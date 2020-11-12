See More Speed Reads
White House press secretary predicts Trump will lead the GOP 'for many decades to come'

9:23 a.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany sees some big things in President Trump's future.

Acting as Trump's campaign spokesperson in a Thursday Fox & Friends appearance, perhaps in violation of the Hatch Act, McEnany wouldn't answer questions about whether President-elect Joe Biden will start receiving intelligence briefings anytime soon. "That would be a question more for the White House," McEnany said, despite the fact that she's the top spokesperson for the White House as well.

McEnany then made an authoritarian-esque prediction for future ex-president Trump, tacitly acknowledging, as the president himself hasn't, that Biden ousted him. Because 72 million people voted for Trump and "love him and want to show up and support," it's clear Trump "will be the titular head of our party for many decades to come," McEnany said. Kathryn Krawczyk

Obama reveals White House stress had him smoking 8 or 9 cigarettes a day

10:02 a.m.
Former President Barack Obama.
Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There's no question that being the president is a stressful job, former President Barack Obama just had an unhealthy way of dealing with it.

In his forthcoming memoir, obtained Thursday by CNN, Obama reveals he didn't actually stop smoking when he entered the White House. In fact, the stress of the job led him to sometimes smoke eight or nine cigarettes a day, and he often sought out a "discreet location to grab an evening smoke," Obama writes.

While Obama did say in 2009 that he'd mostly quit smoking early in his presidency, he admitted he sometimes broke down and smoked occasionally. Obama later said first lady Michelle Obama had led him to quit, but Michelle said it was mostly because of his daughters. In his memoir, Obama reveals the latter is true. When his daughter Malia "frowned" after "smelling a cigarette on my breath," Obama began "ceaselessly" chewing nicotine gum to break the habit for good. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater'

9:30 a.m.

President Trump is reportedly challenging the 2020 election results primarily just as "theater," as he puts on a "performance" for his supporters despite knowing he will not begin a second term in January.

Trump has still yet to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, and by Thursday morning, he was continuing to fire off baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. But NBC News' Peter Alexander reports, citing a White House aide, that Trump is "very aware there is not a path to victory" for him and is putting up legal challenges as a kind of "theater" for his supporters, believing that they "deserve a fight."

Similarly, The Washington Post reports that Trump's team, which is mounting legal challenges in battleground states, has "no grand strategy to reverse the election results," and The Associated Press writes that Trump has a "greater understanding of his predicament" than you might think but thinks he "needs to keep fighting almost as performance."

Looking beyond the legal challenges that Trump evidently understands are doomed, he's reportedly interested in launching a digital media company to rival Fox News, and according to Reuters, he has told allies "he planned to run for president in 2024 and could announce it by the end of the year." The Post is reporting the same, writing, "Rather than talking about a second term, Trump has been matter-of-factly discussing a possible 2024 campaign — an indication that he knows his time as president is coming to an end, at least for now." Brendan Morrow

The Late Show succinctly captures the GOP's confused messaging on Georgia's special Senate elections

8:26 a.m.

A major reasons congressional Republicans give for backing President Trump's quixotic legal campaign to reverse the 2020 election is that they need his supporters to turn out for the two special Senate elections on Jan. 5, with control of the Senate at stake. "We need his voters," said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.). "Right now, he's trying to get through the final stages of his election and determine the outcome there. But when that's all said and done, however it comes out, we want him helping in Georgia." But Trump's rationale for contesting the election is that massive — and, so far, illusory — voter fraud stole the election from him.

The two GOP senators hoping for Trump's active support, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, have embraced Trump's evidence-free fraud claims, earning a stern front-page rebuke from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But how do you persuade Trump's base that they need to vote to keep President-elect Joe Biden from enacting his policies, and that Biden only won because the elections are rigged, and that their votes will definitely count this time around? The Late Show wrapped that incoherent argument into a short ad Wednesday.

The unspecified "campaign-speak attack message" from Perdue and Loeffler on Georgia's election should be "unacceptable to fair-minded Georgians," the Journal-Constitution said. "Specific, actionable allegations based even somewhat loosely in facts can be assessed and investigated. Which is appropriate. Hyperbole and sly accusations cannot. Reckless barely begins to touch on what Perdue and Loeffler have done. Without presenting reasons, they have assaulted Georgia’s election system. That is dangerous behavior in this tense moment, both for this state and for the nation that is watching this risky sideshow." Peter Weber

Ukrainian President Zelensky hospitalized with COVID-19

7:54 a.m.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVD-19.

A spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday that after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Ukrainian president "first went home, but decided to move to" a hospital to "accurately isolate and not expose anyone." The spokesperson added, "There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious."

Zelensky revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday, saying he feels "good" and would "overcome" the coronavirus.

He was the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus, and he's now also the latest to be hospitalized with it. President Trump was hospitalized in October after testing positive for COVID-19, and earlier this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also hospitalized with the coronavirus and admitted into intensive care. After leaving the hospital, Johnson said his battle with COVID-19 "could have gone either way." Zelensky's wife in June was also hospitalized with COVID-19, which she recovered from, The Washington Post notes.

After announcing he tested positive on Monday, Zelensky said this demonstrated "there are no lucky people for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat." Brendan Morrow

Trump reportedly wants to 'clobber Fox News' with his own rival platform

7:31 a.m.
Mike Pence and Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

"President Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to clobber Fox News and undermine the conservative-friendly network," Axios reports. Trump and his allies were furious that Fox News called Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on election night, and the outgoing president is planning to turn that rage into subscription online streaming channel. "He plans to wreck Fox," a source with detailed knowledge of Trump's goals tells Axios. "No doubt about it."

Even before Trump's surprise victory in 2016, rumors swirled that he would launch his own cable network or other type of media company. "But getting carried on cable systems would be expensive and time-consuming," Axios reports, and Trump has a model in the $5.99-a-month Fox Nation streaming service. Trump has a huge database of supporters he could use to market his new service, and he's reportedly thinking of holding more post-election, count-the-votes rallies, where, the source told Axios, "he's going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox." Peter Weber

Late night hosts have some theories, jokes about why Trump has been in hiding

6:43 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has "been busy trying to prepare his team for office," but "Donald Trump — one-term president and tenant from hell — is still going through all the stages of grief: denial, rage-tweeting, undermining democracy, and back to denial," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "Honestly, people, I don't think Donald Trump has ever looked more pathetic than this — and yes, I'm including the time he played tennis in his sport diapers," he said. "Everyone knows Trump lost. Even Donald Trump knows that he lost. Do you know how you know this? You realize you haven't seen his face since they called the race? He hasn't shown it. You think if Donald Trump really thought he'd won, he'd be hiding? No, we know this guy. The guy would be holding a victory rally every single day."

"This morning, President Trump made his first public appearance in six days," James Corden noted at The Late Late Show. "He's basically been in hiding since shortly after the election, and that explains why you've been having such a great week. But Trump, yeah, he finally came out of his hole — and yes, I can confirm he saw his shadow, which means it's going to be six more weeks of voter fraud claims."

Trump is "doing everything he can to keep his tiny Cheeto-like grip on the presidency," including replacing the civilian leaderships at the Pentagon, Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "Obviously, Trump installing these loyalists — or people he thinks are loyalists — in key spots at the Pentagon raises fears that he's plotting something. We may soon find out the answer to the question: Can a coup be pulled off by people who spell it 'c-o-o'?"

Trump is "like a toddler too hopped-up on sugar to go to bed: There's no reasoning with him at this point, you just have to let him tire himself out, wait till he falls asleep on the kitchen floor, and hope he hasn't conspired with the dog to stage a coup," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. Seriously, "getting this guy out of office is gonna be a bumpy ride," but Biden's not worried, he said, showing the president-elect shrug off Trump's histrionics. "You know what? It feels really good that ignoring the president is now so presidential."

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon and Patty Smyth simply sang Trump goodbye. Watch below. Peter Weber

Trump is reportedly stewing, calling allies for 'good news,' mulling 2024 run, watching TV, not governing

4:29 a.m.
Trump and Biden masks in Japan
Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

After nearly a week holed up in the White House or out golfing, President Trump on Wednesday "spent 10 minutes in public honoring America's war veterans — a veneer of normalcy for a White House that's frozen by a defeated president mulling his options, mostly forgoing the mechanics of governing, and blocking his inevitable successor," President-elect Joe Biden, The Associated Press reports.

"The president's mood and thinking," The Washington Post reports, "have ping-ponged since Election Day, with Trump offering drastically different perspectives depending on the day." At times, Trump "has seethed with anger, fuming that he lost to a candidate he doesn't respect and believing that the media — including what he views as typically friendly Fox News — worked against him," AP adds. "But aides say he has been calmer than his tweets suggest, showing greater understanding of his predicament and believing that he needs to keep fighting almost as performance."

"Though he has been in the Oval Office late two nights this week, the president has done little in the way of governing and has instead been working the phones," AP reports. Trump is "calling advisers, allies, and friends," and he's "been 'trying to find people who will give him good news,'" the Post reports, quoting a Trump adviser.

In addition to phoning "friendly governors — in red states like Arizona, Texas, and Florida — and influential confidants in the conservative media, like Sean Hannity," AP reports, Trump "has been watching even more TV than usual in recent weeks, often from his private dining room just off the Oval Office." He's also been "matter-of-factly discussing a possible 2024 campaign — an indication that he knows his time as president is coming to an end, at least for now," the Post reports. Trump's aides, AP adds, "believe that he will at least openly flirt with the idea to enhance his relevance and raise interest in whatever money-making efforts he pursues."

"He has to go," a GOP source close to the administration tells The Daily Beast. "His team is seeping already. I've passed along four résumés today. ... I really think the worst for him is that all this just kind of goes on without him. He'll sulk out the door and my guess is Biden walks into an empty White House." Peter Weber

