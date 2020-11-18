The new sequel to Scream is just called Scream

It seems there's a new rule in the horror genre: don't dare give your sequel a new title.

Screenwriter and producer Kevin Williamson on Wednesday revealed that the upcoming fifth installment in the Scream franchise has wrapped production, and he revealed the official title. The movie is called ... Scream.

Yes, the fifth entry into the horror series will have the same exact title as the original 1996 film, despite the fact that it's a sequel and not a remake, as it features the return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette in their same roles. The previous sequels were also just called Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4.

That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RCuhVUclG4 — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

But this is only the latest movie with the same title as a film it's following up. Among the other offenders include 2018's Halloween — which was actually the third entry into that series just called Halloween, the second one being a remake — and 2011's The Thing, which was a prequel to the original. Needless to say, if Ghostface ever asks you to name your favorite scary movie, don't just say Scream. He'll need a bit more information. Brendan Morrow