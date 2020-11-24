See More Speed Reads
biden-harris transition
Edit

Original Biden campaign officials feel Obama staffers are cutting them out of administration jobs

11:09 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The conventional wisdom, Politico's Ryan Lizza reports, is that President-elect Joe Biden is stocking his White House with campaign officials and longtime aides. Frontline administration picks like Ron Klain, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, and Antony Blinken, are all examples of that, but below the top level, discontent is reportedly growing.

Per Politico, there's a sense among original campaign staffers — those who signed on to Biden's team for the Democratic primaries and stuck with him while he struggled early in the contest — that Obama administration veterans are taking over the transition and will leave them behind.

"The Obama staffers are now cutting out the people who got Biden elected," an anonymous senior Biden official told Politico. "None of these people found the courage to help the [vice president] when he was running and now they are elevating their friends over the Biden people."

The longtime Biden campaign staffers also reportedly fear that later-arriving colleagues, who joined up after Dillon took over the campaign in March when Biden became the frontrunner, have priority. As another Biden adviser put it, "people who were not part of winning the hard-fought primary were placed before people who were part of that. If you noticed, [Dillon's] people are being taken care of." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

biden-harris transition
Edit

Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

11:59 a.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday predicted President-elect Joe Biden's new hires for his incoming administration would be "polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline," facetiously citing how many members of the group have Ivy League degrees.

It's true that many of Biden's picks so far went to Ivy League schools, but Rubio's remark makes less sense when considering that the current White House is a similarly Ivy-infused crowd. President Trump himself went to the University of Pennsylvania, after all.

The GOP's critique that Democratic administrations are oversaturated with Ivy Leaguers isn't new. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin pointed out that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has a Harvard degree, issued a similar complaint about former the Cabinet chosen by former President Barack Obama, who defeated him in the 2012 election. Tim O'Donnell

only for now?
Edit

Facebook employees reportedly argue for making post-election 'calmer, less divisive' news feed permanent

11:47 a.m.
Facebook
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook reportedly tweaked its algorithm after the election in a way that resulted in a "calmer" news feed — and some employees are pushing for this to become the new normal.

After seeing election misinformation going viral following Election Day, Facebook instituted an "emergency" algorithm change that involved having authoritative news appear more prominently in users' feeds, The New York Times reports. The algorithm was reportedly adjusted to give greater weight to "news ecosystem quality" scores, which Facebook uses to rank publishers based on journalism quality. As a result, the Times reports, mainstream publications like CNN, The New York Times, and NPR received a "spike in visibility," while partisan pages like Breitbart and Occupy Democrats were less visible.

"It was a vision of what a calmer, less divisive Facebook might look like," the Times writes. "Some employees argued the change should become permanent, even if it was unclear how that might affect the amount of time people spent on Facebook. In an employee meeting the week after the election, workers asked whether the 'nicer news feed' could stay."

Facebook executives, however, have said that that its election changes were "always meant to be temporary."

The Times' report also includes details about some other changes Facebook reportedly considered, one of which would retroactively inform more users that they shared misinformation, something that's now done specifically with COVID-19 misinformation. But according to the Times, this was rejected over concerns it would "disproportionately" affect right-wing sites. Another change that would involve demoting content seen as being "bad for the world" reportedly was shown to lead to a decrease in sessions, so Facebook approved a different change leaving "more objectionable posts" in news feed while not decreasing sessions.

A Facebook executive denied that those were the reasons for the features being rejected, telling the Times, "No News Feed product change is ever solely made because of its impact on time spent." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Essential workers are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of elderly, high-risk patients

10:16 a.m.
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Essential workers — including people who work in meat-packing plants, waste management operations, and the transportation sectors, as well as police officers, firefighters, and teachers — are expected to have earlier access to coronavirus vaccines than any group save for health care workers, Stat News reports. That means those workers would move ahead of people 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the group of experts tasked with making recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine use, has not yet had a formal vote on the matter, but members expressed support for the proposal, writes Stat.

The intention is reportedly to ensure people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and make up a high percentage of essential workers, are at the front of the priority line, should they choose to get vaccinated.

"These essential workers are out there putting themselves at risk to allow the rest of us to socially distance," said Beth Bell, a global health expert from the University of Washington who is on the ACIP and chairs its COVID-19 work group. "And they come from disadvantaged situations, they come from disadvantaged communities." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

she showed up at their party
Edit

Taylor Swift heads to Disney+ for an 'intimate concert' of Folklore

9:29 a.m.

Taylor Swift is headed to Disney+ for the holidays.

Disney+ announced on Tuesday that an "intimate concert" of Swift's hit album Folklore will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday. The film will feature footage of the studio sessions for the pop star's surprise album, which dropped in July to critical acclaim.

"Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while were collaborating and creating the album," Swift explained on Good Morning America. "But we got together at Long Pond Studios, and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it, we were joined by Justin Vernon. And it was filmed by Disney+."

A trailer released by Disney+ shows Swift speaking about creating the album and singing her songs "Cardigan" and "August." Following its surprise release over the summer, Folklore went on to sell a million copies in the United States, the year's first album to do so. Now, similar to the way Disney+ debuted the original cast recording of Hamilton just in time for the Fourth of July earlier this year, the Folklore concert film will hit Disney+ just in time for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Brendan Morrow

charged
Edit

Apple's head of global security charged with bribery

8:21 a.m.
Apple
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Apple's head of global security has been indicted after allegedly offering law enforcement officials iPads as bribes in exchange for concealed firearms licenses.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office on Monday said a grand jury has charged Apple Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer with bribery. Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung and Captain James Jensen were also charged. Sung allegedly "held up the issuance of [concealed firearms] licenses, refusing to release them until the applicants gave something of value," while being "aided by Captain Jensen in one instance."

In Moyer's case, four concealed firearms licenses had been "withheld from Apple employees," and he allegedly promised Apple would donate 200 iPads "worth close to $70,000" to the Sheriff's Office in exchange for the licenses. This plan was "scuttled at the eleventh hour" after Moyer and Sung found out about a search warrant for the license records, the District Attorney's office said. A local business owner was also charged for allegedly offering tickets to a hockey game in exchange for a concealed firearms license.

"Undersheriff Sung and Captain Jensen treated CCW licenses as commodities and found willing buyers," Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "Bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney's Office, not rewarded with compliance."

Moyer's attorney told The Washington Post he "did nothing wrong," saying his arrangement to donate iPads to an education center for the sheriff's office wasn't connected with the permit requests. The attorney added, "We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial." An Apple spokesperson also said in a statement, "We expect all of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity. After learning of the allegations, we conducted a thorough internal investigation and found no wrongdoing." Brendan Morrow

biden-harris transition
Edit

Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

8:04 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:

Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.

Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.

You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."

The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news." Peter Weber

Coping with COVID
Edit

The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel

6:23 a.m.
International air passeger in Chile
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Monday it's "in the final development phase" of a mobile "digital passport" app that would tell airlines if international travelers had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The app would help "get people traveling again safely," IATA's Nick Careen said in a statement, by "giving governments confidence that systematic COVID-19 testing can work as a replacement for quarantine requirements."

Australia's Qantas announced Monday that it's on board with requiring a "vaccination passport" for international travelers, starting next year. "We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travelers, that we will ask people to have the vaccination before they get on the aircraft," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told Australia's Network 9. Korean Air and Air New Zealand also backed the idea but said any changes would have to be coordinated with their respective governments.

In the past few weeks, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Oxford University-AstraZeneca have announced that large trials showed their respective COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and hightly effective at preventing the disease. This encouraging news "has given airlines and nations hope they may soon be able to revive suspended flight routes and dust off lucrative tourism plans," The Associated Press reports. "But countries in Asia and the Pacific, in particular, are determined not to let their hard-won gains against the virus evaporate."

The IATA and International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, have been working on a digital pass they hope to roll out in the first quarter of 2021. This app would use blockchain technology and wouldn't store user data, IATA said. Korean Air is among those in the airline industry looking at trying out CommonPass, an app endorsed by the World Economic Forum and created with the Commons Project Foundation, and International SOS's AOKpass is currently being used on flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.