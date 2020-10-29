-
Georgia Sen. Perdue won't attend final debate, after opponent Jon Ossoff called him a 'crook'10:41 p.m.
Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump re-election fund9:20 p.m.
12 people who attended Trump's Tampa rally hospitalized due to heat8:11 p.m.
U.S. reports more than 88,900 new coronavirus cases in 1 day7:09 p.m.
United Airlines to offer free pre-flight coronavirus testing on some flights to London4:58 p.m.
U.K. Labour Party suspends Jeremy Corbyn after watchdog finds evidence of anti-Semitism4:25 p.m.
Trump retakes Iowa, gains in Florida in last Quinnipiac poll before election3:32 p.m.
Wisconsin expects to count absentee ballots within hours. Pennsylvania is buckling down for several days.2:11 p.m.
