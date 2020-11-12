The Weeknd set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL has revealed which artist will try to pull together a pandemic-friendly Super Bowl halftime performance next year: The Weeknd.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is set to perform during the Super Bowl LV halftime show, the NFL said on Thursday.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show back in February, drawing positive reviews. This year's Super Bowl, however, will clearly look different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and The New York Times notes that The Weeknd's performance may have to deal with "challenges because of pandemic restrictions," especially considering the halftime show is typically "set up by hundreds of people."

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7. Brendan Morrow