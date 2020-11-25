See More Speed Reads
Winner winner turkey dinner
Edit

Biden officially tops 80 million votes, beating Obama's record by 10 million

12:02 a.m.
Joe Biden
Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden won more than 80 million votes in the 2020 election, the ongoing vote count confirmed late Tuesday, meaning he beat the previous record by more than 10 million votes. That previous record was set by President Barack Obama, Biden's running mate, in 2008; Obama did not top 70 million in 2012, nor did popular-vote winner Hillary Clinton in 2016. President Trump did beat Obama's record this year, winning at least 73.9 million votes, but he trails Biden by more than 6 million votes and, unlike in 2016, he also lost in the Electoral College.

Biden currently has 51 percent of the vote, versus 47.1 percent for Trump, making him also the first president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1932 to unseat a sitting president with more than 51 percent. (Ronald Reagan won a landslide in the Electoral College in 1980 but got only 50.7 percent.) The U.S. electorate turned out in large numbers this year, and there were also more Americans eligible to vote, USA Today notes. Peter Weber

It's about time
Edit

Scotland becomes 1st country to make menstrual products free

November 24, 2020
Protesters in Scotland.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament unanimously passed a bill making pads and tampons free for everyone — the first country in the world to do so.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill was introduced by Parliament member Monica Lennon and aims to end "period poverty" by getting menstrual products to people who can't afford them. The items will be available at public facilities, with the program estimated to cost the Scottish government roughly $32 million annually. Since 2018, period products have been free in schools, colleges, and universities.

Lennon said Scotland will "not be the last country to make period poverty history," and she hopes to soon see other nations use legislation to "secure period dignity for all women, girls, and people who menstruate." Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Trump reportedly plans to pardon Michael Flynn

November 24, 2020
Michael Flynn.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

First it was Corn, now it's Michael Flynn.

President Trump is telling people close to him that he plans on pardoning his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, two people familiar with the matter told Axios. In December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the U.S. Flynn's sentencing was delayed for two years because he was cooperating with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, and earlier this year, Flynn's new legal team accused prosecutors of misconduct and asked to have his guilty plea withdrawn.

In September, Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell — the same attorney who has an on-again, off-again relationship with Trump's election legal team — said during a hearing that she asked Trump not to issue a pardon for Flynn. It's unclear if Powell and Trump have had recent discussions about pardoning Flynn, Axios says.

Two people with knowledge of the matter told Axios it's not just Flynn who is on Trump's list — he plans on making several pardons between now and when he leaves office in January. Catherine Garcia

post-white house life
Edit

People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

November 24, 2020
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports.

President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."

Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."

The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

all eyes on georgia
Edit

Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

November 24, 2020

In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.

Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."

Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are — don't you?" His dog barked in agreement — and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. Catherine Garcia

we're baaaaack
Edit

Biden says with his election, world leaders know 'America's back' and 'at the head of the table once again'

November 24, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt on Tuesday that after the General Services Administration notified him on Monday that the official transition can begin, the Trump administration has been in touch.

"And I must say the outreach has been sincere — it has not been begrudging so far and I don't expect it to be," Biden added.

Biden told Holt that national security officials "immediately" contacted members of his team, and they are "already working out my ability to get presidential daily briefs, we're already working out meeting with the COVID team in the White House and how to not only distribute but get from a vaccine being distributed to a person able to get vaccinated, so I think we're gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought might be in the past."

When asked what his message is, Biden responded, "America's back. We're at the head of the table once again. I've spoken to over 20 world leaders, and they all are literally really pleased and somewhat excited America's going to reassert its role in the world and be a coalition builder." He also made it clear Americans shouldn't expect "a third Obama term," because "we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration. President Trump has changed the landscape. It's become America first. It's been America alone." Catherine Garcia

gobble gobble
Edit

This year's turkey presidential pardon went to a gobbler named Corn

November 24, 2020
Donald Trump pardons Corn the turkey.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump chose Corn over Cob on Tuesday during the traditional presidential turkey pardoning.

On Twitter, the White House asked people to vote on which turkey should receive the annual pardon, and Corn won by more than 7 percentage points. For his part, Cob accepted the results and has not asked for a recount.

The National Turkey Federation first started presenting turkeys to the president during Thanksgiving in 1947, but they were meant for eating, NPR reports. Some presidents decided to pardon the turkeys, and the event was formalized by George H.W. Bush in 1989. Because these turkeys are not wild, they don't usually live long after their pardons, but they do spend the time they have left in comfort at Virginia Tech's Gobblers Rest. For those worried about Cob's fate, fear not — the turkey who doesn't get a pardon also gets to settle in at the farm. Catherine Garcia

biden-harris transition
Edit

White House gives approval for Biden to receive daily intelligence briefings

November 24, 2020

While President Trump says he will continue to challenge election results, his administration is simultaneously moving full steam ahead with the presidential transition.

The latest development, first reported by CNN, involves the White House granting formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a key step in the process. It's not exactly clear when Biden will first be briefed, but it appears it will be in the near future.

Receiving the intelligence briefings, which are prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and contain information on matters of national security, is "typically one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election," CNN notes. Several lawmakers, including Republicans, have been calling for Biden to have access to the briefs in recent weeks to ensure that he's up to speed when he's sworn in on January 20. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.