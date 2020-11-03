Hurricane Eta strengthens to a dangerous Category 4, bears down on Nicaragua, Honduras

-
Hurricane Eta strengthens to a dangerous Category 4, bears down on Nicaragua, Honduras6:38 a.m.
At least 4 victims, 1 assailant killed in Vienna terrorist attack5:41 a.m.
Late night hosts calmly freak out about the election, Trump's obvious hopes of stealing it5:03 a.m.
A whale tail sculpture saved a Dutch subway train from plummeting to the ground2:05 a.m.
Trump reportedly hopes to continue his rallies if he loses, 'joked' about running again in 20241:56 a.m.
Iowa boy makes baseball bats out of wood brought down by storm, raising money for community1:29 a.m.
Trump's final full day of 2020 rallies featured digs at celebrities, sports stars, and Hillary Clinton1:04 a.m.
In Pennsylvania, Harris vows to 'fight for economic justice' and 'confront' white supremacy12:24 a.m.
