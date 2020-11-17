See More Speed Reads
georgia special election
Georgia Republicans privately wonder if anti-Trump suburbanites will help them in the Senate runoffs

7:57 a.m.

One of the reasons frequently offered for why Senate Republicans are humoring President Trump's baseless election fraud claims and refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden is that they need his voters to turn out for twin Jan. 5 special Senate elections in Georgia. And in fact, the two GOP incumbents in the races, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), are strongly embracing Trump's election conspiracy theories, going so far as to attack Georgia's Republican secretary of state.

But privately, Loeffler and Perdue say Trump is a double-edged sword, The Washington Post reports, citing a Nov. 10 phone call with donors and GOP operative Karl Rove, who is raising money for the joint election effort. Perdue said he and Loeffler need to turn out the Trump-GOP base again but also win over "people that may have voted for Biden but now may come back and vote for us because there was an anti-Trump vote in Georgia," the Post recounts. "And we think some of those people, particularly in the suburbs, may come back to us. And I'm hopeful of that."

In fact, Biden won Georgia thanks to huge gains in the Atlanta suburbs that offset a decline in the Black share of the electorate, Nate Cohn explains at The New York Times, noting that while Black turnout was up, it was overtaken by a larger spike in non-Black votes.

All four runoff candidates — Perdue, Loeffler, and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock — "are seeking to nationalize the contests and focus their messaging on the impact that victories could have for each side," notably which party controls the Senate, the Post reports. "Perdue's delicate approach — standing with Trump, but also privately acknowledging that the president's time in power could be waning and that he carries possible political liabilities" — contrasted Ossoff's strategy, evident in a Biden-embracing ad he released Tuesday.

"Look, the only way to beat this virus is to give our new president the chance to succeed," Ossoff says in the ad. "But David Perdue says he'll do everything in his power to make sure Joe Biden fails, just like he tried to do with President Obama." Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the Trump-Biden transition
Late night comedians joke about Trump's short-lived concession tweets, final crowd-size lies

6:06 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden ended up winning 306 electoral votes to outgoing President Trump's 232, the exact reverse of Trump's 2016 victory, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "Which basically means that Trump is the Hillary Clinton of this election. 'Lock me up! Lock me up!'" But instead of accepting his loss, Trump is "just sitting at home trying to manifest a win on Twitter" while he loses in court, he said. "It's almost like a miracle. You know, he took one election loss and turned it into 1,000 more losses."

"Trump tweeted last night, 'I WON THE ELECTION!'" Seth Meyers noted at Late Night, "Buddy, you're still talking about that? That was four years ago. Also, we had another election and I have terrible news." Twitter added a "very passive-aggressive" label on the tweet, he added. "Next it's just gonna be, 'Aww, bless his heart.'"

"Even though Trump's lawsuits keep getting tossed out, it's clear the president's not planning to concede anytime soon," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "So you know what? We thought we'd do it for him and give us the concession speech that we all deserve." He stitched together a genuinely fine speech.

"I feel like he may be coming around," because this morning Trump tweeted again that he won — but in lower-case, Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "That's as close as he's gonna get to a concession speech. It's like a kid slowly realizing that nobody's coming to his birthday party." He "identified the Trump Stages of Grief, in 10 parts," and had kids recite some terrible lessons they could have actually learned from this president.

"As the parent of three young children, I can assure you we've still got like six more stages of tantrum before he finally gets put down for bed," James Corden joked at The Late Late Show. About 10,000 Trump supporters who also don't accept his loss gathered in Washington on Saturday, though Trump's press secretary claimed it was a million, he noted. "I mean, if this is how his aides do math, it's no wonder Trump thinks he won the election."

"So the administration ends as it began — lying about crowd size," Stephen Colbert sighed at The Late Show. After tweeting that Biden "won," Trump "declared backsies, tweeting 'I WON THE ELECTION!'" he added. "That is the digital equivalent of waking up to find Grandpa screaming on the lawn in his underwear." Watch below. Peter Weber

Trump-Biden transition
Trump administration official blocking Biden transition is reportedly looking for a new job herself

3:17 a.m.
GSA Administrator Emily Murphy
GSA/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Emily Murphy, the head of the federal General Services Administration, has suddenly rocketed from obscure bureaucrat to the woman preventing President-elect Joe Biden and his team from getting intelligence briefings, access to federal officials planning the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and other elements for a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.

For the transition to start, Murphy has to "ascertain" that Biden likely won the election. She has yet to do so more than a week after it became clear Biden was elected, testing the patience of many Democrats and even some top Republicans. President Trump, who appointed Murphy in 2017, has not conceded the race.

But while she won't allow Biden to prepare for his presidency, Murphy herself is looking for a new job, ABC News reports, citing a message in which she inquired about employment opportunities in 2021. A GSA spokesperson told ABC News that Murphy is not actively looking for a new job but added that it isn't unusual for people in government to consider their future options. Johnny McEntee, the 30-year-old head of Trump's Office of Presidential Personnel, has informed White House and administration employees that they will be fired if caught looking for new jobs, ABC News and other news organizations have reported. People are looking anyway.

Murphy's "self-dealing" job search especially "exposes the hypocrisy" of the Trump administration's position, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) told ABC News. "That's a de facto recognition that there's an incoming administration, and it's not called Trump — it's called Biden." Peter Weber

The final frontier
Watch the SpaceX Dragon capsule dock with the International Space Station, 4 astronauts disembark

2:10 a.m.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" successfully docked with the International Space Station late Monday, 262 miles above Idaho and more than 27 hours after the four astronauts began their automated journey from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four astronauts — NASA's Mike Hopkins and his crew, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi — docked after a slow and careful approach, captured on camera from both the ISS and inside the Dragon capsule.

"Oh, what a good voice to hear," astronaut Kate Rubins said from the ISS when Hopkins first made radio contact. "We can't wait to have you on board." When he and the others came through the hatch, there were hugs and applause. (All the astronauts were strictly screened for COVID-19.)

The crew will remain on the ISS for six months, to be replaced by another crew arriving on a SpaceX capsule in the spring. One their way up to the ISS, the astronauts gave a tour of the Resilience, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

seeking justice
Over 92,000 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts

2:06 a.m.
A Boy Scout wears an Eagle Scout medal.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As of Monday night, more than 92,700 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America, a number much higher than lawyers involved in the matter expected.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in February amid several hundred sexual abuse lawsuits. As part of the bankruptcy proceedings, the organization created a victim compensation fund, with additional claims accepted up until Nov. 16. Lawyer Paul Mones told The Associated Press the number of claims is "mind-boggling. It's chilling in terms of the amount of horror that was experienced."

The Boy Scouts started advertising the deadline in August, and attorney Andrew Van Arsdale with the Abused in Scouting Network said after those ads began running, the number of claimants working with his group doubled. Some of the cases go back to the 1960s, well before the Boy Scouts began having volunteers go through criminal background checks and imposed a rule stating there had to be at least two leaders at all activities.

On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement it is "devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain." It's unclear how much the Boy Scouts will have to put into the victim compensation fund, or if local councils will have to contribute. Catherine Garcia

rudy can't fail
Trump's new Pennsylvania lawyer is a conservative radio host who's said Biden won

1:20 a.m.

President Trump's campaign on Monday replaced its entire legal team arguing his key federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania, naming conservative Harrisburg talk show host Marc Scaringi the lead lawyer in the case. The two Texas lawyers Scaringi replaced had been appointed Friday, taking over for the law firm Porter, Wright Morris & Arthur, which bowed out.

On Monday night, Scaringi asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to move back Tuesday's make-or-break hearing in the case, and Brann said no, "Scarinigi is aware of the schedule set by the court in this matter" and "counsel for the parties are expected to be prepared for argument and questioning." The lawsuit in question — Trump's main effort to overturn his loss in the state to President-elect Joe Biden — was dramatically scaled back Sunday.

Scaringi was already publicly skeptical of Trump's chances, telling his radio audience Nov. 7 that "in my view, the litigation will not work" to "reverse this election," and "there really are no bombshells that are about to drop that will derail a Biden presidency, including these lawsuits." A now-removed, unsigned blog post at Scaringi's law firm, Politico reports, said: "Joe Biden has successfully claimed the role of the 46th president of the United States."

Trump placed his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in charge of his fading legal efforts over the weekend, following a contentious Oval Office meeting late last week in which Giuliani, attending by phone, chewed out Trump's campaign lawyers telling the president his odds of reversing his loss were thin and narrowing, and Trump deputy campaign manager Justin Clark shot back that Giuliani is a "f---ing a--hole," CNN reports. Trump's lawyers had just dropped a lawsuit in Arizona, to Trump's surprise. Four more pro-Trump cases brought by voters in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia were scrapped Monday. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
FedEx driver jumps into action to save home from fire

1:14 a.m.

When FedEx driver Jason Sloan saw smoke coming from a backyard along his route in Los Angeles last Wednesday, he immediately pulled over, grabbed a hose, and potentially saved several houses from burning down.

As he raced to the backyard, Sloan called out, warning neighbors about the fire. He climbed on top of two trash cans, and pointed the hose down at the flames, which were soon extinguished. The home owners, Albert and Celena Rios, were both at work, but Celena told Inside Edition their phones were soon ringing off the hook, with neighbors calling to share what had happened.

"Every single [one] was like, 'The FedEx guy is a hero, he really acted out of nowhere," Celena said. Sloan didn't stick around for long, and was gone before the Rios' returned home. A neighbor's security camera captured Sloan jumping into action, and a few days after he put out the fire, he returned to the house so Albert and Celena could thank him face to face. Sloan told Inside Edition it felt "good" to have so many people commend him, but "at the same time, I'm just happy that their house didn't burn down." Catherine Garcia

meanwhile in Europe
Poland and Hungary block EU's coronavirus relief efforts

November 16, 2020
Viktor Orban.
Johanna Geron/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, Poland and Hungary blocked the European Union's $888 billion coronavirus relief package, which would have been distributed to the EU's 27 member states.

Poland and Hungary disagreed with a provision that countries must adhere to the rule of law; both Poland and Hungary are currently being investigated by the EU for undermining democratic norms. Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said during a Monday press conference that the provision is "really about institutional, political enslavement. For a radical limitation of sovereignty."

The coronavirus is raging across Europe, which is experiencing its worst recession since World War II, and Michael Clauss, Germany's ambassador to the EU, said on Monday that the organization has "already lost a lot of time in view of the second pandemic wave and the severe economic damage. It is crucial that the entire package is now adopted quickly, otherwise the EU will face a serious crisis."

In 2018, the EU spent nearly $7.5 billion in Hungary and gave Poland more than $19 billion. The countries brushed aside this aid in order to deliver a message to the EU, Melissa Hooper, director of human rights and the civil society program at Human Rights First, told ABC News. Hungary and Poland, she said, are "trying to communicate ... that they don't want the EU interfering with their internal proceedings or internal policymaking with respect to their judiciaries" and "in respect to the way they're treating media." Catherine Garcia

