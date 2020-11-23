Surgeon General Jerome Adams is 'begging' Americans to keep Thanksgiving 'small and smart'

Surgeon General Jerome Adams is "begging" Americans not to hold large holiday gatherings, as the United States is at a "dire point" in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams spoke to Good Morning America on Monday days ahead of Thanksgiving and warned that "we are at a dire point in our fight with this virus by any measure," although he added that given promising COVID-19 vaccine news, "we've never had more reason for hope." With that in mind, Adams again stressed health officials' recommendations against traditional Thanksgiving gatherings, especially those consisting of a large number of people from multiple households.

"I'm asking Americans, I'm begging you, hold on just a little bit longer, keep Thanksgiving and the celebrations small and smart this year," Adams said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that Americans not travel for Thanksgiving, saying "the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with." Adams, who said any Thanksgiving gatherings should "ideally" consist of fewer than 10 people and should take place outside if possible, was pressed by Good Morning America about the White House's reported plans to still hold indoor holiday parties this year. He warned about the dangers posed by large holiday gatherings and noted this warning also applies to the White House.