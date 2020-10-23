See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Almost 130,000 COVID-19 deaths could be prevented if 95 percent of Americans wore masks, study estimates

12:34 p.m.
A man wears a face mask as he check his phone in Times Square on March 22, 2020 in New York City. - Coronavirus deaths soared across the United States and Europe on despite heightened restrictions as hospitals scrambled to find ventilators.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. coronavirus death toll could potentially surpass half a million by the end of February, but nearly 130,000 lives could be saved through universal mask use, a new study suggests.

The study published on Friday in Nature Medicine estimated that by Feb. 28, 2021, the COVID-19 death toll in the United States could reach 511,373, assuming states reinstate social distancing mandates upon reaching a threshold of eight deaths per million, The New York Times and USA Today report. If states continue to ease their social distancing mandates, the death toll could pass one million, the researchers said.

However, the study also projects that if 95 percent of Americans wore masks in public, this "could be sufficient to ameliorate the worst effects of epidemic resurgences in many states," and a total of 129,574 deaths could be prevented. If just 85 percent of Americans wore masks in public, 95,814 deaths could be prevented, the researchers also projected. The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Washington's School of Medicine.

Georgetown University infectious disease modeler Shweta Bansal, who wasn't involved with the study, noted to the Times that this is "not a prediction or forecast, because we can will this number out of existence." Bansal added, "I'd like for people to see this study as a call to action, sort of a wake-up call, especially for those individuals who are unconvinced by the devastation that this pandemic is causing." Brendan Morrow

Money money money
Trump campaign says it set a new online fundraising record after the debate

12:38 p.m.

The Trump campaign seems to be calling Thursday's debate a win, at least as far as fundraising is concerned.

In a Friday morning press release following the final presidential debate, Trump's campaign deemed an unspecified time surrounding the debate "the re-election effort's largest digital fundraising day ever." It and the Republican National Committee's combined fundraising arm brought in $26 million during that time, propelling the Trump campaign to mark October its "largest online fundraising month ever," the release said. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a call that it was the best fundraising day of both this and the 2016 Trump campaign.

The Biden campaign hasn't announced what it raised around this debate. Its previous single-day record was the $24.1 million it raised surrounding the previous debate.

The Trump campaign was in serious need of fundraising after its third quarter records showed it with just $63 million in the bank, out of what used to be a more than $1 billion war chest. Kathryn Krawczyk

early voting
The early vote in Texas and Florida is already greater than Trump's 2016 totals in those states

11:36 a.m.
Miami voters line up to cast their ballots early.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Texas and Florida's early voters have already surpassed a meaningful record, and several other states are close behind.

As of Friday, Florida had already counted more early votes — 4,771,956 — than votes for President Trump in the 2016 election — 4,617,886. Texas passed that same threshold earlier this week with more than 5 million votes cast so far in 2020 to 4.69 million cast for Trump in 2016. It all points to a record turnout for the 2020 election — and potentially good news for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In Florida, a poll from St. Pete Polls and Florida Politics suggests those early and absentee voters are overwhelmingly directed in Biden's favor. Among those who'd already voted, 58 percent voted for Biden while 39 percent went for Trump. Still, the poll found 49 percent of likely voters — including those who had yet to cast their ballots — were opting for Biden, with Trump close behind at 47 percent. Republicans will also benefit from a surge of voter registration in Florida for this election.

In Texas, polls have also suggested Biden has a chance of turning the state blue for the first time in decades, and a rush of early votes lends credence to that possibility. California, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New Mexico, and Vermont also cast more early votes as of Monday than Trump won in those states in 2016. Georgia, with 1.9 early and absentee votes cast as of Thursday, is close to passing that threshold as well.

The poll of 2,527 Floridian likely voters was taken Oct. 12–14, with a 2 percentage point margin of error. Of those likely voters, 60.3 percent had already voted by mail or in person. Kathryn Krawczyk

'he did what he did'
Sacha Baron Cohen says 'it was pretty clear to us' what Giuliani was doing in Borat scene: 'It is what it is'

10:17 a.m.

Sacha Baron Cohen is pushing back as Rudy Giuliani claims his scene in the new Borat is a "complete fabrication."

The comedian spoke to Good Morning America on Friday about a climactic sequence in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which Giuliani speaks to an actress, Maria Bakalova, posing as a journalist. After the interview, which takes place in a hotel room, the personal attorney to President Trump is seen lying on a bed and putting his hand into his pants. Giuliani says he was only tucking in his shirt after recording equipment used for the interview was removed.

"If the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," Baron Cohen told GMA. "Listen, I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did, and make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us."

Baron Cohen also told GMA he was "quite concerned" for Bakalova while secretly monitoring the Giuliani scene.

Giuliani, who in the scene can also be heard appearing to tell Bakalova she "can give me your phone number and your address," had earlier this week said that "at no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate." He added that "if Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Details of Giuliani's Borat scene, which occurs near the end of the mockumentary, were revealed on Wednesday as reviews for the film were published. While Amazon was set to release the film on Friday, it was uploaded early on Thursday right before the final 2020 presidential debate. Brendan Morrow

Electoral College
How Texas could be the linchpin in finally dismantling the Electoral College

9:46 a.m.

A little over a week from Election Day "and everyone with bated breath," columnist Peggy Noonan writes in Friday's Wall Street Journal. Whoever wins, "the changes in how we vote, from early voting to voting by mail, all hastened by the pandemic, will have been established after this election, and won’t go away. This will make things appear more democratic and may leave them more Democratic. Progressive preoccupation with the Electoral College is about to diminish, sharply."

No, Republicans should become preoccupied, too, Jesse Wegman argued on Thursday's The Daily podcast. The framers of the Constitution set up the Electoral College because they had to invent a way to "pick the leader of a self-governing republic" and were worried "most people wouldn't know national political candidates," he explained. But they never even discussed today's winner-takes-all system, "and when they saw it start to be adopted in the states in the early 1800s, they were horrified. James Madison, the man we think of as the father of the Constitution, tried to pass a constitutional amendment prohibiting the use of winner-take-all rule because he saw how corrosive it was to erase up to half of voters in the state."

Madison failed, but Sen. Birch Bayh (D-Ind.) almost got a constitutional amendment enacted in 1969 — President Richard Nixon was on board, it had broad national support, the House approved the amendment, and nearly three-quarters of states were set to approve it, Wegman said. Sadly, "three Southern segregationist senators" filibustered it to death in 1970, killing "the best effort we've ever had in American history to abolish the Electoral College."

This only became a partisan issue after George W. Bush then Donald Trump won the Electoral College while losing the popular vote, but it's a double-edged sword, Wegman said. "Right now what we're seeing is some really big and important Republican-majority states are shifting demographically." Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, "is going to turn blue" as soon as 2024, he predicted, and "if Republicans can't win Texas, I think their paths to an Electoral College victory are basically eliminated."

In the next eight years, "when both parties have suffered enough in a short enough time period that they realize that it doesn't help anybody," Wegman said, "I think we have the opening to switch to a system in which everybody counts equally, and everybody's vote matters." Listen to Wegman's entire argument at The New York Times. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. reportedly sets new record with over 77,000 COVID-19 cases in 1 day

8:34 a.m.
Healthcare professionals prepare to screen people for the coronavirus at a testing site erected by the Maryland National Guard in a parking lot at FedEx Field March 30, 2020 in Landover, Maryland.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The United States has reportedly set a new record for most cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a single day.

The country on Thursday reported 77,640 new coronavirus cases, according to a count from NBC News. This is the highest single-day total of coronavirus cases during the pandemic so far, surpassing the previous record from July.

The number of daily cases in the U.S. has been rising in recent weeks and on July 16 went beyond 70,000 for the first time since July. On Thursday, eight states broke their single-day records, and "13 states have added more cases in the past week than in any other seven-day stretch," The New York Times reports.

As daily cases rise, according to CNN, "there is nearly no place in America where COVID-19 case counts are trending in the right direction." Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week warned of a "distressing trend" in the U.S, with cases "increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country." The CDC is also warning that "smaller, more intimate" gatherings may be driving transmission.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing a distressing trend here in the United States," CDC deputy director for infectious diseases Jay Butler said, per CNBC. "...I recognize that we are all getting tired of the impact COVID-19 has had on our lives. We're tired of wearing masks, but it continues to be as important as it has ever been and I would say even more important than ever as we move into the fall season." Brendan Morrow

Voting Rights
Trump campaign is videotaping voters dropping off ballots in Philadelphia

7:25 a.m.
Voter drops off her ballot in Phliadelphia
Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Trump campaign acknowledges it's videotaping voters in Philadelphia as they drop off their ballots, telling city officials last week that campaign staffers had captured people depositing two or three ballots in drop boxes and arguing that's a "blatant violations of the Pennsylvania election code," The New York Times reported Thursday. The city replied that "third party delivery is permitted in certain circumstances," and there's no proof any of these people were violating state laws.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) went a step further. "Pennsylvania law permits poll watchers to carry out very discrete and specific duties — videotaping voters at drop boxes is not one of them," Shapiro told the Times. "Depending on the circumstance, the act of photographing or recording a voter casting a ballot could be voter intimidation — which is illegal." He also noted that the Trump campaign had submitted similar photos and videos in a federal lawsuit earlier in 2020, they were found "insufficient in finding proof of voter fraud," and "Trump's case was dismissed on all claims."

The campaign's new complaint "aligns with a broader strategy by the campaign to amplify relatively minor voting issues to bolster baseless claims by the president that the election is rigged by Democrats against him," the Times reports. "The drop box issue could also factor into any challenges brought by the campaign after polls close on Election Day."

Republicans also filed a second lawsuit in federal court that again seeks to nullify any mail-in ballot received after Election Day. The state Supreme Court upheld a three-day window for ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene on a 4-4 vote, The Associated Press reports. "With the plaintiffs seeking expedited consideration, the new argument could theoretically arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court after Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is sworn in, providing a tie-breaking vote before the election." Peter Weber

final 2020 debate
Trump 'yet again broke the fact-check meter' in the final presidential debate, while Biden made a 'few gaffes'

6:24 a.m.

"President Trump yet again broke the fact-check meter at the second presidential debate, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden made relatively few gaffes," The Washington Post's fact-check team concluded after Thursday's final presidential debate of 2020.

"The facts took a hit right out of the gate Thursday night," The Associated Press concurred. "Trump's first line of the night, about COVID-19 deaths, was false," and he "misrepresented the reality of the pandemic in myriad and familiar ways, insisting against obvious reality that the pandemic is drawing to a close." At times, Biden "was selective on the coronavirus and other matters, at one point stating that no one under ObamaCare lost private health coverage," AP adds. "Millions did."

"Biden was far from perfect — he had some false claims, he had some misleading claims, and some claims lacking in context," CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said, pointing specifically to anti-fracking comments Biden made during the Democratic primary. "But again, it's just apples and oranges, no comparison in the frequency and generally the magnitude of the false claims from these two candidates."

Trump "is running for re-election on a strategy of serial, deliberate dishonesty, and it's getting worse," Dale said. "The version of Trump we got in this debate is worse from a fact-check perspective, from an honestly perspective, than the Trump we got in that first debate, even though he was more belligerent in the first debate. His rallies are also getting more dishonest. And it's just a bombardment. I mean, literally his first sentence tonight was inaccurate — I don't know if I've ever seen that before in a debate."

"I think the most important piece of dishonestly from either candidate is Trump's repeated insistence that the pandemic is going away or rounding some sort of turn or corner," Dale added. "This is getting worse and worse and the president keeps saying it's getting better and it's about to vanish." Watch CNN's super-cut of Dale tackling false claims — and incidentally get a recap of some of the debate's key moments — below. Peter Weber

