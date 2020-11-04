-
Biden projected to win Hawaii2:20 a.m.
-
Trump declares victory in states he hasn't won2:40 a.m.
-
Nebraska's 2nd District projected for Biden, in a surprisingly big win2:11 a.m.
-
Republican Steve Daines projected to hold Montana Senate seat2:04 a.m.
-
A North Dakota candidate who died of COVID-19 seemingly just won his election1:57 a.m.
-
What we know: Trump's only shot is another Electoral College special1:46 a.m.
-
Detroit's city clerk projects highest voter turnout in more than 20 years1:41 a.m.
-
Republican congressman shuts down Trump's attempt to claim early victory1:26 a.m.
