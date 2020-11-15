See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Edit

Biden's chief of staff pick expects him to campaign in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs

1:49 p.m.

Democrats in Georgia have said they'd prefer for President-elect Joe Biden to focus on the White House transition and send surrogates like former President Barack Obama to actively campaign for Democratic Senate candidates John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both of whom are gearing up for January runoffs against Republican incumbents that will seal the fate of the upper chamber. One of Ossoff's advisers, for instance, told Politico earlier this week that the best thing Biden can do is avoid getting into a fight with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whom he may have to work closely with in the future should the GOP hold the Senate, and "restore faith in the presidency" while "the worst thing to happen is if it gets partisan in D.C. again."

But Ron Klain, Biden's pick to be White House chief of staff, told NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's edition of Meet the Press that the president-elect will likely travel to Georgia to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock ahead of the vote.

Ossoff, for his part, had nothing but praise for Biden and said he thinks there's a whole lot of enthusiasm for the president-elect in Georgia that will feed into the Senate race, so perhaps he's on a different page than his aforementioned adviser. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Sanders confident Biden administration 'will be advocating' for progressive policies

2:35 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sat down with President-elect Joe Biden and his campaign team in the lead up to the general election to find some common ground on progressive policies that he has pushed during his time in the Senate and his own presidential bids, and he said Sunday that he expects the Biden administration will stick to those agreements once the White House transition is official in January.

But CNN's Jake Tapper asked Sanders how he expects some of those policies to come to fruition if the Republican Party staves off Democratic challengers in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs and maintains a majority in the upper chamber. Sanders didn't directly answer that question, but instead expressed his belief that Georgia remains in play for Democrats, telling Tapper that young and working class voters showed out in big numbers for Democrats in November and could do so again in January, increasing the party's chances of obtaining a 50-50 split in the Senate. As Sanders sees it, those voters would embrace a more progressive platform, as well. Watch the rest of Sanders' State of the Union interview below. Tim O'Donnell

climate and immigration
Edit

Biden will reportedly try to infuse climate research into DHS decision-making

12:26 p.m.
DHS logo.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

It's unclear to what extent President-elect Joe Biden will be able to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security, but he's going to try to do just that, The New York Times reports. It won't all be about reversing or scaling back President Trump's immigration policies, however — there are reportedly aspects of the department Biden will try to revamp and bolster, as well.

For example, the Times reports a group of volunteers that includes ex-Obama administration officials is helping with the DHS transition by focusing on infusing climate change research into future departmental decision-making. The new administration would try to use that research to "shape natural disaster response and resilience to assist the Coast Guard as it patrols the Arctic" and predict places that may be the source of migration waves based on environmental effects.

"If you look at what's going on in the world now, in addition to border security and [Transportation Security Administration] airline issues, you have a pandemic and an unprecedented hurricane season," Michael Chertoff, a homeland security secretary in the George W. Bush administration, told the Times, adding that Biden will take a "broader-based, more strategic approach" to the department. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Free trade
Edit

Will new Asia-Pacific pact force Biden's hand on trade?

11:42 a.m.
RCEP signing ceremony.
NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaders from 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Sunday signed what analysts have said by some measures is the largest free trade agreement in history. The 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations joined up with Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea to cement the pact, which could add nearly $200 billion to the global economy by 2030, according to some estimates.

While The Financial Times described the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership as a "fairly shallow agreement" that is not expected to lead to large overall tariff reductions, it's still considered a step toward making Asia a more coherent trading zone, akin to the European Union.

But what could it mean for the United States? The U.S. has taken a step back from global trade under President Trump's preferred protectionist policies, which led to a withdrawal from the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership. Yet Japan, for one, hopes that the RCEP agreement, will inspire the incoming Biden administration to jump back into the fray. The president-elect, however, has remained non-committal to entering new trade pacts, which have sparked bipartisan discontent in recent years. He instead seems likely to set his focus on domestic economic revitalization, at least during the early part of his Oval Office tenure.

That means China could assert itself even more as the leading voice on regional trade matters in the Indo-Pacific, especially because India is absent (for now) from the new agreement, as well, FT reports. Jennifer Hillman, a senior fellow for trade and international political economy at the Council on Foreign Relations, told The New York Times she believes that, despite Biden's priorities, "there are going to have to be some responsive actions to what China is doing" because "the rest of the world is" probably not going to wait for the U.S. to get "its house in oder." Read more at The Financial Times and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Trump acknowledges Biden 'won' before backtracking

10:58 a.m.

President Trump had to catch himself again.

On Saturday morning, Trump took to Twitter to complain about the election results, briefly acknowledging that President-elect Joe Biden "won" thanks to a "rigged" voting process even though there's no evidence to back up the voter fraud claim.

It was the second time in recent days that Trump, who at times has falsely claimed he won the election "by a lot," has indicated he's aware that Biden is the victor — during a Friday press conference he appeared to stop himself before mentioning the "next" presidential administration.

This time, he also backtracked, clarifying his stance in a later tweet that he hasn't conceded the race and that Biden only won "in the eyes of the fake news media." Both tweets were flagged as promoting disputed election frauds claims. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

BioNTech founder suggests vaccine could lead to 'normal winter' in 2021

8:12 a.m.
BioNTech logo.
DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

Ugur Sahin, the co-founder of BioNTech, warned the current winter "will be hard," but the next one could be much smoother "if everything continues to go well" with his company's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Sahin told BBC on Sunday that the vaccine, which is being co-developed with Pfizer and was found to be 90 percent effective in an interim trial analysis, likely won't immediately bring down infection numbers if it's unveiled later this year, but he believes "we could have a normal winter next year." The plan, he said, is to deliver 300 million doses worldwide by April 2021, which should begin to curb the spread of the virus, and after that it will be "absolutely essential" to "get a high vaccination rate before autumn/winter next year."

Sahin said he's "confident" that will be the case thanks to the number of vaccine companies helping Pfizer and BioNTech increase the supply. Read more at BBC and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

armenia-azerbaijan conflict
Edit

Following ceasefire and concessions Armenians leave disputed territory, some setting fire to homes

November 14, 2020
Village set ablaze in Nagorno-Karabakh.
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Following a Russian-brokered ceasefire that includes territorial concessions which will go into effect Sunday, Armenians are leaving villages in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and some are setting fire to their homes, The Associated Press and Reuters report. It's unclear when and how many Azeris, many of whom were displaced from the same land in 1994, will return to the villages.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed territory, which is officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenians for decades, flared up in recent months. The fighting resulted in Azerbaijan seizing the key city of Shusha, leading to the ceasefire, which Russia — generally considered a staunch ally and protector of Armenia — plans to enforce with 2,000 peacekeepers.

The Armenians who are leaving their homes cast doubt on the idea that they could live peacefully beside the returning Azeris, per AP and Reuters, and many remain uncertain of where their next destination will be. "We are homeless now, do not know where to go and where to live," one woman leaving her home told AP. Read more at The Associated Press and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

ends where it began
Edit

Critics dispute McEnany's claim about MAGA march crowd size

November 14, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday claimed that "more than one million" people came out to march in support of President Trump in Washington, D.C. as he continues to challenge the results of the presidential election, but several critics quickly dispelled that figure. The Washington Post, for instance, described the "falsehood" as "ludicrous."

It's not that the crowd was completely sparse — there's no official estimate, but reports indicate the actual numbers are in the thousands — but it does not appear to be close to the image conjured up by McEnany.

As some folks pointed out, Trump's time in office similarly began with a dispute over the size of his inauguration crowd, with the White House exaggerating the number of attendees, which appeared to pale in comparison to previous inaugurations. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.