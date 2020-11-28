Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes 1st woman to play in Power 5 football game after 2nd half kickoff

Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt women's soccer team, suited up for the Commodore football Saturday and became the the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she took the third quarter kick off.

HISTORY MADE @VandyFootball’s Sarah Fuller is the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. pic.twitter.com/zhSaLqa3Bg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2020

Two women have played college football at the FBS level — Katie Hnida of New Mexico and April Goss of Kent State — but neither were on a team in the the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, or Pac-12.

Per ESPN, Vanderbilt's expected starting kicker opted out before the season, and several replacements are in quarantine this week because of COVID-19 testing, so Fuller got the call. She told Vanderbilt's website that said the historical aspect of the situation is "amazing and incredible," but "I'm also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do." Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell