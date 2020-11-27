Global pharma group director anticipates up to 10 COVID-19 vaccines by summer

Thomas Cueni, the director-general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, said Friday that as many as 10 COVID-19 vaccines could be available by the middle of next year, as long as they are granted approval by regulatory agencies.

Cueni noted that the vaccine developers that have already released info from late-stage trials — Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca — have all showed promising results. Moderna and Pfizer both reported higher than 90 percent efficacy rates, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca trial has sparked some confusion after the accidental discovery that a lower dosing regimen proved more effective than the full one. The trial is being amended, but even the study's lower 62 percent efficacy rate for the full dosing regimen would meet the United States' 50 percent threshold, and the European Union is not setting a minimum efficacy level, so if it passes the regulatory observation the U.K. government is moving forward with, it will likely be gearing up for global deployment.

Beyond that trio, Cueni suggested Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, and Merck, have a good chance of following suit in the coming months. "But all of them need to be submitted by rigorous scientific scrutiny by the regulators," he said. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell