election 2020
Facebook is reportedly making temporary changes to 'cool down angry Americans'

8:05 a.m.
The sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is reportedly taking some "emergency" steps to slow the spread of 2020 election misinformation.

The platform will be adding "more 'friction'" before users "can share posts and other content" and will "demote content on the News Feed if it contains election-related misinformation," as well as limit the distribution of Facebook Live streams related to the election, The New York Times reports.

These changes, the Times writes, are "designed to cool down angry Americans" as false claims about widespread voter fraud spreads online and President Trump baselessly asserts that he's being cheated out of a victory. A winner in the presidential race has yet to be called as several key battleground states continue to count legally cast votes.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the news, in a statement saying that "as vote counting continues, we are seeing more reports of inaccurate claims about the election," and it will be taking temporary steps to "keep this content from reaching more people." The "emergency measures," Axios writes, are "like those used in countries where democracy is under threat."

Facebook had previously shut down a pro-Trump group called "Stop the Steal," which had amassed 360,000 members and that the company said "was organized around the delegitimization of the election process" and included "worrying calls for violence from some members." Brendan Morrow

he's no nixon
Watergate figure John Dean says Nixon 'would never have attacked democracy' like Trump did

8:15 a.m.

President Trump "full-frontal attempt to undermine the integrity of the vote" from the White House podium on Thursday night was swiftly slammed by Democrats, nonpartisan analysts, historians, and a handful of Republicans, The Associated Press reports. Trump "had spent months laying the groundwork for such a moment," and while his "diatribe was in line with his past misstatements about U.S. elections, it was still a watershed event to hear the president of the United States so thoroughly run down the conduct of an American election in real time, triggering fresh anxiety about prospects for a peaceful transition of power."

"On his darkest day, Richard Nixon would never have attacked democracy the way Donald Trump has now done," John Dean, who served as Nixon's White House counsel during Watergate, told AP. "At the potential of losing, Trump has shamed himself and soiled the American presidency. God save us when he actually loses."

Nixon resigned after a group of congressional Republican leaders told him he would be removed from office otherwise, presidential historian Michael Beschloss noted on Thursday.

Beschloss said there hasn't been a similar response from today's GOP leaders, unfortunately. "One of the worst things any president could do is to lie and exacerbate deep national differences to advance his own selfish interest," he said. "Always remember who aided and abetted this abuse of presidential power — and those who tried to stop it."

Previous presidents thwarted by history or the electorate accepted their downfall with dignity and respect for democracy, American University history professor Allan Lichtman told AP.

Nixon, for example, was a "pragmatist," Lichtman added, and Trump is an "egotists." Peter Weber

election 2020
Philadelphia police say they thwarted possible attack on Convention Center vote count site

7:41 a.m.

Philadelphia police took two people into custody Thursday night after getting a tip about an out-of-state plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted overnight. Police found a weapon in the Hummer from Virginia they were warned to expect, Action News 6 reports. The Hummer itself was still parked on the street Friday morning, with an American flag and QAnon sticker visible on the back.

President Trump has a narrow lead 18,000-vote in Pennsylvania, but that's expected to be erased Friday morning after election workers in Philadelphia and elsewhere release new counts of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. Biden has been winning mail-in votes statewide by about 75 percent to 25 percent, and more like 90 percent to 10 percent in Philadelphia, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki reports. Peter Weber

fired
Trump replaces GOP federal energy commission chairman who boosted climate change policy

6:44 a.m.

President Trump named James Danly chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday, replacing fellow Republican commissioner Neil Chatterjee. The White House did not say why Trump removed Chatterjee, a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who had chaired the powerful energy commission for several years, though he will remain on the commission until his term ends in June.

But a few weeks earlier, Chatterjee had urged the FERC to increase its work to counter climate change, specifically by encouraging power grid operators to embrace state carbon pricing policies. Alex Flint of the Alliance for Market Solutions told Axios that this embrace of carbon was why he was demoted. "Chatterjee demonstrated tremendous integrity and independence by acknowledging the need to address climate change," he said. "That cost him his chairmanship, but it also set him apart and cemented his standing as one of FERC's great leaders."

The Washington Examiner's Joshua Siegel reported the same thing.

"Danly's tenure could be short-lived," Axios reports. "If Joe Biden becomes president next January, he would be expected to appoint a Democrat as chairman. Currently the commission has two Republicans, while Richard Glick is the lone Democrat. Two nominees, Republican Mark Christie and Democrat Allison Clements, are pending before the Senate." Peter Weber

election 2020
Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia, but the race isn't over

4:44 a.m.

Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump in Georgia at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday, when a tranche of votes from Clayton County shifted Biden from a small deficit to a lead of more than 1,000 votes. If Biden were to hold on to Georgia — news organizations are expected to refrain from projecting a winner for days or even weeks — he would be the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton.

Officials in Clayton County, represented by the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), stayed up all night to count their ballots, even as other counties took a pause for the night. Most of the outstanding votes are expected to favor Biden, but there are also some uncounted provisional, military, and overseas ballots, and nobody is sure how those will land politically. Whichever candidate ends up behind when all the votes are counted is also presumed to ask for a recount. Nevertheless, Biden supporters — those still awake in the small hours of the morning — celebrated the moment and that it happened in Lewis territory.

Georgia would not push Biden to 270 electoral votes, based on most projections, but it does set up the increasingly vanishing possibility of a 269-269 tie. The latest votes also dropped Sen. David Perdue (R) another notch below 50 percent, and Democrat Jon Ossoff up a notch, making it more likely Georgia will have two Senate runoff elections Jan. 5, 2021. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. COVID-19 cases hit new 1-day record of about 120,000

4:23 a.m.

The U.S. diagnosed another record number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday — 121,000, according to counts by The New York Times and Johns Hopkins University, just over 116,000 according to the COVID Tracking Project and The Washington Post. The U.S. registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for the a third day a day. And the total U.S. deaths are 234,937, out of 9.6 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

"No region of the country is being spared from the onslaught: The 20 states reporting record single-day increases on Thursday span New England, the Midwest, the Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest," the Post reports. Hospitalizations are rising and deaths rose 22 percent in the past two weeks, the Times reports. "The spread of the coronavirus is so out of control that 1 out of every 100 people in the United States has now tested positive for the virus in just the past two months," Times reporter Mike Baker notes.

"Colorado, I love you. This is an intervention," Gov. Jared Polis (D) said Thursday, as his state hit new hospitalization and infection records. "Cancel your social plans the next few weeks, avoid interacting with others. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Let's get through this." Peter Weber

election 2020
2 main reasons Trump's unsubstantiated 'fraud' claims don't make much sense

3:24 a.m.

President Trump and his allies are claiming, in court, on Twitter, and in public — even from the White House — that Democrats are "stealing" the election as urban and mail-in votes get counted in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan, slowly building an Electoral College tally that points to a Joe Biden win. Trump and his team have not provided evidence for these claims, and they don't even really make sense.

This "blue shift" after a "red mirage" was widely predicted months ago, when it became clear Democrats were more likely to mail in their ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic while Trump urged his supporters to vote in person. There was no mirage-and-shift in states like Florida because election officials are allowed to process mail-in votes before Election Day, but in the Upper Midwest, GOP-controlled state legislatures refused to let the count start until Nov. 3.

The first logical problem with Trump's unsubstantiated vote fraud allegations is that Tuesday was actually a really good night for other Republicans. Partly because Trump turned out his base, they won back some House seats and did not, probably, lose the Senate. Republicans also did really well in state legislative races — and all of these were on the same ballot as Trump versus Biden.

The other problem is that elections are run by state and local governments, not any nationwide entity, making coordinated fraud very implausible, as University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck notes. Also, state elections in places like Georgia and Arizona are run by Republicans.

Separately, Trump's legal and PR strategy Thursday centered on alleging that his campaigns observers are being blocked from watching the ballot counting. That, also, is demonstrably not true. Peter Weber

election 2020
Administration official: It would have been 'un-Trumpian' for election to not have 'some calamity involved'

2:10 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is in a constant state of chaos, a senior Trump administration official told The Washington Post on Thursday, which is why staffers didn't expect things to be calm after Election Day.

When it comes to President Trump, "one thing people forget, in general, is that for decades, long before the presidency, his whole life was a crisis and he thrived in that environment," the official said. "It'd be boring if he just got blown out or won big. That would be very un-Trumpian for there not to be some calamity involved."

Since Tuesday, pandemonium has ensued, as Trump — who didn't have a victory or concession speech written that night — waits to find out if he has been re-elected. As more mail-in ballots have been counted in battleground states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been closing in on Trump's lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, leaving those races too close to call.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted "STOP THE COUNT," and the Post reports his senior advisers quickly pointed out that if vote counting stopped, Biden would win. Trump tweaked his message, and tweeted a follow up: "STOP THE FRAUD!" (There is no evidence of any widespread voting fraud.)

The senior administration official told the Post that on Wednesday, Trump's aides and allies were still enthusiastic, and felt that Trump could "catch lightning in a bottle again" by holding onto his lead in places like Georgia and flipping Arizona, where Biden is ahead. The mood began shifting on Thursday, and Trump's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, started tweeting about GOP politicians not doing enough to help their father.

Over the next few weeks, the campaign is expected to pull out all the stops legally, senior campaign officials told the Post, and they are asking supporters to start sending money. "Trumpworld is going to go down swinging," Dan Eberhart, a GOP donor, told the Post. He noted that "the ballgame is not over, but it's fading away from Trump a lot. It could be a fitting end to Trump. He was so litigious for his business career, and he might go down in a torrent of lawsuits." Catherine Garcia

