Get Well Soon
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow emotionally reveals her partner has been sick with COVID-19: 'Don't get this thing'

10:48 a.m.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is opening up about her partner Susan's experience with COVID-19 — and imploring her audience to do "whatever you can" to avoid getting it.

Maddow previously announced she would be quarantining after a close contact tested positive for the coronavirus, and on her show on Thursday, she revealed this close contact was her partner, Susan, the "center of my life."

"Susan has been sick with COVID these past couple of weeks, and at one point, we really thought that there was a possibility that it might kill her," Maddow said.

The MSNBC host, who said she has tested negative for COVID-19 herself, went on to describe how Susan got "sicker and sicker" while they had to remain separated, though now she is "recovering" and is "gonna be fine." But after this scary experience, Maddow offered a plea to take the pandemic seriously, especially ahead of Thanksgiving.

"What you need to know is that whoever is the most important person in your life, whoever you most love and most care for and most cherish in the world, that's the person who you may lose," Maddow said "... However you've calibrated risk in your life, don't get this thing. Do whatever you can to keep from getting it."

Maddow added that while not having people over for Thanksgiving next week is "gonna suck," it's "gonna suck so much less than you or somebody in your family getting this and getting sick. Trust me." Brendan Morrow

Another One
Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

10:33 a.m.

Another member of the Senate's Republican leadership has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who was just elected the next chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, announced Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19 that morning. He joins Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who tested positive earlier this week, in working from home until he tests negative. Scott advised everyone to wear a mask, social distance, and "listen to public health officials" as Thanksgiving approaches — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned everyone against traveling for the holiday.

Both Scott and Grassley knew earlier this week they had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and missed a pivotal vote to advance President Trump's Federal Reserve Board nominee Judy Shelton. Kathryn Krawczyk

election indecision
Michigan GOP House speaker says he hasn't confirmed Trump's White House invite

10:00 a.m.

Michigan's Republican House speaker and Senate majority leader are due to arrive at the White House later today — but at least one of them is still undecided.

On Thursday, President Trump invited Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield to the White House in what is seemingly an attempt to stop them from certifying the state's presidential election results. Instead, Trump would seemingly like the GOP-held legislature to pick the state's election winner, invalidating President-elect Joe Biden's 150,000-vote lead there.

But as Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson learned during a CNN appearance Thursday, at least Chatfield hadn't decided whether he'd show up or not, and let Benson know in a text.

Michigan's Democratic congressional delegation meanwhile sent a pointed message to Chatfield and Shirkey on Thursday, saying they were aiding a "last-minute attempt to overturn the results of the election" instead of focusing on COVID-19.

And in a Politico opinion article published Thursday, University of Michigan law professor Richard Primus warned that the meeting not only "threatens the system of democratic presidential elections," but also puts the legislators at risk of a criminal investigation. Kathryn Krawczyk

rebranding?
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera suggests naming COVID-19 vaccine after Trump

9:49 a.m.

Americans at some point in the future will have to make sure to get their yearly "Trump," if Geraldo Rivera has his way.

Amid promising news on COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including one from Pfizer that could potentially start being distributed next month if all goes well, Rivera on Friday's Fox & Friends had a humble suggestion: the vaccines should be named after President Trump.

"With the world so divided, and everybody telling [Trump] he's gotta give up, and time to leave, and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine the Trump?" Rivera said. "Make it like, 'Have you gotten your Trump yet?' It would be a nice gesture to him."

Rivera evidently wasn't just talking about naming one particular coronavirus vaccine after Trump, but making the word Trump a "generic name" for the idea of a vaccine against the coronavirus, something that probably wouldn't go over as well in a "divided" world like Rivera seemed to suggest. Clearly, though Trump would be thrilled, having evidently been fuming over the idea of not being able to take credit for vaccine distribution.

After announcing positive vaccine data earlier this month, though, Pfizer tried to distance itself from Trump's Operation Warp Speed. While the company in July reached a $1.95 billion agreement with the federal government for doses of its vaccine, the company's head of vaccine research and development was quick to say that, at least when it comes to this research and development, "We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone." Brendan Morrow

Oval Office Confidential
Trump is reportedly obsessed with election conspiracies, listens only to Giuliani

9:35 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Most of President Trump's advisers who "act like they think he can still overturn the election results" only do so "because they remain on the payroll and don't have another choice," Axios reports, but not Rudy Giuliani. "The true believers are Giuliani and his sidekicks — Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell — and not many others," and "some administration officials say it's borderline impossible to have a serious policy conversation these days without Trump turning it into a rant about the Dominion voting machine conspiracy," Axios adds. "Most hardcore Trump sources have psychologically bailed, and are just waiting out the storm."

"At first," The Washington Post reports, "Trump seemed rather deflated with the election results and only going through the motions of a legal fight. But his attitude changed in recent days. Although Trump has long vacillated on Giuliani, he has been buoyed by the former New York mayor's energy — and, after so many other advisers told him he was unlikely to win a second term, by Giuliani's proclamations that he just might." And while most aides viewed Giuliani's conspiratorial press conference Thursday as "farcical, with streaks of what appeared to be black hair dye mixed with sweat dripping down" his face, the Post notes, "Trump was said to be enthused about the news conference and asked allies to watch it."

Trump "has grown more strident with his false messages about a stolen election," and he's "toggling between appearing to recognize his loss and expressing bitterness and disbelief that what he believed was a victory was being taken from him," The New York Times reports. "The few people who have tried to intervene and tell him that it is time to let Mr. Biden begin a transition have been shut down by Mr. Trump." Most aides would normally "clamor" to spend time in the Oval Office, the Times' Maggie Haberman adds, but "these days, almost everyone is avoiding going in, either to avoid getting yelled at or to avoid getting asked their opinion."

"Trump has heard from a multitude of friends and business associates who have been urging him to at least let the transition begin, even if he doesn't want to concede," CNN adds. "Trump is listening to his friends, this source said, but hurriedly ends conversations because he disagrees. He doesn't want to hear what he doesn't believe." Peter Weber

election 2020
Romney rebukes Trump's 'undemocratic' effort to 'subvert the will of the people'

8:04 a.m.
Mitt Romney
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is rebuking President Trump for his "undemocratic" efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Romney in a statement late on Thursday blasted Trump's latest moves as the president continues to baselessly allege widespread voter fraud in the election and, according to Reuters, seeks to persuade "Republican legislators to intervene on his behalf in battleground states," including Michigan. The Trump campaign has not provided evidence of widespread fraud in the election in court, as Romney pointed out in his statement.

"Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the president has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election," Romney said in a statement. "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president."

Romney was the only Republican senator who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial and has rebuked the president on numerous occasions, including when he failed to denounce the false QAnon conspiracy theory. He wasn't the only Republican to speak out against Trump's efforts to undermine the election results, though. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who has also criticized Trump in the past, noted on Thursday that Trump's lawyers "have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud" in court because "there are legal consequences for lying to judges."

Sasse added, following a bizarre press conference by Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani filled with conspiracy theories about the election, "Wild press conferences erode public trust. So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Pfizer's FDA application means the 1st COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in mid-December

7:46 a.m.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Pfizer said Friday it's submitting its application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. If the FDA and its independent scientific advisers decide the vaccine is safe and effective after a public meeting in early December, the first shots could go out to groups of Americans, apportioned according to criteria to be determined by a separate government advisory group. Pfizer said that it may have 25 million doses of vaccine ready in December, 30 million more in January, and another 35 million doses in February and March. People will need two doses of the vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced earlier this week that its vaccine had proved safe and 95 percent effective in its large, ongoing human trial. The FDA and its advisory board will conduct their own analysis of Pfizer's data, and emergency use authorization means the FDA will continue to monitor the vaccine. Pfizer said it has also started applications for approval in Britain and Europe. Moderna, whose vaccine also showed 95 percent efficacy in human trials, is expected to submit its FDA emergency use application in the next week or two.

"Help is on the way," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Thursday, adding that in the meantime, "we need to actually double down on the public health measures as we're waiting for that help to come." If the vaccines win approval and can be efficiently distributed to Americans willing to be inoculated, the pandemic could be effectively under control by mid-spring or summer. Peter Weber

Desperado
Trump's extrajudicial attempt to 'stay in office' would have 'terrified most of the founders,' historian says

6:33 a.m.

President Trump's remaining lawyers and their improvised strategy of claiming fraud and spinning software conspiracies to overturn Trump's sizable loss to President-elect Joe Biden have been laughed out of court. Trump is losing recounts, and his increasingly strenuous efforts to stop certification of Biden's victory in Michigan and other states are running into hard deadlines, unshakable math, and resistance from the Republican leaders of state legislatures to overturn the will of their voters.

Trump's remaining strategy, led by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is to try and cast enough doubt about the vote-counting in big, heavily Democratic cities to force Republican lawmakers, badgered by Trump-loving constituents, to intercede on Trump's behalf, a senior campaign official told Reuters. The theoretically constitutional plan is to get GOP state legislators in at least three states Biden carried to declare the election "failed," allowing them to name their own slate of pro-Trump electors, then hope the Republican U.S. Senate and Democratic-controlled House to deadlock on rival slates, throwing the election to a GOP-dominated special House session.

"Trump's chances of succeeding are somewhere between remote and impossible, and a sign of his desperation," David Sanger writes at The New York Times. But the fact that "Trump is even trying has set off widespread alarms." Historians and legal experts describe Trump's scheme as "the words and actions of an attempted coup," The Washington Post reports.

"We have never seen anything like this before," presidential historian Michael Beschloss told the Post. "This is a president abusing his very great powers to try to stay in office, even though it is obvious to everyone that he has been defeated in the polls. That is a prospect that terrified most of the founders."

The claims being made by "Trump's zombie reelection campaign" are "superficial and almost universally ridiculous," Philip Bump writes at the Post. "But just because all of this is an anti-democratic effort to wrench the election away from the candidate selected by American voters, and just because it's ludicrous and clumsy, doesn't mean it can't work." Mike Godwin, the lawyer most famous for Godwin's Law, agreed.

"I don't want to be alarmist," Beschloss said, but "this is what many of the founders dreaded." Peter Weber

