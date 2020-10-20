Witnesses say soldiers opened fire against anti-police brutality protesters in Nigeria

-
Witnesses say soldiers opened fire against anti-police brutality protesters in Nigeria8:20 p.m.
Ex-RNC chair Michael Steele backs Biden, says U.S. must elect 'a good man'9:07 p.m.
Miami cop facing discipline after wearing Trump mask while in uniform at voting site7:02 p.m.
McConnell reportedly warned White House against passing stimulus bill before the election5:34 p.m.
Breonna Taylor grand jury was never allowed to consider homicide charges against police, juror says4:41 p.m.
CDC estimates there have been almost 300,000 excess deaths in the U.S. this year4:38 p.m.
Nicolas Cage says he once won $20,000 at a casino, donated it to an orphanage, and 'never gambled again'2:47 p.m.
Polls show Democrats tied or winning Georgia's Senate and presidential races — but there's a catch2:00 p.m.
