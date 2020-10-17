-
Biden campaign warns supporters 'this thing is going to come down to the wire'2:27 p.m.
-
New York movie theaters outside of NYC can reopen next week3:21 p.m.
-
Trump: If Biden wins, 'maybe I'll have to leave the country'11:17 a.m.
-
Twitter stops blocking New York Post story about Hunter Biden9:01 a.m.
-
Actress Rhonda Fleming dies at 978:34 a.m.
-
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins 2nd term in a landslide7:37 a.m.
-
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly keeps an 'open line' with Jared KushnerOctober 16, 2020
-
Trump administration rushing through regulations without public comment or analysis as it prepares for probable lossOctober 16, 2020
