow

Barrett Confirmation
Support for Barrett's confirmation has grown steadily across political spectrum, poll shows

11:52 a.m.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court has been a major point of contention between Republicans and Democrats since President Trump made the call last month, primarily because of its proximity to the November election, which was the reason the Republican-led Senate blocked then-President Obama's nominee in 2016. But the latest Morning Consult poll on the matter suggests Americans across the political spectrum have grown increasingly supportive of Barrett's confirmation.

Back on Sept. 26, for example, only 14 percent of Democrats said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett. That figure nearly doubled in Wednesday's poll. Overall, a plurality of Americans back Barrett's confirmation, while only 31 percent said the upper chamber should block her nomination, indicating that most of those in the initially undecided crowd have shifted toward the confirm camp.

Although public opinion does not directly affect the process, the numbers certainly appear to boost the likelihood that the GOP will have the numbers needed for Barrett to fill the seat. Still, it's worth noting the poll was conducted before Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing began this week.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted online from October 09-11, 2020, among a national sample of 1986 registered voters. The margin of error was 2 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

Barrett Confirmation
Barrett won't answer whether a president can pardon themself

11:34 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faced another day of Senate questioning on Wednesday, during which Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) asked some questions about how the court balances out the president. In particular, Leahy wondered how Barrett would feel about a president pardoning themself, given that President Trump has claimed he has that power.

"Does a president have an absolute right to pardon himself for a crime?" Leahy asked Wednesday. Much like she has for other questions, and as she did when Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) asked about self-pardoning on Tuesday, Barrett declined to give an answer. "So far as I know, that question has never been litigated," Barrett said, preventing her from answering because she could have to decide on it later.

Barrett's lack of an answer came just after she affirmed that "no one is above the law," but said that even the Supreme Court cannot "control whether or not a president obeys" a court's ruling. That could come into play if the Supreme Court has to litigate in next month's presidential election. Kathryn Krawczyk

sorry not sorry
Demi Lovato releases new song slamming Trump

10:36 a.m.

Don't expect to hear Demi Lovato's new song playing at a Trump rally anytime soon.

Lovato has released a new song, "Commander In Chief," going after President Trump ahead of Election Day. The song includes lyrics like "commander in chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep."

She also sings, "We're in a state of crisis, people are dying while you line your pockets deep," and "commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?" On Instagram, Lovato asked her followers to "please join me in voting" in the election.

The singer in an interview with CNN explained that she wrote "Commander in Chief" because "there's been so many times that I've wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought, I don't really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me."

Lovato also expressed that celebrities are "damned if you do" and "damned if you don't" when it comes to speaking out about politics.

"You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying," Lovato told CNN. "...For years she got trashed because she wasn't taking a stance and wasn't standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat and now she's become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too. It's just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you."

Lovato is reportedly set to perform "Commander in Chief" on Wednesday at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Brendan Morrow

