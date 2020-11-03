Late night hosts calmly freak out about the election, Trump's obvious hopes of stealing it

"Well, guys, we're almost there — we made it to the night before the election," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "Seriously, I feel like I'm at the very top of a roller coaster and I know the guy in front of me is gonna throw up." President Trump "has apparently told people that he's gonna declare victory tomorrow night if it looks like he's ahead," he said. "Trump said this isn't true, he's gonna declare victory if he's ahead or behind," but "at this point, the only thing Trump can declare without anyone questioning him is bankruptcy."

Biden's comfortably ahead in national polls, and "if Trump does end up losing, I'm sure he'll be gracious when he pretends that he won," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. Many Americans are nervous about Tuesday, but "I'm the most relaxed I've been for months, because at 11:38 the night before the election, whatcha gonna do?" he mused. "This president has exposed a lot of weaknesses in our government, but it just needs to hold together for one last run."

"The best way to describe how I'm feeling right now, it's somewhere between Christmas Even and the night before a liver transplant," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "Trump is closing out his campaign by complaining and whining" and warning supporters "of the very real and very dangerous possibility that every vote might count," he said. "If he wins, it was legitimate, if he loses it was rigged. That's as simple as that goes. You wouldn't accept this from the umpire at your kid's T-ball game. Why would you want this in a president of the United States?"