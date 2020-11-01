White House lashes out at Fauci for 'making political leanings known' ahead of election

-
White House lashes out at Fauci for 'making political leanings known' ahead of election8:01 a.m.
SNL parodies Edgar Allan Poe with Trump-infused version of 'The Raven'8:34 a.m.
Obama, Biden team up in Michigan, emphasize lack of drama in potential Biden administrationOctober 31, 2020
Orthodox priest reportedly suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in FranceOctober 31, 2020
Former Rubio spokesman says Trump may be GOP's 'Iraq War.' Critics note the Iraq War was the GOP's 'Iraq War.'October 31, 2020
Slovakia sets out to test entire population for COVID-19October 31, 2020
GOP strategists reportedly believe Biden once hit a 'terrifying' 50 percent in GeorgiaOctober 31, 2020
Famed Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90October 31, 2020
