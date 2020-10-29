United Airlines to offer free pre-flight coronavirus testing on some flights to London

-
United Airlines to offer free pre-flight coronavirus testing on some flights to London4:58 p.m.
U.K. Labour Party suspends Jeremy Corbyn after watchdog finds evidence of anti-Semitism4:25 p.m.
Trump retakes Iowa, gains in Florida in last Quinnipiac poll before election3:32 p.m.
Wisconsin expects to count absentee ballots within hours. Pennsylvania is buckling down for several days.2:11 p.m.
Fauci calls for a national mask mandate12:26 p.m.
Record-breaking GDP growth leaves U.S. economy in the same place as the height of the Great Recession11:27 a.m.
New jobless claims still exceed 750,000 in last week before election10:03 a.m.
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new records in 13 states8:45 a.m.
Wisconsin expects to count absentee ballots within hours. Pennsylvania is buckling down for several days.
Record-breaking GDP growth leaves U.S. economy in the same place as the height of the Great Recession
