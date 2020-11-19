See More Speed Reads
Late Night tackles the Trump-Biden transition
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers appreciate just how bad Trump is at stealing elections

5:32 a.m.

President Trump is bunkered in the White House, unwilling to admit he lost the election and causing logistical dilemmas for his staff. The Late Show offered a solution Wednesday night.

"Bad news first: the president is actively working to undermine our democracy, usurp the will of the people, and hold onto power in violation of our Constitution," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "Good news: He's really bad at it. The president is desperate to somehow throw out the votes for Biden, but like everything else in his administration, it's a race between autocracy and incompetence," and incompetence is winning.

Despite Trump's "coupnanigans," states are "starting to certify their results, and that will be the end of his one term," Colbert said. Still, "the Republicans are throwing some pretty disgraceful Hail Marys," like the brief efforts by two GOP election officials in Michigan, to cancel Detroit's ballots. "Oh, hell no! You can disenfranchise Motown," he said, explaining why with a medley.

"Basically what happened was, the Republicans on this commission tried to disenfranchise Detroit voters, but people on the Zoom call shut that down by exposing their hypocrisy," Trevor Noah explained at The Daily Show. "So on the one hand, it's great that this election board's scheme was stopped, but on the other hand, you know things are going bad when an election board is making national news."

And "while it's true that no one has turned up evidence of widespread fraud, Georgia just finished recounting its votes, and they found 2,600 ballots that had not been counted, with most of those votes being for Trump," Noah said, suggesting that's also a bad look for democracy.

"Look, it's very unlikely this dumbass coup attempt by Trump and his gang of weirdo, lopsided goons — or as I'm calling them, The Kooky Cuckoo Coup Crew — will succeed, but it's alarming enough that they're trying," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "And we are finding out who in the Republican Party would be willing to go along with an actual coup attempt in the future if, say, an election was much closer, or if they had another chance to accept criminal interference from a foreign country, of if Rudy Giuliani tried to break into a ballot machine to change votes for Trump only to realize it's a pinball machine at a pizzeria in Yonkers." Watch below. Peter Weber

No Backsies
2 Michigan GOP election board members try to 'rescind' Detroit-area vote certification

3:42 a.m.

The two Republicans on the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers, the election board in Michigan's most populous county, took the very unusual step Tuesday evening of voting against certifying the county's results in the presidential race. After nearly three hours of impassioned community blowback — and a tweet from President Trump applauding their "courage" — the two GOP board members, chairwoman Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, relented.

On Wednesday evening, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits trying to "rescind" their yes votes. They can't, said board vice chairman Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat. "That vote was final," he told Nick Corasaniti of The New York Times late Wednesday. "That vote was binding."

The deadline for certification is up, and Wayne County's is signed, sealed, and delivered, Kinloch said.

Kinloch and Palmer had reached a compromise Tuesday that the board would certify the results and then ask Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) conduct an audit of Wayne County's results. Benson said she didn't see the audit request as binding, and Palmer told The Washington Post she "felt misled."

Palmer and Hartmann cited small discrepancies between the number of people who voted and number of ballots received in Detroit, which sometimes happens in elections. People accused Palmer of acting in bad faith after she suggested certifying all other parts of Wayne County — including Livonia, which is 95 percent white and had an equally out-of-balance poll book — except Detroit, which is 80 percent Black.

Trump, who's trying to delay vote certifications in Michigan and a handful of other states he lost, "was furious Wednesday morning about the decision by election officials in Wayne County" to certify the results, the Post reports. But Palmer told the Post she and Hartmann weren't buckling to pressure from the White House, and "we always knew that the margin of victory was such that it was not going to change the result." Peter Weber

rudy can't fail
Giuliani formally asks federal judge to give Pennsylvania's electors to Trump

2:09 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani
Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, representing President Trump's campaign, asked a federal judge Wednesday to declare Trump the winner in Pennsylvania, a state President-elect Joe Biden won by about 82,000 votes. Giuliani amended the campaign's court filing for a second time, seeking to put back in complaints Trump's previous legal team had removed Sunday about how close Trump's observers had been allowed during ballot counting. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had unanimously rejected that claim Tuesday, a decision the Trump new campaign's filing stridently criticized.

Trump's campaign, Giuliani wrote, wants U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to order that "the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors," with the ultimate goal of "Trump being declared the winner of the legal votes cast in Pennsylvania in the 2020 general election, and, thus, the recipient of Pennsylvania's electors."

Biden won 306 electoral votes, meaning that if Pennsylvania's 20 electors were somehow moved into Trump's column, he would still have more than the 270 he needs to become president. Trump's campaign continues to pursue losing lawsuits in several states, but since it hasn't been able to prove fraud and can't disqualify enough ballots to reverse any states, Trump and Giuliani are "pivoting instead to a goal that appears equally unattainable: delaying a final count long enough to cast doubt on Biden's decisive victory," The Washington Post reports.

Stalling certification long enough so GOP lawmakers can pick electors "appears impossible," since "it is against the law in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin law gives no role to the legislature in choosing presidential electors, and there is little public will in other states to pursue such a path," the Post reports. "Behind the thin legal gambit is what several Trump advisers say is his real goal: sowing doubt in Biden's victory with the president's most ardent supporters," raising money for his new PAC, and "keeping alive his prospects for another presidential run in 2024." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Woman reunites with 1st grade teacher who taught her to speak English 40 years ago

1:25 a.m.

Ana Reyes couldn't remember her first grade teacher's name, but she never forgot the kindness she showed her, coming to school early every day in order to teach Reyes English.

Reyes, 46, immigrated to Louisville, Kentucky, when she was in kindergarten, after living in Spain and Uruguay. The next year, her first grade teacher, Pat Harkleroad, noticed that Reyes was struggling due to the language barrier, and immediately set up one-on-one English lessons. "I've thought about that countless times over the years and discussed it with many friends," Reyes told People. "I know I was incredibly lucky."

With the limited information she had — Reyes knew the name of her elementary school and the year she was there for first grade — Reyes asked the Kentucky Department of Education to help her track down the teacher who changed her life. They were able to find Harkleroad, 77, and on Friday, after they both tested negative for COVID-19, Reyes and Harkleroad reconnected.

"Being able to say thank you to someone who changed my life felt so meaningful and uplifting," Reyes said. "And realizing that Mrs. Harkleroad is just as wonderful as I remembered her was very affirming. I know I will never forget the day." Harkleroad told People she "wasn't gonna let this girl fall through the cracks." Reyes, she added, was "willing to work hard" and "soaked up everything like a little sponge."

It didn't take long for Reyes to become fluent in English, and she went on to flourish in school, eventually graduating from Harvard Law and earning a master's in international public policy from Johns Hopkins University. Now a lawyer, Reyes told People that she was inspired by Harkleroad to help others, and that's one reason why her work includes representing refugees, pro bono. Catherine Garcia

Not Miller Time
Edit

12:32 a.m.
Migrant child at Mexico border
Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Trump administration Wednesday to stop "expelling" unaccompanied young migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico, also suggesting the administration's use of an emergency public health law to seal the border might not pass legal muster.

Sullivan declined to stay his preliminary injunction, meaning the Homeland Security Department will have to stop returning unaccompanied minors to Mexico or flying them home while DHS appeals the ruling, as expected. Either way, this will push a decision into the Biden administration. President-elect Joe Biden has not said he will review or reverse most of President Trump's border policies, but has not specified his plans for the expulsion regime.

The Trump administration pressured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March to use its emergency public health powers under Title 42, Section 265 of the U.S. Code to effectively halt all migration at U.S. borders. Dr. Martin Cetron, the CDC's director of global migration and quarantine, refused to sign the order, ProPublica reported in October, telling a colleague, "It's just morally wrong to use a public authority that has never, ever, ever been used this way. It's to keep Hispanics out of the country.." CDC Director Robert Redfield signed it instead.

Through September, the U.S. government has used the order to expel 204,787 migrants processed at the U.S.-Mexico border, DHS says, and the ACLU says nearly 14,000 of those asylum-seekers were children.

Sullivan, while not ruling on the legality of adults and families crossing the border, did note that the 19th century law did not mention expulsion powers. "The court agrees that the undisputed authority granted in Section 265 is extraordinary and that the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented," he wrote in his two-page ruling. "But that is entirely distinguishable from whether or not Section 265 authorizes the government to expel persons."

Lee Gelernt, director of the ACLU's Immigration Rights Project, called Sullivan's ruling "an enormous step" and an effective repudiation of "the most egregious asylum policy this administration has enacted, because it completely bypasses the entire asylum system." Karla Marisol Vargas with the Texas Civil Rights Project said the lawsuit confirms "what we already knew: The Trump administration cannot weaponize a pandemic to destroy long-established protections for children with a shadow system of zero accountability." Peter Weber

behind the scenes
Some Trump officials are stealthily reaching out to Biden's transition team

12:13 a.m.
The White House.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Behind the scenes, some current and former members of the Trump administration are contacting members of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, keeping their overtures quiet and informal due to President Trump's refusal to concede the election, several people with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

The General Services Administration has yet to ascertain the election, which triggers the formal transition and gives the Biden team funding and access to federal agencies. One current Trump administration official told CNN that to make up for a lack of formal briefings, several colleagues are carefully reaching out to Biden's transition members, making sure that they don't reveal anything "that would get us in trouble. Just an offer to be of help. They know what we mean, and what we can and can't do or say."

Kate Bedingfield, the Biden campaign's deputy campaign manager and a transition adviser, told CNN it takes "more than former officials choosing to step forward and be helpful to ensure a smooth transition of power. GSA should follow the law and ascertain the results of the election so that Americans get a smooth and effective hand off between administrations." Read more at CNN. Catherine Garcia

NRA in Disarray
Edit

November 18, 2020
The NRA logo.
Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

The National Rifle Association has agreed to settle charges filed in New York connected to its insurance business.

The gun rights organization was accused of selling insurance to members without a license and regularly keeping premiums for itself without telling customers, Reuters reports. On Wednesday, New York's Department of Financial Services announced the NRA will suspend its insurance business in the state for five years and pay a $2.5 million fine.

State Insurance Superintendent Linda Lacewell said insurance broker Lockton Cos. promoted an NRA-branded program called Carry Guard, which illegally claimed to cover criminal defense costs and the "intentional" use of firearms in shootings, Reuters reports. The NRA also said it offered coverage at "the lowest possible cost," but kept between 13.7 percent and 21.9 percent of premiums paid.

The NRA, which in agreeing to settle did not admit any wrongdoing, said it did not underwrite its insurance programs and had the products marketed by industry experts. "The DFS inquiry, which began with a roar, ends with a whimper," William Brewer, a lawyer for the NRA, said in a statement.

In August, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sued to dissolve the NRA, accusing the organization of widespread corruption. The insurance settlement does not affect other pending litigation between the NRA and New York state. Catherine Garcia

all the president's books
Barack Obama's new memoir is breaking sales records

November 18, 2020
Copies of Barack Obama's new book.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama's new memoir, A Promised Land, has already shattered one record, and appears to be on track to breaking a few more.

In the first 24 hours of its release, A Promised Land sold almost 890,000 copies in the United States and Canada. This includes e-books, audio books, and pre-orders, and is a first day sales record for publisher Penguin Random House. Former first lady Michelle Obama's 2018 memoir, Becoming, sold 725,000 copies in North America on its first day, and remains a bestseller for Crown, the imprint that publishes the Obamas.

David Drake, the publisher of Crown, told The Associated Press he is "thrilled with the first day sales. They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama's highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book."

AP reports that based on the numbers, Obama's book will likely become the best-selling presidential memoir in modern history. On their first days of release, former President Bill Clinton's My Life sold about 400,000 copies in North America, while former President George W. Bush's Decision Points sold about 220,000 copies. Both books have since sold between 3.5 and 4 million copies. Catherine Garcia

