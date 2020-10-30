Texas has exceeded its entire 2016 vote, and Ted Cruz is convinced it's a 'real race'

Record-breaking voter turnout just got the Texas treatment.
As of Friday morning, the surprisingly swingy southern state has cast more votes than it did in the entire 2016 election cycle; Hawaii did the same on Thursday. But despite both of Texas' Republican senators being convinced there's a tough competition in the traditionally red state, both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden haven't really campaigned there, The New York Times reports.
Breaking: Texas just surpassed its 2016 total votes cast w/ one day of early voting & Election Day left to go.
The state is reporting 9,009,850 votes already cast, vs. the all-time record of 8,969,226 in 2016. This is massive.
Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) tight 2018 race against Democrat Beto O'Rourke was one of the first indications Texas could become a tossup in 2020. Cruz has tried to convince Trump that "we have a fight" in Texas, he tells the Times. "There’s no doubt that it’s a real race," Cruz added — not unlike the message O'Rourke and former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro have relayed to Biden. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who's fighting Democrat M.J. Hegar for re-election, meanwhile told the Times he could be "outspent by more than 2-to-1" as Democrats pour last-minute cash into the race. FiveThirtyEight's poll tracker meanwhile gives Trump an advantage of about a point in Texas.
Biden doesn't need Texas to win the presidential race, but losing the second-largest electoral state in the country would certainly doom Trump. Read more about why "it's not clear if Trump or Biden fully believe" how critical the state is at The New York Times.Kathryn Krawczyk
"President Trump has called off plans to appear at the Trump International Hotel on election night and is likely to be at the White House instead," Maggie Haberman reports at The New York Times, citing a person familiar with the plans. Trump's campaign has been heavily promoting an election night party at the hotel, and advisers had said Trump would make an appearance, the Times reports.
It isn't clear why Trump won't attend the election party, but there are several reasons he might have changed his mind, Haberman reports. First, it would look bad for him to once more mingle official business and his family's business, especially while violating Washington, D.C.'s COVID-19 crowd restrictions. Also, he is trailing by a wide margin in national and key state polls, and there's a good chance the winner of the presidential race won't even be known by Wednesday morning.
For the past few days, too, "Trump, who is deeply superstitious, has tried to recreate as many of the conditions that obtained during his successful 2016 campaign as possible," Haberman reports. He has surrounded himself with people from the final days of his race four years ago and he is trying to raise questions about Democratic challenger Joe Biden's son Hunter in ways that "parallel how he attacked Hillary Clinton in 2016," she adds. "Trump's approach to politics has always been to treat it as something of a mystical proposition, governed by otherworldly forces in a world in which things generally work out in his favor." As one of Trump's favorite campaign songs goes, "You can't always get what you want." But if you try sometimes, you can read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
"The president's message of a COVID in every pot is not polling great, and things are looking pretty good for Vice President Joe Biden," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. FiveThirtyEight puts Biden's odds of winning at 89 percent, while The Economistgives Biden a 95 percent chance. "So that's great — I'm happy?" he asked. "All over the country, Democrats are refusing to allow themselves any smidgen of optimism, saying they trust no one."
"We're all Charlie Brown going to kick the football, but we know at the last second Lucy's gonna give us coronavirus," Colbert joked. "So can we trust the polls, or are we trapped in an unknowable universe of chaos?" To either calm him down or stoke his anxiety, he turned to Amy Walter, national editor of the Cook Political Report. "The 2016 PTSD is real," Colbert said. "Remind all of us what went wrong, in retrospect."
Walter said the state and national polls in 2016 were within the normal margins of error for presidential races, but the prediction models were problematic. "I don't think the problem is their probabilities, I think the problem is the way that we, as people, try to work with probabilities," she explained. "We're not always that good about it. It's why gambling works really well and people lose a lot of money." "
"I think we spent most of 2016 focused on the 80 percent — or whatever number that was — that said Hillary Clinton was going to win, and now we're spending all the time on the 20 percent chance that Trump's gonna win," Walters said. "We have to find some balance and to look beyond those models." She said it's fine to look at polling aggregates but probably more useful to look at job approval number — which, at 43 percent, is a real problem for Trump. Watch Colbert try to get Walter to tell him what's going to happen below. Peter Weber
The remnants of Hurricane Zeta crossed over Delaware and into the Atlantic late Thursday, "but people across the South were still digging out from the powerful storm that killed six people," The Associated Press reported Friday morning. Power was out for as many as 2.6 million people across seven states at one point, and nearly 400,000 people in and around New Orleans were still without electricity on Friday.
Something like 80% of New Orleans is without power and many won't have lines repaired for 3-5 days. For context if you're not seeing this on the news, Zeta is the strongest hurricane in recorded history to have its eye directly pass over New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/4O6zx6wkcf
Entergy New Orleans said the hope is that most customers would see their power restored over the weekend, but it may be intermittent for a while and some people won't get electricity back for days longer. "In Louisiana, getting power back to polling centers was a priority as was letting voters know quickly if there were any changes to locations come Tuesday," AP reports.
Zeta made landfall at Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday with winds just shy of Category 3 hurricane strength, the 27th named storm this year and the 11th to make landfall in the continental U.S., topping the single-season record of nine storms set in 1916. Zeta was also the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. this late in the season since 1899, The New Orleans Advocate reports. One man was electrocuted in New Orleans, four people died in Alabama and Georgia when trees crashed on their houses, and a man drowned in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Southwestern Louisiana had already suffered through Hurricanes Delta and Laura this year, but "in a record-breaking hurricane season filled with near-misses for New Orleans, the city's number finally came up Wednesday," the Advocate notes. "If Zeta had an appealing quality, it was speed. The storm raced ashore and didn't linger, limiting potential wind damage and dropping far less rain than some hurricanes." Peter Weber
"Folks, the presidential election is only five days away," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "COVID-19 is the biggest issue in this election, next to daddy issues, and COVID cases exploding all over the country," he said. "As the campaign draws to a close, [President] Trump and [Joe] Biden are pushing opposing pandemic strategies. Biden is pushing viral containment while Trump is pushing your grandma into traffic."
"Strangely, Trump's blatant disregard for human life seems to be hurting him with a key demographic, humans," Colbert said. It's so bad for Trump, "Joe could get Texas," he said, but more likely, "the electoral map could come down to Pennsylvania, which is why Trump is making a huge effort to get out the vote there — I'm sorry, I misread that — throw out the vote there."
"Trump is busy on the campaign trail," and "at one of his rallies, he tried to describe what would happen if Joe Biden wins," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. It was ... implausible. "No Christmas? Does Trump think he's running against Biden or the Grinch?" he asked. "According to Trump, electing Biden will lead to riots in the streets, an economy in the tank, and no holidays — but also he's a sleepy politician who can't get anything done."
"The Trump campaign knows they can't campaign against Joe Biden, so they've decided instead to campaign against reality," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "In their warped minds," Trump and his allies think "whining about mean tweets and trying to get people fired" is "more important than the deadly pandemic that's killed 227,000 Americans," he added. "Of course, none of this is working with voters, which is why Trump is way down in the polls."
"That's right, Joe Biden wants to murder Santa Claus, kids," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned at Kimmel Live. "This is the message Team Trump seems to be going with down the stretch." You know, he added, "Trump used to love doing these rallies. He would go and people would cheer, but now that he's losing and still has to go to these towns he hates, he's not doing a very good job of hiding his disdain."
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper visited perhaps his last Trump rally ever, in Pennsylvania, and he found the audience oddly "subdued" — and not quite clear on the Hunter Biden laptop story. Watch his dispatch below. Peter Weber
Walmart has removed all guns and ammunition from the roughly half of its 4,700 U.S. stores that sell firearms, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. "We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," spokesman Kory Lundberg said in a statement. The company has not decided how the items will stay off the shelves, he added, but customers can still buy guns and ammo upon request at participating locations.
Walmart gave the order to managers on Wednesday, saying the decision was "due to the current unrest in isolated areas of the country and out of an abundance of caution." The company did not say what isolated incidents it had in mind, but post-protest looters in Philadelphia hit a Walmart store. Walmart similarly pulled guns off its shelf after the police killing of George Floyd over the summer. Walmart did not mention the election, but law enforcement and state election agencies are bracing for violent confrontations after next week's presidential results come in.
Walmart has slowly pared back its firearms offerings over the years, ending handgun sales in the 1990s (and last year in Alaska), pulling assault-style rifles and the ammunition they use, and raising its gun-buying age to 21. Peter Weber
As a restaurateur, life during the coronavirus pandemic is stressful, but Eduard Seitan has found something that relieves tension: flying rescue animals to their new homes, all across the United States.
Seitan came to the United States in 1992 from Romania, and began working his way up at restaurants in Chicago. He eventually became a partner in One Off Hospitality Group, opening 11 restaurants. The pandemic has hit the industry hard, and they have had to close some restaurants permanently and furlough hundreds of employees.
It's been "devastating," Seitan told Today, and one way he is coping is by volunteering with Pilots N Paws, a nonprofit that moves shelter cats and dogs at risk of being euthanized to foster families and no-kill rescues. Seitan owns an old airplane, and over the last two years has flown more than 40 animals to their new lives.
Seitan has two rescue dogs himself, and told Today he is in awe of how resilient the animals he meets are and their ability to trust. He recommends others get involved with volunteering because it "does so much to your soul," Seitan said, adding, "for me, because of my love for animals, it makes me feel so good and so complete and so happy at the end of the mission knowing that I helped an animal to get to a better life." Catherine Garcia
This will affect the population in the Lower 48 states, turning management over to local wildlife agencies. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said the species has "exceeded all conservation goals for recovery" and "is neither a threatened nor endangered species based on the specific factors Congress has laid out in the law."
In the 1970s, there were only about 1,000 gray wolves left in the United States, with many killed by farmers and ranchers who view the animal as a threat to livestock. Thanks to protections, there are now about 6,000, but they are primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and some parts of the Rocky Mountains. Conservationists wanted to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado, but say this might not be possible due to the status change.
"Stripping protections for gray wolves is premature and reckless," Defenders of Wildlife President Jamie Rappaport Clark told The Guardian. "Gray wolves occupy only a fraction of their former range and need continued federal protection to fully recover. We will be taking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to court to defend this iconic species." Catherine Garcia