-
Pfizer plans to seek COVID-19 vaccine authorization 'within days'8:08 a.m.
-
Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade says it's time for Trump to start 'coordinating' with 'the Biden team'7:43 a.m.
-
Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession6:57 a.m.
-
FDA authorizes rapid COVID-19 test you can complete at home5:23 a.m.
-
Trevor Noah explains how 'faithless electors' could legally hand Trump the presidency, but won't4:32 a.m.
-
The Wall Street Journal editorial board is bored with Trump's Dominion voting machine conspiracies3:11 a.m.
-
Loving County, Texas, was the last 'COVID-free' place in the continental U.S. Now it isn't.2:09 a.m.
-
Syria says Israeli strikes killed 3 soldiers1:58 a.m.
8:08 a.m.
Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade says it's time for Trump to start 'coordinating' with 'the Biden team'
7:43 a.m.
6:57 a.m.
5:23 a.m.
Trevor Noah explains how 'faithless electors' could legally hand Trump the presidency, but won't
4:32 a.m.
The Wall Street Journal editorial board is bored with Trump's Dominion voting machine conspiracies
3:11 a.m.
2:09 a.m.
1:58 a.m.