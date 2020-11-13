Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng, MLB's 1st female general manager

Kim Ng just made Major League Baseball history.

The Miami Marlins on Friday announced Ng has been hired as the team's general manager, making her the first female Major League Baseball GM, ESPN reports. She's also the "second person of Asian descent to lead an MLB team," MLB says. Ng was previously MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations since 2011 and before that worked for the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Ng said in a statement, going on to say that "when I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring Championship baseball to Miami."

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said "we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," adding, "her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success."

From 1998 to 2001, Ng worked as the New York Yankees' assistant general manager, and at 29, she made history at the time as the youngest person and second woman to serve in that role, NBC News reports. In addition to being MLB's first female general manager, according to ESPN, Ng will also become "the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among the league's 30 teams." Brendan Morrow