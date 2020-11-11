The Pentagon is reportedly unnerved by Trump's lame-duck 'purge' of civilian leadership

The lame-duck change in leadership has "put officials inside the Pentagon on edge and fueled a growing sense of alarm among military and civilian officials, who are concerned about what could come next," USA Today reports. "This is scary, it's very unsettling," one defense official told CNN. "These are dictator moves." Another senior defense official added "it appears we are done with the beheadings for now," at least at the Pentagon.
The Pentagon's No. 3 official, acting Undersecretary for Policy James Anderson, was replaced by his acting deputy, retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, a controversial Fox News regular who withdrew his nomination for Anderson's spot because the GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee wouldn't confirm him. Anderson himself was holding the No. 3 job because Trump fired the Senate-confirmed Pentagon policy chief, John Rood, in February.
And Trump named Ezra Cohen-Watnick, a top aide to former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn also implicated in the Nunes "unmasking" imbroglio, as the Pentagon's defense intelligence chief. He replaces Joseph Kernan. "That Ezra Cohen-Watnick is the acting undersecretary of defense for intelligence would be comical if it weren't so terrifying," a former Trump National Security Council official told The Daily Beast.
There are concerns that Miller, former head of the National Counterintelligence Agency, is in over his head. But at least he gets "high marks for his competence and integrity," Ackerman reports, and according to a former colleague, he "would not take part in a coup to keep Trump in office after the president lost re-election." Peter Weber
Most tests to determine if somebody has already been infected with COVID-19 check for antibodies, but a new study in Italy found that those tests are much less accurate than a new type that looks for a type of immune cell called a T cell. Researchers from the U.S., Britain, and Italy connected blood tests on 70 people in Vo, Italy, who had been infected with the new coronavirus in the past two months. With the antibody screen, 16 people tested negative, a false negative rate of 23 percent; with T cells, there were only two false negatives, a rate of 3 percent, CNN reports.
The researchers also studied 2,200 people who had tested negative for COVID-19, and only 45 of them were found to have been infected with the T cell test. Dr. Lance Baldo, a coauthor of the unpublished study, said many of those 45 people likely had COVID-19 at some point but did not realize it. The company that makes the test in question, Adaptive Biotechnologies, plans to seek FDA emergency use authorization for a commercial vision of its test in late November.
The body's immune response to a virus like COVID-19 is "like a military operation, where you have different components," former FDA commissioner Dr. Andrew von Eschenbach tells CNN. "The Navy lands on the shore, the Air Force attacks from on high, the Army comes in with artillery. ... When something tries to invade us, the fight our body launches is extremely sophisticated and complicated." The source of the antibodies dies off in a few months, but T cells have been known to remain in the body for years. Peter Weber
"Well, it's been four days now, and I think we need to Operation Warp Speed President Trump's concession speech," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "What a time this is: the president has gone from firing people on reality TV to denying the reality that he's fired." Seriously, he said, "even the creators of The Walking Dead are like, 'Enough, already.'"
"But he's not just tweeting — Trump's campaign is trying to challenge the election in court," Fallon said. "Yep, they've filed lawsuit after lawsuit, and let's see how that's going."
"So far, the Republicans are goose egg for 10 in every lawsuit they have brought," Stephen Colbert detailed on The Late Show. "The Republican Party is backing the president, not because they believe his conspiracy theories, but because they're afraid of making him mad, because they need his base," he said. "Should our entire political system be arranged to salve the wounded feelings of the guy who lost?"
"This afternoon we explored the downside of humoring the president," Colbert said, courtesy of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other administration officials recklessly "indulging the president's beautiful dark twisted fantasies."
"If it was just Trump's personal delusion that he won the election, it might not matter so much, but he's got a lot of people who are right there with him," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Now, what's really weird is that Fox has already projected Biden as the winner of the election, right? But then Fox are also the same people denying that he won the election. Like, which one is it? It's like when your dog wants to play fetch but then refuses to let go of the ball."
"Whether these people believe what they're saying or they're just pretending to believe it, it's terrifying" that "Republicans with actual power" are going along with Trump "weakining trust in American democracy," for so little gain, Noah said. "That's like burning down your house just to make s'mores."
"The POTUS refuses to go-tus," but "I'm less disgusted with our toddler-in-chief throwing his oatmeal at the wall than I am with the Republican congresspeople who are going along with this," Jimmy Kimmel agreed at Kimmel Live. "It's very strange. We're basically ignoring the president of the United States like he's a crazy guy on a subway platform. He's ranting and raving, we just raise the volume on our AirPods and hope he doesn't shove us into an oncoming train." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump isn't the only Republican making unsubstantiated claims about fraud and other irregularities in races Democrats won in the 2020 election. GOP state legislators have said they will audit elections and losing GOP candidates have tried to sow doubt about their losses and the election overall.
But "top election officials across the country said in interviews and statements that the process had been a remarkable success despite record turnout and the complications of a dangerous pandemic," and "there was no evidence that fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome of the presidential race," The New York Times reports.
Times reporters contacted the top election officials in all 50 states Monday and Tuesday — Democrat, Republican, or nonpartisan — and 45 responded. In the other five states, the Times found public statements from the secretary of state or spoke with other statewide officials. "None reported any major voting issues," the Times reports.
"There's a great human capacity for inventing things that aren't true about elections," Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) told the Times. "The conspiracy theories and rumors and all those things run rampant. For some reason, elections breed that type of mythology." Minnesota Secretary of State Scott Schwab (D) said he doesn't "know of a single case where someone argued that a vote counted when it shouldn't have or didn't count when it should. There was no fraud."
Some states did find the kind of small and isolated problems, math errors, and illegal voting uncovered in all elections — "tens or dozens of people, not hundred," LaRose said — and "officials in all states are conducting their own review of the voting — a standard component of the certification process," the Times notes. But "Trump's attack on the election system this year has relied on either outright fabrication or gross exaggeration" of these scattered incidents, though not in states where "Trump and his fellow Republicans did well." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
Competing in Ironman Florida, the 21-year-old swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles in 16 hours, 46 minutes, and 9 seconds, earning him not only a medal but also a Guinness World Record. Nikic and his guide, Dan Grieb, made it to the end with 14 minutes to spare before the cut-off time.
On Instagram, Nikic, a resident of Maitland, Florida, said he is ready to set a "new and bigger goal for 2021," and explained that he competes in order to bring awareness to Down syndrome and the Special Olympics and promote "inclusion for all of us with all of you." The Global Down Syndrome Foundation praised Nikic for his accomplishment, saying he has "broken barriers and shattered doctors' expectations." Catherine Garcia
When Logan Houghtelling signs on for class in the morning, it's anyone's guess who will show up.
Since August, the 15-year-old from the San Francisco Bay area has been dressing up every day for school in a different costume. Houghtelling missed being with his friends and knew his classmates felt the same way, and he told The Associated Press he thought that if he donned an outrageous outfit each day, it would "bring happiness to people."
Recent costumes have included the Phantom of the Opera, Homer Simpson, and Thor. Houghtelling gets inspiration from old Halloween costumes and also puts together outfits based on random items he finds around the house. He loves to keep his teachers and classmates guessing and get them laughing, and told AP he believes there "needs to be people that go out and bring people happiness. More people need to do that. We just need to spread positivity." Catherine Garcia
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised eyebrows and some hackles Tuesday when he said at a press briefing that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," suggesting that President-elect Joe Biden would not take office Jan. 20. But he smiled after the comment, raising the possibility he was at least half-joking.
Was he joking? President Trump, who has refused to concede despite Biden's insurmountable lead, didn't seem to think so.
Yeah, "Trump didn't think it was a joke," conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg tweeted. "Pompeo knew Trump wouldn't think it was a joke. He said it anyway." Tablet's Yair Rosenberg agreed but saw a silver lining: "From the full clip, you can see Pompeo was trying — badly — to make a joke. But the fact that he tried and muffed this is probably for the best. Now the Trump party line will be 'he was joking, silly libs,' which commits them to the idea that it's ridiculous to suggest that Trump won!" Fellow U.S. diplomats weren't laughing.
Fox News anchor Bret Baier just flat-out asked Pompeo Tuesday evening. "You said there will be a 'smooth transition to a second Trump administration.' Were you being serious there?" Pompeo didn't answer directly. "We'll have a smooth transition, and we'll see what the people ultimately decided when all the votes have been cast," he said. "I am very confident that we will have a good transition, that we will make sure that whoever is in office on noon on Jan. 20 has all the tools readily available so that we don't skip a beat with the capacity to keep Americans safe," he added, and "we will achieve this in a way that's deeply consistent with the American tradition."
Biden himself laughed off Pompeo's comment and waved away the idea Trump could hold on to power, despite Republican leaders largely encouraging his long-shot litigation. "I think that the whole Republican party has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president," he said. Peter Weber