'Someone may have to pay a price' for USPS's refusal to sweep for ballots, judge says

'Someone may have to pay a price' for USPS's refusal to sweep for ballots, judge says1:01 p.m.
Trump campaign vows to request recount in Wisconsin1:30 p.m.
GOP Sen. Susan Collins wins re-election in Maine1:21 p.m.
Mitch McConnell: GOP needs to do better in suburbs, with college voters, women1:08 p.m.
Trump's election night lies are a sign of desperation12:31 p.m.
Gap's attempt to bring the nation together with a red-and-blue hoodie is backfiring spectacularly12:13 p.m.
Why Trump's improvement among minority voters doesn't yet signal 'a sea change' for conservatives12:05 p.m.
Wisconsin's elections chief says every vote is counted, and Biden is in the lead12:04 p.m.
