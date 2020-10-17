See More Speed Reads
'we cannot become complacent'
Biden campaign warns supporters 'this thing is going to come down to the wire'

2:27 p.m.
Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden participates in an ABC News town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on October 15, 2020.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is warning supporters that the 2020 race is "far closer" than has been suggested.

Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, in a memo warned supporters they should not grow complacent about the state of the race due to the Democratic nominee's consistent lead in national polls, The New York Times and The Washington Post report.

“We cannot become complacent because the very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire," Dillon reportedly wrote.

Biden's campaign manager also warned that while the campaign is seeing "robust leads" nationally, it's only up by a few points in certain key states, including Arizona and North Carolina, and "we need to campaign like we're trailing" in the polls.

"This race is far closer than some of the punditry we're seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest," Dillon wrote. "In the key battleground states where this election will be decided, we remain neck and neck with Donald Trump. If we learned anything from 2016, it's that we cannot underestimate Donald Trump or his ability to claw his way back into contention in the final days of a campaign, through whatever smears or underhanded tactics he has at his disposal."

Brendan Morrow

reopened
New York movie theaters outside of NYC can reopen next week

3:21 p.m.

For the first time since March, many New Yorkers can soon start returning to the movies.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Saturday announced that movie theaters in the state outside of New York City, and in counties with a low COVID-19 infection rate, can begin reopening next week, CBS News reports.

The New York theaters permitted to reopen starting on Oct. 23 must operate at 25 percent capacity, and they have to be in counties with an infection rate of below two percent and which don't have cluster zones.

Theater chains started to reopen their doors in other states earlier this year ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which ultimately struggled at the box office while New York City and Los Angeles theaters stayed shuttered. As a result, films studios in recent weeks have been increasingly scrapping plans to release major blockbusters in 2020, although smaller titles remain on the calendar, and Wonder Woman 1984 is still slated for December.

The partial New York reopening of theaters comes after AMC, the world's largest movie theater chain, earlier this week warned that it could run out of cash by the end of 2020 if theater attendance doesn't improve. Brendan Morrow

'could you imagine?'
Trump: If Biden wins, 'maybe I'll have to leave the country'

11:17 a.m.

President Trump at a rally on Friday wondered what he's "going to do" if he loses the 2020 presidential election and joked that if he does, he may "leave the country."

Trump at a rally in Georgia went after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "corrupt politician" and at one point during his address described himself as feeling "pressure" while running against the former vice president.

"Could you imagine if I lose?" Trump said. "My whole life. What am I going to do? I'm going to say, 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know."

Trump's comments come as Biden continues to lead him in the polls during the final weeks before Election Day. It was the latest instance in which, Politico wrote, Trump was "openly grappling with the prospect of a loss" and "saying the quiet part out loud about his own campaign." Brendan Morrow

reversal
Twitter stops blocking New York Post story about Hunter Biden

9:01 a.m.
The Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter has reversed its decision to block users from sharing an unsubstantiated article from the New York Post about former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, The New York Times reports.

The company had previously stopped users from being able to post the story about alleged emails between a Ukrainian energy executive and Hunter Biden, citing its policy against sharing private information and against distributing "content obtained without authorization." But after facing backlash especially among Republicans including President Trump, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Friday that blocking links to the story "was wrong," and the company altered its policies so that it "will no longer remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them," per BuzzFeed News.

When Twitter announced changes to its policy on hacked materials on Thursday, the Hunter Biden article was still being blocked because Twitter said it violated its policies against sharing personal information, as The Washington Post reported. But as of Friday, users can now share the article again, with the Times reporting the company made this decision "because the information had spread across the internet and could no longer be considered private."

When Twitter previously changed its hacked materials policy in response to the criticism, The Washington Post had already dubbed this a "stunning policy reversal." Brendan Morrow

R.I.P.
Actress Rhonda Fleming dies at 97

8:34 a.m.
In this Sept. 28, 1981 file photo, Actress Rhonda Fleming poses for a photo in Hollywood, Calif.
AP / Wally Fong

Rhonda Fleming, the actress known for her work in films such as Alfred Hitchcock's Spellbound, has died at 97.

Fleming's assistant confirmed to The New York Times the classic film star died this week at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. She appeared in movies alongside stars from the 1940s and 1950s like Kirk Douglas and Charlton Heston, and she also starred in several films with Ronald Reagan, including The Last Outpost, notes The Associated Press.

Among Fleming's other work came in movies like A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court and Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, and she was known as the Queen of Technicolor, according to Variety.

"Later in life, she became a philanthropist and supporter of numerous organizations fighting cancer, homelessness and child abuse," Variety reports.

"Rhonda Fleming always sparkled on screen," Turner Classic Movies tweeted. "Our thoughts go out to her family and friends." Brendan Morrow

blowout
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins 2nd term in a landslide

7:37 a.m.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media during a post cabinet press conference at Parliament on June 08, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who drew widespread praise for her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has easily won a second term.

Results on Saturday with most votes having been counted showed the election was a landslide, with the prime minister's liberal Labour Party scoring 49 percent of the vote and being set to win an outright majority of seats in Parliament, while the conservative National Party won 27 percent of the vote, The Associated Press reports. Opposition National Party leader Judith Collins says she called Ardern to concede defeat, Axios reports.

Ardern was praised for New Zealand's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and after she implemented strick lockdown measures in March, officials in June announced that the country officially had zero known cases of COVID-19. After new measures were implemented in Auckland in response to a new outbreak, there is now no community spread of the coronavirus in New Zealand, where wearing masks and social distancing is also no longer required, according to the AP.

"We will govern as we campaigned: positively with optimism about our future," Arden said on Friday. "Now more than ever is the time to keep going, to keep working, to grab hold of the opportunities that lay in front of us. Let's keep moving." Brendan Morrow

facebook in the white house
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly keeps an 'open line' with Jared Kushner

October 16, 2020
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg reportedly has a direct line to the White House.

At Facebook's outset, Zuckerberg was "completely apolitical," a former Facebook public policy director tells The Wall Street Journal in a deep dive into Zuckerberg's politics. But that all changed in 2016 amid criticism that Facebook steered the election, leading Zuckerberg to start getting closer with the company's top publishers — and the White House.

Publicly, Zuckerberg branded himself as "a work in progress, open to self-reflection and eager to understand other perspectives," the Journal writes. But "behind the scenes," was focused on ensuring the site didn't seem partisan with an emphasis on free speech, leading some Democratic officials to see him as "overly deferential to conservatives," the Journal continues. Indeed, Zuckerberg started forming close ties to conservatives with the help of the Trump-backing Facebook board member Peter Thiel and global head of policy Joel Kaplan, a former deputy chief of staff to George W. Bush.

One of Zuckerberg's newfound ties is to President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The two "sometimes discuss Facebook policies over WhatsApp," the Journal reports. And earlier this year, people familiar with the matter say Zuckerberg talked about the video app TikTok's U.S. presence with Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "Zuckerberg also has forged ties with right-leaning publishers that drive engagement on the platform," including Ben Shapiro, who formerly ran the conservative Daily Wire, the Journal writes.

"Any insinuation that [Zuckerberg] encouraged the administration to ban TikTok is false," a Facebook spokesperson said. Zuckerberg declined to comment to the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

deregulation manifestation
Trump administration rushing through regulations without public comment or analysis as it prepares for probable loss

October 16, 2020
President Trump cuts bureaucratic red tape at a White House event in 2017.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's team is on a last-minute deregulation spree.

In an attempt to further as many of Republicans' deregulation goals as possible, Trump's team is eclipsing the usual process for changing regulations and pushing them through without public comment or analysis. The rushed processes could have major safety and privacy consequences for millions of Americans, but seems to be a sign Trump is preparing for an election loss, The New York Times reports.

Regulatory changes usually require at least a 60-day public comment period, but Trump's team has shortened that to 30 days. And in some cases, it has even skipped the public comment period entirely by implementing what's known as an interim final rule — something usually reserved for emergencies. Without these public comment periods, regulations can pass without expert analysis and opinions that can root out safety shortcomings and other issues. It's all being done in a likely attempt to get rules quickly finalized before Trump's term ends in January — and before he's potentially forced to leave office.

The Trump administration is looking to loosen restrictions on how long truck drivers can stay behind the wheel, allow the federal government to take biometric data from people applying for citizenship, and let independent contractors work more before they have to be considered employees, among other regulations. The interim final rule has meanwhile been used to further the Labor Department's restriction of H-1B visas for skilled workers. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

