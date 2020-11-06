Congress' QAnoner is already picking fights with her Republican colleagues

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) made a pretty mild statement about the ongoing presidential vote count and President Trump's attempts to hold on to the White House. Incoming congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene spun it into a show of loyalty to the president.

Crenshaw, a frequent ally of Trump, made clear Friday that, perhaps unlike the president, he would accept Trump's potential election loss. But he also called for "investigations" and "the court process" to happen before there's a final call.

It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out. Americans need to be sure of the winner and loser. The winners should especially want that. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 6, 2020

That's where Greene, a QAnon conspiracy-supporting, newly elected House Republican, came in. She declared in a response to Crenshaw that "Republicans can't back down," and that Crenshaw's "loser mindset is how the Democrats win."

"You're a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one," Crenshaw shot back.

Did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough? No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one. https://t.co/47a7Gqq4lH — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 6, 2020

Greene was elected to Congress on Tuesday and has been sharing nonstop misinformation and conspiracies ever since, retweeting every pro-Trump talking point out there and getting repeatedly censored in the process. Kathryn Krawczyk