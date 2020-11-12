Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater'

President Trump is reportedly challenging the 2020 election results primarily just as "theater," as he puts on a "performance" for his supporters despite knowing he will not begin a second term in January.

Trump has still yet to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, and by Thursday morning, he was continuing to fire off baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. But NBC News' Peter Alexander reports, citing a White House aide, that Trump is "very aware there is not a path to victory" for him and is putting up legal challenges as a kind of "theater" for his supporters, believing that they "deserve a fight."

Trump is "very aware there is not a path to victory," but he believes the 72 million who voted for him "deserve a fight" so he's battling as a form of "theater" for them, a top White House aide tells me. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 12, 2020

Similarly, The Washington Post reports that Trump's team, which is mounting legal challenges in battleground states, has "no grand strategy to reverse the election results," and The Associated Press writes that Trump has a "greater understanding of his predicament" than you might think but thinks he "needs to keep fighting almost as performance."

Looking beyond the legal challenges that Trump evidently understands are doomed, he's reportedly interested in launching a digital media company to rival Fox News, and according to Reuters, he has told allies "he planned to run for president in 2024 and could announce it by the end of the year." The Post is reporting the same, writing, "Rather than talking about a second term, Trump has been matter-of-factly discussing a possible 2024 campaign — an indication that he knows his time as president is coming to an end, at least for now." Brendan Morrow