Joe Biden is growing on young voters, poll suggests

12:57 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden may be making inroads with America's youth.

A new poll released Monday by the Harvard Kennedy School revealed that the Democratic presidential nominee's favorability rating shot up from 42 percent in April to 56 percent currently among likely voters between the ages of 18 and 29, although the amount of respondents who view him negatively remains unchanged.

Biden already enjoyed a stark advantage over President Trump in the younger demographic, even when his popularity was lower, but the new numbers do seem to back up the idea that younger voters are enthusiastic about voting in this election. Indeed, 63 percent of those surveyed said they "will definitely" head to the polls or send in a ballot, compared to just 47 percent who said the same in 2016.

The Harvard poll was conducted between Sept. 23 and Oct. 11 among 2,026 voters between 18-29 years-old. The margin of error was 2.99 percent. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

NASA confirms water on the moon's sunlit surface for the 1st time

1:24 p.m.

NASA on Monday announced that scientists have confirmed there is water on the sunlit surface of the moon.

The agency revealed that its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy detected water molecules in the moon's southern hemisphere. NASA's announcement explained that scientists had previously observed "some form of hydrogen" on the moon's surface, but they couldn't "definitively distinguish" between water and hydroxyl. The findings were detailed in two studies that were published in Nature Astronomy.

"We had indications that H2O — the familiar water we know — might be present on the sunlit side of the moon," Paul Hertz, director of NASA Headquarters's Astrophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement. "Now we know it is there."

NASA also said in its announcement that this suggests "water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places," and it also "raises new questions about how water is created and how it persists on the harsh, airless lunar surface." NASA added, though, that it isn't clear if the water that was discovered is "easily accessible for use as a resource," but the agency said it's "eager to learn" more before "sending the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024." Brendan Morrow

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine is looking especially promising for the elderly

1:04 p.m.
AstraZeneca building.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Another potential coronavirus vaccine is moving along, with especially good news for the elderly.

AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine in development with the University of Oxford has produced a similar immune response in both younger and older adults. The vaccine also results in low adverse responses among older people, the pharmaceutical giant said. That's a standout response considering COVID-19 tends to be more severe in older patients.

Several dozen coronavirus vaccines are in the works around the globe, with AstraZeneca's one of many undergoing clinical testing. It's unclear when AstraZeneca will publish the results of its large ongoing trial that will help determine its vaccine's safety, but it is expected to be one of the first vaccine candidates to seek regulatory approval, Reuters reports. This vaccine is expected to protect people from the coronavirus for about a year. Kathryn Krawczyk

Prince Harry says it took him 'many, many years' to realize unconscious bias exists

12:16 p.m.
Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry is opening up about how Meghan Markle helped him become aware of unconscious racial bias, which he didn't realize existed for "many years."

In a conversation with Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson published by GQ on Monday, Harry praised the "incredibly important" movement and described how for a while, he did not realize that unconscious biases exist in society.

"Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was," Harry said. "I had no idea it existed. And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

Harry, who has spoken out against racist harassment the Duchess of Sussex has been subjected to, described unconscious bias as a "huge thing globally" and said it's "dangerous" when those in power aren't aware of this.

"I think one of the most dangerous things is people within positions of power, whether it's politics or whether it's the media, where if you're not aware of your own bias and you're not aware of the culture within your system, then how are we ever going to progress?" Harry said.

Harry added that "anyone that's pushing against" such attempts to make progress should "take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror," as "everyone benefits if the Black community gets treated the way they should be treated." He previously spoke on his "awakening" on systemic racism.

"I've had an awakening as such of my own, because I wasn't aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK, but also globally as well," he told the Evening Standard. "I thought I did but I didn't." Brendan Morrow

Kushner faces sharp criticism after he suggests some Black Americans don’t 'want to be successful'

11:14 a.m.

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is facing some sharp criticism over what his detractors believe was a textbook example of a lack of self-awareness.

During a Fox News interview on Monday, Kushner, speaking about Black communities in the United States, said his father-in-law's policies "are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful," before claiming there has been a groundswell of support for Trump among Black voters.

Kushner's comments were understood by his critics to imply that some Black Americans don't strive for success, and he was quickly rebuked. Obsevers pointed out that Kushner comes from a wealthy family, and married into another one, and, therefore, was able to jump over hurdles faced by many other Americans throughout his life. Tim O'Donnell

Obama describes how U.S. 'wasn't at all ready' for H1N1 pandemic

11:07 a.m.
President Obama, forer HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, and former Education Secretary Arne Duncan.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Much of former President Barack Obama's time in office is defined by his fight to enact the Affordable Care Act. But he also dealt with the swine flu pandemic — and it taught him a lot about letting experts take the reins, he details in an excerpt of his memoir published Monday in The New Yorker.

In April 2009, after Obama's first year in office, he received reports of "a worrying flu outbreak in Mexico" that turned out to be a strain of H1N1. Obama had experience with the virus from working on pandemic preparedness in the Senate, and "what I knew scared the hell out of me," Obama wrote. A strain of H1N1 known as the Spanish flu that spread in 1918 killed millions and shut down the economy — not unlike today's COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2009, "it was too early to tell how deadly this new virus would be. But I wasn't interested in taking any chances," Obama writes. He rounded up a team of top government medical experts, and concluded "we weren't at all ready" for "a worst-case scenario," Obama wrote.

But scrambling to solve the pandemic with a vaccine wasn't advisable either, members of the Ford administration's team warned Obama. "Apparently, President Ford ... had fast-tracked vaccinations," leading to more Americans contracting a "neurological disorder connected to the vaccine than died from the flu," Obama recalled. "'You need to be involved, Mr. President,' one of Ford’s staffers advised, 'but you need to let the experts run the process,'" Obama concluded.

More than 12,000 Americans ended up dying of H1N1, but what Obama learned during the fight helped him lay the groundwork for stopping Ebola's spread in the U.S. just a few years later. "This, I was coming to realize, was the nature of the presidency: sometimes your most important work involved the stuff nobody noticed," Obama finished. Read more at The New Yorker. Kathryn Krawczyk

Democrats ask Pence not to attend Barrett vote after aides tested positive for COVID-19

10:15 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Make America Great Again! campaign event at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford, Michigan, on October 22, 2020.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

After several of Vice President Mike Pence's aides tested positive for COVID-19, Democrats are urging him not to attend the Senate's vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.

Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote to Pence on Sunday asking him to skip presiding over the Monday vote on Barrett's nomination due to five of his aides recently testing positive for the coronavirus, The Associated Press reports. Pence himself tested negative on Monday, his office said.

"Not only would your presence in the Senate Chamber tomorrow be a clear violation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, it would also be a violation of common decency and courtesy," the letter says.

The Democrats go on to say that Pence's presence "would be purely ceremonial" and not "essential," as he will "not need to cast the deciding vote to break a tie" on Barrett's confirmation.

Pence's spokesperson previously said he would not be going into quarantine despite being considered a close contact of Marc Short, his chief of staff who tested positive for COVID-19. The spokesperson said the vice president would "maintain his schedule in accordance with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines for essential personnel."

White House Strategic Communications Director Alyssa Farah on Monday said Pence would preside over Barrett's confirmation vote, although White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows later said this was "in flux" and he's "not sure what the vice president's plans are for the Senate tonight." Brendan Morrow

Trump claims media's focus on COVID-19 amounts to 'an election law violation'

9:22 a.m.

In a Monday morning tweet, President Trump once again touted what he believes to be the "tremendous progress" his administration has made against the coronavirus pandemic before baselessly accusing the media of coordinating negative COVID-19 coverage to alter the course of the election.

There's little evidence to back up Trump's accusation. The U.S. recorded a record-breaking number of new daily coronavirus cases on Friday, and followed that up with the second-highest 24-hour tally Saturday. Some of that can be attributed to increased testing, but hospitalizations are also on the rise in several places, and while deaths remain flat, they're often a lagging indicator. The newest wave of infections also does not appear to have an epicenter and is spread more widely across the nation, making it particularly challenging to control. Tim O'Donnell

