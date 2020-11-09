See More Speed Reads
Trump might be starting to come to terms with having lost 2020 — by setting his sights on 2024

1:31 p.m.
Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images

President Trump has privately mused about running for president again in 2024, two sources familiar with the conversations told Axios. The report — which Axios calls "the clearest indication yet that Trump understands he has lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden" — follows rumors by aides about the potential for a "resurrection run" in four years, as well as a report from The New York Times that likewise alleged the president himself has "broached the idea of running again."

Axios adds that "even four years after leaving office, [Trump] could remain formidable in a Republican primary," and that could "freeze the ambitions, fundraising and staffing of individual candidates — and of the Republican National Committee as it seeks to regroup and move beyond Trump."

Even before he lost re-election, Trump would frequently joke about running again in 2024. "There is no Trump 2024 campaign," The Week's Bonnie Kristian has previously written, "— at least not for Donald Sr." Jeva Lange

Trump reportedly 'railed about Fox' more than election results

1:57 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump has just about had it with Fox News, The Washington Post reports.

Despite maintaining warm relations with individual hosts, Trump's animosity toward what has traditionally been his favorite new network has been building over the last several months, reportedly in part because Fox refused to grant his re-election campaign a bulk discount advertising deal. The cold war may have reached a tipping point last week after Fox made an early call on Arizona for the president's Democratic challenger, now President-elect Joe Biden.

One anonymous ally who called the president Wednesday told the Post that Trump "railed about Fox" for most of the phone call even though the ally had expected Trump to complain about the election results, which didn't look good for the incumbent. Per the Post, officials concurred Trump was in some ways angrier about Fox's coverage than the actual loss. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Jeopardy! producer says Alex Trebek had the 'nice final day' he wanted

1:38 p.m.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Alex Trebek, one of the producers of Jeopardy! is opening up about the legendary host's death, revealing that he got to have the last day with his wife he always wanted.

Trebek died on Sunday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, and Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards on Monday described how he spent his final days.

"He had a swing in his backyard that he loved," Richards told Today. "He actually rebuilt it earlier this year. He was very handy. I don't know if a lot of people know that. And even in his book, he described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife, Jean, and kind of watching the horizon. And he got to do that."

Trebek had indeed described how he would be "content" if he spent his final days in this way.

"Here I am wanting to enjoy what might be the last of my days, and, what, I'm supposed to just stay at home and sit in a chair and stare into space?" Trebek said, per USA Today. "Actually, that doesn't sound too bad. Yep, I'll be perfectly content if that's how my story ends: sitting on the swing with the woman I love, my soul mate, and our two wonderful children nearby."

Richards told Today that the fact that Trebek "wasn't in pain" and had this "nice final day I think makes all of us in the Jeopardy! family feel much better." He also reflected on the fact that Trebek was "even better than what you hoped for," and as host of Jeopardy!, he "made being smart cool." Brendan Morrow

Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

1:26 p.m.
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday after tensions between the two intensified over the summer. The president named Christopher C. Miller, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, as the acting secretary of Defense. While there had been rumors that Esper would resign after the election, Politico reported as recently as this weekend that the president was not expected to fire Esper, and the assistant to the secretary of Defense for public affairs said last Thursday that "Esper has no plans to resign, nor has he been asked to submit a letter of resignation."

Indeed, Senate leaders including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Armed Services Committee Chair Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) reportedly warned the president about rocking the boat during what The Hill characterizes as "a critical moment abroad," with "the U.S. drawdown in Afghanistan, where there is increasing violence; ongoing tensions with Iran; and ramped-up Chinese aggression in the South China Sea."

As Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement last week, "For the good of our country and the brave men and women in uniform, I hope [Esper] will continue to serve for the remainder of the Trump presidency." Additionally, as Mackenzie Eaglen, a resident fellow with the conservative American Enterprise Institute, explained to The Hill, with the world looking on during America's tense transfer of power, "it would be ideal for continuity at the top."

Trump and Esper clashed after Trump said his generals told him the massive explosion in Beirut was an "attack"; Esper contradicted Trump the next day, saying all indications suggested the explosion was an accident, USA Today reports. Trump and Esper also failed to see eye-to-eye over the Black Lives Matter protests; Trump wanted a military crackdown, while Esper refused to invoke the Insurrection Act. The pair had even butted heads about removing Confederate generals' names from military bases. Jeva Lange

GOP strategist says Democrats 'played their hand fairly smartly' despite Senate losses

12:33 p.m.
Sara Gideon.
Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Democrats, barring a surprise sweep of the upcoming Georgia runoffs, most likely failed to achieve their goal of flipping the Senate after last week's general election. As things stand, the party, which had its sights set on knocking off seemingly vulnerable Republican incumbents like Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Thom Tillis (N.C.), has so far picked up just one seat.

Collins cruised to victory over her challenger Sara Gideon, and Tillis looks poised to win a close race in the Tar Heel State over Democrat Cal Cunningham, while long-shot, but hopeful candidates like Steve Bullock in Montana, Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, and Jaime Harrison in South Carolina, were defeated fairly comfortably. The party has expressed disappointment, but Steven Law, the head of Senate Leadership Fund, a major GOP super PAC, and a close ally of Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) isn't sure Democrats should be too hard on themselves. "I felt like they played their hand fairly smartly," Law told HuffPost.

He said Democrats possibly wasted money boosting Cunningham — who became embroiled in a sex scandal in the final weeks of the campaign — and may have been too reliant on swaying voters by continuously targeting a few key issues like the GOP's stance on health care policy. But even on the latter subject, Law said, "our data suggests the Democratic attacks were particularly effective there," admitting Republicans will have to be more active legislatively when it comes to policy on health care matters like pre-existing conditions.

In the end, HuffPost reports, things seemed to break Republicans' way after Collins asserted her independence from President Trump during Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process, more Republicans turned out than expected, and voters appeared to split their tickets between Trump and down-ballot Republicans. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

Dow Jones on track for one of the biggest 1-day point gains ever after vaccine news

11:59 a.m.
The New York Stock Exchange
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The stock market soared on Monday as Pfizer unveiled surprisingly positive news that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate appears to be far more effective than anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday climbed over 1,000 points after Pfizer said that an interim analysis showed that the COVID-19 vaccine it's developing is over 90 percent effective, CNN reports.

"At this rate, the Dow is on pace for one of its best days of the year and one of its biggest daily point gains in history," CNN writes.

The Dow also set "its first intraday record since February," prior to when markets crashed in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports. "Cruise operators, airlines and mall owners were also among the market's biggest winners," The Associated Press writes. Experts have noted, though, that it will be months into 2021 before any coronavirus vaccine could become widely available in the United States if it's ultimately approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The stock market's surge also came after on Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden officially became president-elect, as news outlets called the 2020 presidential race in his favor.

"We all sort of knew that November would be a pretty important period for last stage news on the three main vaccines," NatWest Markets strategist James McCormick told The Wall Street Journal. "The news is clearly pretty positive. We've got the election past us and now the market is focusing on what’s next." Brendan Morrow

Ben Carson, who attended Trump's election party, tests positive for COVID-19

11:42 a.m.
Ben Carson.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning as a new outbreak of the disease sweeps through the White House.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday, in addition to at least five other Trump campaign and White House insiders. Meadows notably attended President Trump's election party at the White House last week, where hundreds of people gathered in the East Room, many without masks. Carson was also at that party.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders conveyed a message from Carson's deputy chief of staff, confirming the secretary is "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." After experiencing symptoms, Carson was reportedly briefly at Walter Reed Hospital, where Trump was treated after his own diagnosis last month, but has since left the hospital and was "only there for a short time," Faulders adds. Jeva Lange

Biden raises eyebrows by naming doctor who 'hopes to die at 75' to his COVID-19 task force

10:50 a.m.
Biden takes on coronavirus.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden announced his 13-member coronavirus task force, a group of health experts that The Washington Post said signaled his "intent to seek a science-based approach to bring the raging pandemic under control." But at least one member of the group — Ezekiel Emanuel, the chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania — is raising some eyebrows for his controversial defense of … dying at the age of 75.

Writing for The Atlantic in 2014, Emanuel argued that he "hope[s] to die at 75" because "living too long is also a loss." Americans are obsessed with extending their lives, he claimed, but doing so means the undesirable likelihood of being incapacitated in your older years, too. "For many reasons, 75 is a pretty good age to aim to stop," he goes on, noting that "once I have lived to 75, my approach to my health care will completely change. I won't actively end my life. But I won't try to prolong it, either." That includes that "flu shots are out."

COVID-19 is especially dangerous to the elderly, with about 70 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths among people 70 years or older. Notably, critics of President Trump's approach to tackling COVID-19 have argued that his administration doesn't care about old people dying. "It affects elderly people," Trump said recently to dismiss the seriousness of the disease. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, meanwhile, was widely mocked after claiming that grandparents are willing to die to save the economy. Also somewhat amusingly, Biden himself is already beyond Emanuel's proposed terminus for desirable living, being 77.

Still, Emanuel stressed that his hope of dying at 75 was a personal choice and one he doesn't impose on others. "Indeed, I often advise people in this age group on how to get the best medical care available in the United States for their ailments," he wrote. "That is their choice, and I want to support them." Jeva Lange

