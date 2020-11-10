See More Speed Reads
record-breaking
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is officially the most active ever recorded

7:39 a.m.
Heavy rain in in Miami, Florida
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

This year's Atlantic hurricane season has just officially become the most active ever.

The National Hurricane Center late on Monday said that Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the Northeast Atlantic. It's the 29th named storm of the hurricane season, and "this breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 Hurricane Season," the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration previously warned in August that this year's hurricane season could be "one of the busiest on record," at the time predicting up to 25 named storms. By September, forecasters had run out of planned storm names and had to begin using the Greek alphabet. This was only the second time ever that the National Hurricane Center had run out of traditional names, CBS News reports, with the first time being in 2005.

Theta officially breaking the record comes after Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key, becoming "the 12th named storm to make landfall along the U.S. this season, breaking the previous record of nine set in 1916," CNN reports. Still, The New York Times notes that "in terms of the intensity, duration and frequency of storms, 2020 does not match the record set in 2005, when eight hurricanes were classified as Category 3 or higher." Brendan Morrow

Trump-Biden transition
Trump's aggressive assault on election integrity is reportedly making some of his outside lawyers queasy

8:31 a.m.
Trump campaign event
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

"You're witnessing what might be the last gasp of Trumpism," Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman speculate at Politico. If outgoing President Trump "has a dominant ideology, it's that people on his side — his administration and his party — should be unbendingly loyal to him. And what you're seeing right now is the political and governmental machinery that he controls succumb to his anger at losing the election. And, with 71 days until Inauguration Day, this kind of behavior has a rapidly approaching termination date."

Trump is not going quietly, and senior lawyers at the two major law firms working on his behalf to challenge his likely insurmountable losses in key states — Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur — are worried that they are "advancing arguments that lack evidence and may be helping Mr. Trump and his allies undermine the integrity of American elections," The New York Times reports.

"Six Jones Day lawyers said that given the small number of late-arriving ballots involved in the litigation" in Pennsylvania, "and the fact that they already had been segregated, the main goal of the litigation seemed to be to erode public confidence in the election results," the Times reports. Two Jones Day lawyers said they have been heckled by friends and others on social media for working at a firm supporting Trump, and others "felt that the firm risked hurting itself by taking on work that undermined the rule of law." One lawyer called this work "extremely shortsighted."

The outcry at Porter Wright "appears more intense," with one lawyer quitting in protest of the Trump legal campaign, the Times reports. At the same time, it has been lucrative work, especially for Jones Day, which has brought in $4 million this year from Trump and his close allies and $20 million over the past five years. Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Trump-Biden transition
Biden's team is considering legal action over Trump blocking the presidential transition process

7:26 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said Monday night it's considering legal action to compel the Trump administration to sign the paperwork freeing up federal resources and personnel to begin the peaceful transfer of power. Because President Trump has not conceded, the head of the General Services Administration is refusing to issue the paperwork. The Biden team pointed to the law requiring those resources be released when there's "an apparent winner," but the GSA says it is following the letter of the Presidential Transition Act. "There are a number of options on the table, legal action is certainly a possibility, but there are other options as well that we're considering," a Biden transition official said.

If you weren't worried about a peaceful transfer of power, now might be a good time to start, CNN's Alisyn Camerota advised Tuesday morning. "The Trump administration is blocking the Biden transition, President Trump is preventing President-elect Biden from getting intelligence briefings and critical funding, President Trump is installing his cronies into powerful positions like secretary of defense. The Biden team is now considering a legal fight."

Trump's refusal to concede is getting no public pushback from GOP leaders in Washington, and Attorney General William Barr is telling federal prosecutors they can disregard decades-old rules meant to keep the Justice Department out of uncertified elections. Peter Weber

Late Night tackles President-elect Biden
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers happily contemplate late-night comedy without Trump

6:34 a.m.

The Late Show celebrated President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump Monday with a Sound of Music medley.

The Late Late Show did a parody of the Happy Days theme, with a splash of cold water from Henry "the Fonz" Winkler himself.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Joe Biden did it," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show, glass of champagne in hand. "Finally, after four years, Americans can exhale — unless you're near other people, then please don't, because of the pandemic." Sadly, "the president doesn't want to admit that it's over, but it's over," he said. "And when he leaves, do you know what I'm looking forward to? Sleep, but also the possibility that for the first time in four years, we'll be able to shift our collective focus away from him onto anything else — maybe each other. Wouldn't that be nice?"

"And I'm also looking forward to, possibly, people being nicer, including me," Colbert said soberly. "The president's only emotions are angry, look at me, and I'm angry you're not looking at me. And because he was the only thing we were focused on for the last four years — and this is entirely my responsibility — I've done harsher jokes than I've ever done in my entire life. This is why they say don't wrestle with a pig, because you'll both get filthy and the pig likes it — and also, your pig impression really hasn't gotten better in the last four years."

"Welcome to Late Night — sorry, Wally, is that the only thing on the card?" Seth Meyers asked on Monday's show. "Huh, I guess we were over-reliant on him." He told a story about Biden, the second guest on his first show, and the Amtrak merch Biden gifted him, including a whistle Meyers plays for his kids every night. "Every day that I look at it, I think about Joe Biden, and I also think about Donald Trump, because these last four years have totally blown," Meyers joked. "Everybody's like, what are you going to do if he loses. Whistle bits. Duh!"

"Trump may be going, but we still have a show to do, you know?" Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live, debuting his "Drunk Kamala Harris" bit. "If Trump really does refuse to leave the White House, they should just rename the White House Vietnam — he'll get out of it immediately." Watch below. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Top Palestinian peace negotiator Saeb Erekat has died at 65 after COVID-19 battle

4:41 a.m.
Saeb Erekat
Abbas Momani/AFP/Getty Images

Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian official who had led every Mideast peace negotiation since the Oslo Accords in the mid 1990s, died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, Israels' Haaretz reports. He was 65 years old. Erekat had announced he was suffering from "difficult" COVID-19 symptoms in October, but said things were "under control." He got worse, and Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem said Monday that he was in critical condition and placed on a ventilator.

Erekat was born in East Jerusalem in 1955, and attended San Francisco State University at age 17. After earning bachelor's and master's degrees in political science, then a Ph.D. in peace and conflict studies in England, Erekat returned to the West Bank to teach at the university. He was tapped to be a peace negotiator in 1991. Erekat had conflicts with Israeli negotiators but also with Palestinian leaders Yasser Arafat and then Mahmoud Abbas, both of whom rejected his resignation letters. He is survived by a wife and four children. Peter Weber

Late Night tackles President-elect Biden
Late night hosts really enjoyed the Trump-Giuliani Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco

4:16 a.m.

"The big story of the weekend is that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "I will always remember where I was when I heard the news. I was sitting in front of the TV like I had been 24 hours a day for the past five days."

President Trump hasn't conceded, but President-elect Biden gave his victory speech, and it's a very different presidential speech than we're used to," Fallon said. "White supremacists were like, 'No shout out? The hell, man?!'" Then Monday arrived, he noted. "Markets are up, a vaccine's on the way — if Biden wins the Nobel Prize, Trump's gonna have a nervous breakdown. This is crazy, it's like the 2020 dam busted and all the good news started spilling out."

Still, "this was maybe the craziest story of the whole campaign: On Saturday, Trump tweeted that his legal team was holding an event at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. And nobody knows what happened, but the event was actually at a place called Four Seasons Total Landscaping," with Rudy Giuliani the featured speaker, Fallon said. "The press conference was located next to a sex shop and a crematorium. Honestly, that's about where you'd expect Giuliani to have a law office."

"It's amazing," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "Obviously they screwed up, they called the wrong place, and they just thought, 'Well, let's just go with it.' Like, Trump, he can never admit that he might be wrong," he added. "The only way it could have been more hilarious is if the Four Seasons Total Landscaping shop was located in a seedy industrial strip mall, sandwiched between a crematorium and a sex shop — and that's exactly where it was. I cannot imagine a better location for the future Donald Trump Presidential Library." Still, he added, "at least Giuliani's going out with his head held high, you know? Screaming like a crazy person, but still, head held high."

Tooning Out the News added God to Giuliani's press conference.

"Everyone assumed that they actually wanted to hold the press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel," Conan O'Brien deadpanned at Conan. "I did some research, and found that a lot of famous historical moments took place in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia." Watch his photo-editing work below. Peter Weber

Quotables
Fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper predicted his successor would be 'a real yes man. And then God help us.'

2:37 a.m.
Mark Esper and Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Before President Trump unceremoniously fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper via tweet on Monday, Esper sat down with The Military Times on Nov. 4 for what turned out to be a sort of exit interview, published Monday afternoon. Esper said the nickname used by Trump and others, "Yesper," was unfair. "My frustration is I sit here and say, 'Hmm, 18 Cabinet members. Who's pushed back more than anybody?' Name another Cabinet secretary that's pushed back," he said. "Have you seen me on a stage saying, 'Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?'" (Yes, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake responded, with video evidence.)

Esper told the Times he never had any intention of quitting but thought he might be fired at some point soon. He recounted some things he was proud to have accomplished, some times he tried to "make the best out of" Trump orders he disagreed with, and when asked if any other defense secretaries had to spend as much time balancing a president's demands with very real consequences for national security, he answered, "Probably not."

And he had a warning of sorts for America. "At the end of the day, it's as I said — you've got to pick your fights," Esper said. "I could have a fight over anything, and I could make it a big fight, and I could live with that — why? Who's going to come in behind me? It's going to be a real 'yes man.' And then God help us."

That's a "very real and grim" warning for the last 10 weeks of Trump's presidency, even if it ends up being unfair to Esper's acting successor, Christopher Miller, Blake writes in the Post. "That one of Trump's Cabinet officials would literally say 'God help us' about a situation in which we now find ourselves should send shock waves through our body politic," and a second consecutive defense secretary suggesting "Trump is dangerous" is "a big deal, which should escape nobody's notice." But "Esper overstated his true history of standing up to Trump," he added. And that more "obsequious" part of Esper's legacy shouldn't be forgotten, either. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Emily Harrington makes history with her free-climb up El Capitan

2:06 a.m.

Everything came together for Emily Harrington last Wednesday, with her climbing skills, stamina, and determination helping propel her to the top of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Harrington, 34, became the first woman to free-climb El Capitan via the Golden Gate route in less than 24 hours, and only the fourth person to ever achieve this accomplishment.

As a free-climber, Harrington uses ropes for safety, but not to ascend. In 2019, she attempted to climb up El Capitan using the Golden Gate route, but a tumble sent her to the hospital. During her trek up this year, Harrington slipped closer to the top, leaving her with a gash on her forehead. She thought about quitting, but told ABC News she reminded herself "I had worked so hard and I deserve to try again."

It usually takes climbers four to six days to reach the summit, but Harrington made it up in 21 hours, 13 minutes, and 51 seconds. "In a way, this was my life's dream," she said. "This is the culmination of everything I've ever put into my climbing all summed up in one day." In the climbing world, "men kind of dominate," Harrington told ABC News, but she knows that she belongs on the top and "didn't have to do it the way everyone else said I had to do it. There's no formula and I did it my own way." Catherine Garcia

