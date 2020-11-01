See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
White House lashes out at Fauci for 'making political leanings known' ahead of election

8:01 a.m.
Anthony Fauci.
GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony, the United States' top infectious disease expert and White House coronavirus task force member, criticized the Trump administration's recent handling of the pandemic in an interview with The Washington Post published Saturday evening, and the White House was less than thrilled.

Fauci said the U.S. "could not be positioned more poorly" heading into the fall and winter, adding that the task force meets less frequently and he and Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force's coordinator, no longer have regular access to the president. Meanwhile, he said, Trump is more focused on re-opening the economy while "the public health aspect of the task force has diminished greatly." Fauci admitted he has "real problems" with Trump's now-favored pandemic adviser, neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, whom he described as "smart guy who's talking about things that I believe he doesn't have any real insight or knowledge or experience in."

On the other hand, Fauci said Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his campaign are taking the virus "seriously from a public health perspective."

In response, the White House called Fauci's comments "unacceptable," taking particular issue with the fact that they were made shortly before Tuesday's Election Day. White House spokesman Judd Deere said Fauci "has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he's not done that, instead choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the president's opponent — exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
SNL parodies Edgar Allan Poe with Trump-infused version of 'The Raven'

8:34 a.m.

On Halloween night Saturday Night Live employed Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" to tell the tale of the 2020 election during the latest episode's cold open.

Jim Carrey's Joe Biden, confident in his electoral choices, read an altered version of the horror poem with notable characters popping in at the moment when the famed "nevermore" line was expected to hit, each bringing with them warnings that President Trump could still pull off an upset over his Democratic challenger on Tuesday's Election Day. Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Hillary Clinton, Mike Day portrayed FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, and Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd showed up as Ice Cube and Lil Wayne, respectively.

Finally, Maya Rudolph appeared as Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and the two — with a surprising off-the-record good luck wish from Beck Bennett's Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — finished the narrative together, optimistic they'd take the White House. Tim O'Donnell

the band is back together
Obama, Biden team up in Michigan, emphasize lack of drama in potential Biden administration

October 31, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, reunited with his old boss, former President Barack Obama in Flint, Michigan, on Saturday as part of a final campaign stretch ahead of Tuesday's Election Day.

Obama spoke first, touting his old running mate's acumen. At one point, he said that he and former first lady Michelle Obama had recently been talking about how a "big benefit" of a possible Biden presidency is the fact that "you're not going to have think about them every day," implying that what many consider to be the over-politicization of daily life will decline if President Trump is no longer in office.

Biden, too, emphasized a lack of dramatics, arguing that the Obama administration enjoyed two scandal-free terms.

The drive-in event was the first of two for the day in the crucial swing state. Obama and Biden will next head to Detroit. Tim O'Donnell

Breaking
Orthodox priest reportedly suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in France

October 31, 2020
Shooting in Lyon.
PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images

Part of Lyon has been locked down by authorities after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot while closing his church in the French city on Saturday. Police are still searching for the alleged shooter who fled the scene. The priest, a Greek citizen, is being treated for life-threatening injuries in a local hospital, The Associated Press reports.

The motive behind the attack is unclear, and the French anti-terrorist unit is not investigating the shooting, though it does come at a heightened moment in France. Just two days ago, three people were killed at a Catholic Church by a knife-wielding man. French President Emmanuel Macron called that incident an "Islamist terrorist attack." Two weeks before that, a Parisian school teacher was beheaded by an 18-year-old man, who was reportedly angered by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad in class. Since then, the French government has said it will deploy soldiers to protect several sites across the country, including places of worship. Read more at BBC and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

2024
Former Rubio spokesman says Trump may be GOP's 'Iraq War.' Critics note the Iraq War was the GOP's 'Iraq War.'

October 31, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence is not considered a favorite to emerge as the Republican Party's next presidential nominee. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the suggestion prompted laughter from several sources, while multiple GOP strategists expressed doubt to The Washington Post recently, as well.

Mike Lindell, the Minnesota campaign chair for President Trump, said it will simply just "be harder for a career politician to be president going forward," but Alex Conant, who served as the campaign spokesman during Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-Fla.) 2016 presidential run, thinks Pence's ties to the Trump administration could mean the vice presidency will remain the apex of his political journey.

"Trump could be our party's Iraq War," Conant told the Post. "I wonder if four years from now we are nominating someone who had nothing to do with the Trump era."

While Conant's larger point may stand, his historical comparison confused some observers, who argued that the Republican Party's "Iraq War" was, in fact, the Iraq War. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Slovakia sets out to test entire population for COVID-19

October 31, 2020
Coronavirus testing in Slovakia.
VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images

Slovakia has launched a program to test the country's entire population for COVID-19 over the next two days. Around 45,000 medical workers, army, and police are being deployed to collect samples at around 5,000 testing sites. The effort will utilize antigen tests, which give quick results, but are often less accurate than PCR tests, which require lab analysis.

The ambitious plan is not without critics. While Prime Minister Igor Matovic said it would save "hundreds of lives" and "will be our road to freedom," President Zuzana Caputova called it "unfeasible," noting that there are not enough trained health workers to carry it out effectively. And the Slovak Association of General Practitioners warned that the "mass concentration of millions of people" at testing sites could in fact contribute to the coronavirus' spread.

Further, France 24 reports that some citizens are wary, with one man saying the government is "threatening people." Participation is not mandatory, but people who fail to produce a negative test certificate if stopped by police could face heavy fines.

Slovakia's coronavirus infection rate is below the European Union average, but like many of its neighbors numbers are on the upswing. Read more at France 24 and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

2020 election
GOP strategists reportedly believe Biden once hit a 'terrifying' 50 percent in Georgia

October 31, 2020
Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has seemingly made life difficult for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is hoping to see the GOP retain its majority in the upper chamber this election cycle, The Washington Post reports.

The committee's director Kevin McLaughlin, per the Post, explained last week that Trump is "losing Arizona" where "we think that he and [Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.)] are very intrinsically tied together." With Trump down, McSally's Democratic challenger, Mark Kelly, is viewed by both sides as the favorite to take the seat.

In Georgia, another state in which the presidential race and not one, but two Senate races are tightly contested, NRSC strategists believed the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, was polling at 50 percent at one point, which they reportedly found "terrifying."

Even in a state like Alaska which has reliably voted Republican for president since 1964, the NRSC reportedly found that Trump was actually losing at one point this month. Although that seems to be an unlikely result once the ballots are in, it did force the party's campaign arm to spend more on Sen. Dan Sullivan's (R-Alaska) re-election bid there. "You should've seen those [polls] three weeks ago when we had the president down," McLuaghlin said, explaining that Trump's drop sunk Sullivan, as well. "I mean it's not because of Dan Sullivan. I'm just telling you." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Famed Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

October 31, 2020
Sean Connery.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Sean Connery has died, his family confirmed Saturday. He was 90. A cause of death wasn't immediately known, but Variety notes it was believed the actor had been unwell for some time.

The Scottish-born Connery was well-known for his James Bond portrayal and is considered one of the best actors to take on the iconic role. Indeed, a Radio Times United Kingdom poll revealed Connery as the country's favorite Bond after he took home 56 percent of the vote. But his movie career spanned decades and included several other memorable parts in films like The Name of the Rose and The Untouchables, for which he won a BAFTA and an Oscar, respectively.

In a statement, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Connery "was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond" and his "gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent ... is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series." Read more at Variety and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

