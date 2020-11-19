See More Speed Reads
unbelievable
Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

1:08 p.m.
Michigan Statehouse
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.

Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.

While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.

Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
CDC recommends Americans not travel for Thanksgiving

12:45 p.m.
CDC headquarters
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending against traveling this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Dr. Henry Walke, COVID-19 incident manager at the CDC, urged Americans to avoid traveling for the holiday, saying it's an "important time" to double down on mitigation efforts including social distancing and wearing masks, CNBC reports.

"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period," Walke said. "For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living."

Walke added that the CDC is "alarmed" amid an "exponential increase" in COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, in the U.S.

The CDC also released new guidance stating that "as cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," as "gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have previously warned about the risks of holding traditional Thanksgiving gatherings amid the pandemic, especially those that involve people from multiple households who would travel to get together.

"When you're talking about relatives that are getting on a plane, being exposed in an airport, being exposed in a plane, then walk in the door and say, 'Happy Thanksgiving,' that you have to be careful about," Fauci said last month. He also said that Americans "may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected." Brendan Morrow

not a doctor
Ben Carson is taking coronavirus treatment advice from the MyPillow guy

11:01 a.m.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Before he was a failed presidential candidate and then President Trump's Housing and Urban Development secretary, Ben Carson was a renowned neurosurgeon.

While his expertise is not in infectious diseases, Carson's medical background seemingly should make him capable of distinguishing real coronavirus treatments from snake oil. At the absolute, very least, he's more qualified to do so than a man who invented a special pillow.

But for some reason, Carson, who is one of the many White House officials who have tested positive for COVID-19, is taking medical advice from the Trump-loving MyPillow inventor Mike Lindell. "I heard about the oleander extract from Mike," Carson tells The Washington Post, referring to a potentially toxic and definitely unproven tincture Lindell has been pushing. Lindell has a financial stake in the company that makes oleander extract, which does not have FDA approval to treat COVID-19.

"Anybody who has ever gotten COVID and taken it, they are fine in five hours, and the next day are running around playing floor hockey in the hallway," Lindell told the Post. Carson says his COVID-19 symptoms have faded after taking the possibly dangerous extract. No word on if he has started a floor hockey league in the West Wing just yet. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Trump reportedly reached out to Michigan GOP canvassers who tried to 'rescind' vote certification

11:00 a.m.
President Trump
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump reportedly reached out to two Republican canvassers in Michigan who attempted to prevent results in the 2020 presidential race from being certified.

Two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, earlier this week voted against certifying the election results in the county, only to reverse course. But after the board unanimously voted to certify the results, the two canvassers on Wednesday attempted to rescind their votes in favor of doing so. Prior to this attempt on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports Trump reached out to them.

"A person familiar with the matter said Trump reached out to the canvassers ... on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support," AP writes. "Then, on Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they believe the county vote 'should not be certified.'"

Palmer confirmed the reporting, telling The Washington Post that Trump "was checking in to make sure I was safe after hearing the threats and doxing that had occurred" and that they spoke on the phone on Tuesday night for about two minutes. She said they "really didn't discuss the details of the certification."

President-elect Joe Biden was projected to defeat Trump in Michigan on the day after the election, one of a number of states Trump lost after winning there in 2016. More than two weeks after Election Day, Trump has not conceded the race to Biden and continues to push baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud.

According to The Washington Post, Palmer and Hartmann claim they were "improperly pressured into certifying the election and accused Democrats of reneging on a promise to audit votes in Detroit." Despite their attempt to rescind their vote, the board's vice chair, Democrat Jonathan Kinloch, told The New York Times, "That vote was final. That vote was binding." Brendan Morrow

kenosha shooting
Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he used stimulus money to buy a rifle

10:32 a.m.

Kyle Rittenhouse wasn't old enough to have bought the rifle he allegedly used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two. But as he tells The Washington Post, and as court charges back up, he had an older friend buy the weapon using money Rittenhouse got from a government stimulus program.

As part of an investigation into what went on in Kenosha that August night, the Post talked to Rittenhouse for his first public interview, as well as his mother. Both of them fully defend Rittenhouse's actions that night, with Rittenhouse telling the Post he doesn't regret having a gun as protests went on in Kenosha. "I feel I had to protect myself, I would've died that night if I didn't," Rittenhouse said. Rittenhouse's mother similarly said video shows the 17-year-old acted in "self defense."

Kariann Swart, the fiancée of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the men Rittenhouse allegedly killed, disagrees. "I don't think there's any sort of self-defense when there's an unarmed person in front of you, and you're holding an assault rifle two feet away," she told the Post. Still, Swart questions why Rosenbaum — who was just discharged from a psychiatric hospital — was "down there" at all.

Rittenhouse is also charged with killing Anthony Huber, and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse's lawyers say he plans to plead not guilty to all charges. Watch the Post's whole investigation below. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Another 742,000 Americans file new jobless claims, more than expected

9:39 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has come in worse than expected, rising for the first time in several weeks.

The Labor Department on Thursday said 742,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, up 31,000 claims from the revised level for the previous week. This was the first time since the week of Oct. 10 that the number of new jobless claims increased, CNN reports.

The number was also more than experts forecasted, as economists were anticipating about 710,000 new claims for last week, CNBC reports. There were also 320,237 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, an increase from the week prior, according to CNN.

This increase comes as COVID-19 cases rise around the country, prompting states to implement new restrictions. It also comes after a new analysis showed that roughly 12 million workers are set to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas, CBS News reports.

"The combination of record coronavirus cases and the post-holiday winter months will likely be a grim time for the labor market," Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel said, per NBC News. "To lose unemployment benefits right after the holidays will only ratchet up the economic pain already felt by millions." Brendan Morrow

'last play'
Pompeo becomes 1st secretary of state to visit Israeli settlement in West Bank

8:26 a.m.
Mike Pompeo
MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday visited an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and became the first U.S. secretary of state ever to do so.

Pompeo during his trip visited the Psagot Winery, and he plans to visit the Golan Heights later in the day, NBC News reports. He previously met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Jerusalem.

The visit comes after Pompeo in 2019 said that "the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements is not, per se, inconsistent with international law," in spite of international consensus. This was a reversal for the U.S., as a State Department legal opinion in 1978 said that Israeli settlements in the West Bank were "inconsistent with international law," NBC reports. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh criticized Pompeo's trip to "the illegal settlement," saying it sets a "dangerous precedent."

Pompeo during the trip announced that the United States will regard the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement "as anti-Semitic" and work to "withdraw U.S. government support for" any groups that engage with it, also saying that products made from Israeli settlements can be labeled as "Made in Israel," another policy reversal, The Associated Press reports.

With this trip, Reuters wrote that Trump administration was offering a "parting show of solidarity with" Netanyahu, while NBC reported that the trip was "widely seen as the Pompeo's last play to the Republicans' evangelical base." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine triggers immune response in older people

8:15 a.m.
Vials of vaccine
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Early-stage trials indicated that British drug maker AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, which it is developing with the University of Oxford, was safe and effective, according to results published Thursday in The Lancet, a top medical journal. The study of 560 healthy adults found that the vaccine produced a similar immune response in all adults, meaning it could protect older people who face a "significant risk" of developing a severe illness if they are infected with the coronavirus.

"We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society," said Dr. Maheshi Ramasamy, a co-author of the study at the University of Oxford, "but further research will be needed before we can be sure." Harold Maass

