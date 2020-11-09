See More Speed Reads
Dow Jones on track for one of the biggest 1-day point gains ever after vaccine news

11:59 a.m.
The New York Stock Exchange
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The stock market soared on Monday as Pfizer unveiled surprisingly positive news that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate appears to be far more effective than anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday climbed over 1,000 points after Pfizer said that an interim analysis showed that the COVID-19 vaccine it's developing is over 90 percent effective, CNN reports.

"At this rate, the Dow is on pace for one of its best days of the year and one of its biggest daily point gains in history," CNN writes.

The Dow also set "its first intraday record since February," prior to when markets crashed in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports. "Cruise operators, airlines and mall owners were also among the market's biggest winners," The Associated Press writes. Experts have noted, though, that it will be months into 2021 before any coronavirus vaccine could become widely available in the United States if it's ultimately approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The stock market's surge also came after on Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden officially became president-elect, as news outlets called the 2020 presidential race in his favor.

"We all sort of knew that November would be a pretty important period for last stage news on the three main vaccines," NatWest Markets strategist James McCormick told The Wall Street Journal. "The news is clearly pretty positive. We've got the election past us and now the market is focusing on what’s next." Brendan Morrow

GOP strategist says Democrats 'played their hand fairly smartly' despite Senate losses

12:33 p.m.
Sara Gideon.
Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Democrats, barring a surprise sweep of the upcoming Georgia runoffs, most likely failed to achieve their goal of flipping the Senate after last week's general election. As things stand, the party, which had its sights set on knocking off seemingly vulnerable Republican incumbents like Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Thom Tillis (N.C.), has so far picked up just one seat.

Collins cruised to victory over her challenger Sara Gideon, and Tillis looks poised to win a close race in the Tar Heel State over Democrat Cal Cunningham, while long-shot, but hopeful candidates like Steve Bullock in Montana, Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, and Jaime Harrison in South Carolina, were defeated fairly comfortably. The party has expressed disappointment, but Steven Law, the head of Senate Leadership Fund, a major GOP super PAC, and a close ally of Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) isn't sure Democrats should be too hard on themselves. "I felt like they played their hand fairly smartly," Law told HuffPost.

He said Democrats possibly wasted money boosting Cunningham — who became embroiled in a sex scandal in the final weeks of the campaign — and may have been too reliant on swaying voters by continuously targeting a few key issues like the GOP's stance on health care policy. But even on the latter subject, Law said, "our data suggests the Democratic attacks were particularly effective there," admitting Republicans will have to be more active legislatively when it comes to policy on health care matters like pre-existing conditions.

In the end, HuffPost reports, things seemed to break Republicans' way after Collins asserted her independence from President Trump during Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process, more Republicans turned out than expected, and voters appeared to split their tickets between Trump and down-ballot Republicans. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

Ben Carson, who attended Trump's election party, tests positive for COVID-19

11:42 a.m.
Ben Carson.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning as a new outbreak of the disease sweeps through the White House.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday, in addition to at least five other Trump campaign and White House insiders. Meadows notably attended President Trump's election party at the White House last week, where hundreds of people gathered in the East Room, many without masks. Carson was also at that party.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders conveyed a message from Carson's deputy chief of staff, confirming the secretary is "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." After experiencing symptoms, Carson was reportedly briefly at Walter Reed Hospital, where Trump was treated after his own diagnosis last month, but has since left the hospital and was "only there for a short time," Faulders adds. Jeva Lange

Biden raises eyebrows by naming doctor who 'hopes to die at 75' to his COVID-19 task force

10:50 a.m.
Biden takes on coronavirus.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden announced his 13-member coronavirus task force, a group of health experts that The Washington Post said signaled his "intent to seek a science-based approach to bring the raging pandemic under control." But at least one member of the group — Ezekiel Emanuel, the chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania — is raising some eyebrows for his controversial defense of … dying at the age of 75.

Writing for The Atlantic in 2014, Emanuel argued that he "hope[s] to die at 75" because "living too long is also a loss." Americans are obsessed with extending their lives, he claimed, but doing so means the undesirable likelihood of being incapacitated in your older years, too. "For many reasons, 75 is a pretty good age to aim to stop," he goes on, noting that "once I have lived to 75, my approach to my health care will completely change. I won't actively end my life. But I won't try to prolong it, either." That includes that "flu shots are out."

COVID-19 is especially dangerous to the elderly, with about 70 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths among people 70 years or older. Notably, critics of President Trump's approach to tackling COVID-19 have argued that his administration doesn't care about old people dying. "It affects elderly people," Trump said recently to dismiss the seriousness of the disease. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, meanwhile, was widely mocked after claiming that grandparents are willing to die to save the economy. Also somewhat amusingly, Biden himself is already beyond Emanuel's proposed terminus for desirable living, being 77.

Still, Emanuel stressed that his hope of dying at 75 was a personal choice and one he doesn't impose on others. "Indeed, I often advise people in this age group on how to get the best medical care available in the United States for their ailments," he wrote. "That is their choice, and I want to support them." Jeva Lange

5 reasons experts are optimistic about Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. 3 reasons why they're cautious.

10:23 a.m.

Science and health experts are bullish on the news about the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The main reason for the excitement is the vaccine looks like it's on pace to fly right past the Food and Drug Administration's 50 percent efficacy threshold, according to its interim analysis, which pegged the rate at 90 percent so far. There's more good news between the lines, though — the companies say they haven't observed any safety concerns among trial volunteers, the immune response should last for up to a year, and it's unlikely any mutations would be able to overcome the immune response.

The analysis looks promising for Pfizer's competitors, as well, since many other candidates are targeting the same protein on the virus. Plus, if the technology behind the vaccine is successful against COVID-19, it could open a realm of possibilities for vaccine development, at large.

That said, there are reasons to temper expectations, which, after all, are based on a press release. The 90 percent efficacy rate could drop as the trial continues (additionally, safety concerns could arise and the questions about immunity length and mutation protection remain open-ended), and there's also a lack of clarity about whether the vaccine may protect against the most severe COVID-19 cases and whether it protects elderly people. Tim O'Donnell

Pfizer's head of vaccine development notes 'we have never taken any money from the U.S. government'

9:59 a.m.
Pfizer
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pfizer distanced itself from the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed on Monday after announcing some great news about its vaccine candidate.

Pfizer on Monday revealed that a first interim analysis suggested its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, and Vice President Mike Pence said this was "thanks to the public-private partnership forged" by President Trump. But The New York Times reports that Dr. Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer's head of vaccine research and development, "sought to distance the company from Operation Warp Speed," the Trump administration's effort to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine, and from politics in general.

"We were never part of the Warp Speed," Jansen told the Times. "We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone."

Pfizer did announce in July a $1.95 billion agreement with the U.S. government for 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. But Bloomberg notes that "among the frontrunners, [Pfizer's] is the only vaccine project that did not take funding from the White House-led Operation Warp Speed program to bolster research, development or manufacturing." Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla previously touted this fact.

"I wanted to liberate our scientists from any bureaucracy," Bourla said in September. "When you get money from someone, that always comes with strings. They want to see how we are growing to progress, what types of moves you are going to do. They want reports. I didn't want to have any of that."

Jansen on Monday also told the Times this timing was not politically influenced, saying, "We have always said that science is driving how we conduct ourselves — no politics." Brendan Morrow

Flashback: Trump accused Ted Cruz of election theft

9:46 a.m.

With 72 days to go until Joe Biden is sworn into office as the 46th president of the United States, the country remains wrapped up in what CNN calls "the unprecedented spectacle of a president who has lost the election declining to accept reality." Rather than take his own advice — mockingly aimed at his political adversary, Hillary Clinton, in 2016 — to "lose with dignity," President Trump continues to assert, without any evidence, that the presidential election was "stolen" from him.

Trump has a long history of refusing to accept his losses with anything close to dignity, though. Take this tweet from when he was in the Republican primaries (which, of course, he went on to win), when he tested out the approach on Ted Cruz:

Sound familiar? As Chris Baker, a reporter for Syracuse.com, explained, the tweet proves "this is not a new tactic from the president," pointing out that in addition to Trump's denial about the Iowa caucuses, he also "got his political start by claiming Obama was an illegitimate president." Added Clayton Davis of Variety, "There is a tweet for every occasion no matter which party. Donald doesn't discriminate. He's just a sore loser."

Truly, Trump's denial of the election results is no surprise at all; in fact, he's even spelled out his thinking in another old tweet. "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war," he encouraged his followers in 2014. "Don't ever get down on yourself, just keep fighting — in the end, you WIN!"

Only this time around, he might be disapointed. Jeva Lange

Biden sounds a note of caution about the 'great' Pfizer news

9:11 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden said he heard the "excellent" news about Pfizer and BioNTech's promising coronavirus vaccine trial analysis last night from his public health advisers.

In a Monday morning statement, Biden — who just announced his own COVID-19 transition advisory board that will monitor the course of the pandemic between now and Biden's arrival in the White House in January — praised "the brilliant men and women who helped produce this breakthrough" that gives "us such cause for hope."

But he also urged caution, noting that if the vaccine does indeed get emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration later in November, "it will be many more months before there is widespread vaccination in this country." In the meantime, Biden said Americans should still wear masks, socially distance, and practice other health and safety measures. Tim O'Donnell

